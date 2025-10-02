WLFI Lines Up Debit Card And RWA Push As USD1 Gains Traction

Key Highlights

Debit card pilot next quarter, launch slated for late 2025 or early 2026

USD1 aimed as base pair for tokenized assets across categories

WLFI app, USD1, and card to unify in a single ecosystem

World Liberty Financial Targets Debit Card Launch And RWA Tokenization

The World Liberty Financial platform plans to launch its own debit card by late 2025 and is actively exploring tokenization of real‑world assets (RWA), project co‑founder Zach Witkoff said during TOKEN2049.

He noted a pilot is planned for next quarter, with a public release targeted for either Q4 or Q1 2026, framing the launch window as late 2025 to early 2026 for clarity.

As co‑founder Zachary Folkman has outlined previously, the card, the USD1 stablecoin, and the still‑in‑development WLFI app are intended to function as a single ecosystem to make onboarding into crypto as seamless as possible.

Witkoff spoke on a TOKEN2049 panel alongside Donald Trump Jr., highlighting the project’s visibility among high‑profile industry discussions.

RWA Strategy And USD1 As Base Pair

Addressing tokenization plans, Witkoff said WLFI is evaluating categories including real estate, oil, gas, and other assets, while positioning USD1 as the base pair for these tokenized markets.

He characterized USD1 as the most reliable and transparent option within the project’s framework and cultural vision. Witkoff also noted earlier skepticism toward WLFI, recalling a 2024 meeting with prior Aptos leadership where the project was dismissed, adding that WLFI is now preparing to integrate USD1 within that ecosystem.

TOKEN2049 gathered a broad mix of builders, investors, and creators, with the Incrypted team among the attendees, underscoring the event’s industry reach.