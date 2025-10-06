صرافیDEX+
The post Why Ozak AI and Four Other Cryptos Are Becoming Key Picks for Long-Term Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market is still developing, investors are seeking alternative long-term opportunities that are not tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ozak AI is an upcoming AI-based project that is in its presale stage and is generating a lot of buzz. Its creative application of machine learning and decentralized technology is making Ozak AI a serious competitor to investors looking to grow their investments in the fast-growing AI-blockchain industry. Ozak AI is on a Growing Momentum in the presale Ozak AI has experienced impressive advancement in presale, selling over 929 million tokens and raising over $3.55 million. The presale is at Phase 6, and the token is at a price of $0.012. With the project still drawing both institutional and retail investors, the price will increase to $0.014 in the next presale, which will show the increasing demand of the $OZ token. The presale model, which gives discounted prices to early entrants, is meant to generate long-term interest. The token has a long-term target price of 1 set by Ozak AI, which implies that the initial investors may make up to 83x returns. The success of the platform to date shows that investors believe in its technology and its scalability. Main Features and Technological Advancements of Ozak AI Ozak AI is an AI-based predictive analytics platform powered by a decentralized infrastructure that provides financial market predictive insights. The central component of the platform is the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) that can handle real-time data with low latency and enable traders to react fast to any changes in the market. The decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) is a method of ensuring scalability and resilience through the secure distribution of data among more than one node. One of the most notable things about the platform is its customizable Prediction Agents (PAs) that…

Why Ozak AI and Four Other Cryptos Are Becoming Key Picks for Long-Term Investors

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:21
As the cryptocurrency market is still developing, investors are seeking alternative long-term opportunities that are not tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ozak AI is an upcoming AI-based project that is in its presale stage and is generating a lot of buzz. Its creative application of machine learning and decentralized technology is making Ozak AI a serious competitor to investors looking to grow their investments in the fast-growing AI-blockchain industry.

Ozak AI is on a Growing Momentum in the presale

Ozak AI has experienced impressive advancement in presale, selling over 929 million tokens and raising over $3.55 million. The presale is at Phase 6, and the token is at a price of $0.012. With the project still drawing both institutional and retail investors, the price will increase to $0.014 in the next presale, which will show the increasing demand of the $OZ token.

The presale model, which gives discounted prices to early entrants, is meant to generate long-term interest. The token has a long-term target price of 1 set by Ozak AI, which implies that the initial investors may make up to 83x returns. The success of the platform to date shows that investors believe in its technology and its scalability.

Main Features and Technological Advancements of Ozak AI

Ozak AI is an AI-based predictive analytics platform powered by a decentralized infrastructure that provides financial market predictive insights. The central component of the platform is the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) that can handle real-time data with low latency and enable traders to react fast to any changes in the market. The decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) is a method of ensuring scalability and resilience through the secure distribution of data among more than one node.

One of the most notable things about the platform is its customizable Prediction Agents (PAs) that allow the user to build custom AI models without the need to understand coding. This reduces the technical barriers to entry, and advanced predictive analytics are now available to institutional investors as well as to retail traders.

Besides its technological features, Ozak AI has collaborated with the Pyth Network, a popular oracle that offers real-time financial data feeds on various blockchains. The partnership enhances the accuracy and reliability of the platform’s prediction tools.

Community Engagement and Partnerships.

Ozak AI has also established strategic alliances with major industry participants to increase its ecosystem. The partnership with Dex3 enables the automation of trading to the next level, and the Ozak AI Rewards Hub provides token holders with staking and rewards. Such programs will promote the ultimate usage and participation in the platform.

Moreover, the platform is connected to SINT and Weblume, which allows upgrading AI with a single click and an automatic integration of predictive signals into intelligent systems, which further increases the number of real-world uses of the platform. The ecosystem of Ozak AI and its innovative capabilities make it a possible leader in the AI and blockchain sector.

Conclusion: Ozak AI becomes a Major Long-term Investment.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are still the giants of the cryptocurrency market, but Ozak AI and other such projects are creating a niche among long-term investors. Ozak AI is an excellent choice to consider when diversifying the portfolio, as the mix of innovative technology, collaboration with other companies, and a well-organized presale with transparent price indications is a significant advantage.

Ozak AI has a distinct value proposition in the AI-blockchain industry with its emphasis on real-time predictive analytics and decentralized infrastructure. The project is becoming a prospective breakout opportunity among investors as the platform keeps growing and expanding, and there is a chance of huge returns. With the market moving towards more specialized and technologically advanced solutions, Ozak AI is in a good position to attract the interest of investors who are interested in long-term growth.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/beyond-bitcoin-and-ethereum-why-ozak-ai-and-four-other-cryptos-are-becoming-key-picks-for-long-term-investors/

