The final SEC deadlines are approaching for several high-profile filings, starting with the Canary spot Litecoin ETF. After the SEC adopted generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, the pathway for approving altcoin ETFs is faster than before. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing a massive 92 crypto ETF applications, and the [...]

Why Litecoin ETF Approval Could Be Next Big Catalyst for the Crypto Market

نویسنده: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 19:53
  • The final SEC deadlines are approaching for several high-profile filings, starting with the Canary spot Litecoin ETF.
  • After the SEC adopted generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, the pathway for approving altcoin ETFs is faster than before.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing a massive 92 crypto ETF applications, and the next few weeks could prove pivotal for the market. One of the most closely watched filings is for a spot Litecoin (LTC) ETF, often dubbed “digital silver.”

Canary Capital’s proposal, which aims to list on Nasdaq, is facing a final decision deadline on October 2, with trading expected to begin just days after. Not far behind, Grayscale has set October 10 for its Solana and Litecoin trust conversions, adding even more weight to this critical stretch of decisions.

CoinShares has also submitted spot-LTC ETF proposals, and if Litecoin gets approved first, it could set the tone for how regulators handle other altcoin ETF applications.

ETF Prime host and The ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci is calling it an “enormous next few weeks for spot crypto ETFs.”

He noted that it all kicks off with the Canary spot Litecoin ETF deadline, followed closely by decisions on ETFs tied to Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera Hashgraph. And while the deadlines are fixed, Geraci reminded that the SEC could approve any or all of these filings at any time.

Why Litecoin, and why now?

Litecoin has a lot going for it. It’s liquid, actively traded on regulated venues, and has long been viewed by investors as a commodity-like crypto, unlike tokens that still sit in regulatory gray areas. A spot-LTC ETF would open the door for investment managers, pension funds, and advisors to gain exposure to Litecoin without the headaches of custody or managing private keys, a big selling point for more conservative institutions.

The expectation is steady, measured inflows that could help solidify LTC’s role in the broader market.

The regulatory landscape has also changed in Litecoin’s favor. In mid-September, the SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs. With this rule in place, exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe can list eligible crypto ETPs, essentially spot-crypto ETFs, without going through the case-by-case 19b-4 review.

The change trims the timeline for approval from as long as 240 days to just 60–75 days, making the path to an LTC ETF far more attainable.

Analysts are raising their odds of approval; Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart now put the chances at 95% this year. Under the new framework, the SEC can request more documentation or delay listings if it sees gaps in surveillance or operational safeguards.

That leaves two key risks: a sharp sell-off if approval is delayed or denied, and a muted market reaction if approval comes but investor inflows disappoint.

In the last 24 hours, LTC has risen 1.69%, now sitting at $105. The coin briefly touched a high of $107.22 and a low of $102 during the same period. Trading volumes spiked by nearly 38% to $399 million, giving Litecoin a total market capitalization of roughly $8 billion as the market eyes $120.

]]>
سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

