صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
A U.S. government shutdown happens when Congress does not pass funding bills for federal operations by the start of the fiscal year, or when a temporary funding measure runs out.  When this occurs, many federal agencies have to halt non-essential services. Some federal employees may be furloughed, while others might have to keep working without […]A U.S. government shutdown happens when Congress does not pass funding bills for federal operations by the start of the fiscal year, or when a temporary funding measure runs out.  When this occurs, many federal agencies have to halt non-essential services. Some federal employees may be furloughed, while others might have to keep working without […]

Why Investors Should Be Ready to Buy Bitcoin After a US Government Shutdown

نویسنده: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 23:57
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
READY
READY$0.014952-11.79%
Union
U$0.006431+5.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007346-3.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0275-0.75%

A U.S. government shutdown happens when Congress does not pass funding bills for federal operations by the start of the fiscal year, or when a temporary funding measure runs out. 

When this occurs, many federal agencies have to halt non-essential services. Some federal employees may be furloughed, while others might have to keep working without pay. Certain government programs can be delayed or temporarily paused. Essential services such as Social Security and Medicare usually continue, but daily operations in several departments can be significantly disrupted.

Shutdowns often create uncertainty in financial markets. Investors worry about delayed federal spending, slower economic reporting, and interruptions in regulatory work. This uncertainty can spill over into other markets and affect assets such as cryptocurrencies.

The Last Shutdown: 2018 to 2019

The most recent U.S. government shutdown lasted from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. At 35 days, it became the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The standoff between President Donald Trump and Congress over border wall funding left roughly 800,000 federal workers either furloughed or working without pay. Agencies ranging from the Department of Homeland Security to national parks and federal museums were heavily affected.

The shutdown caused widespread economic uncertainty. Many workers faced delayed paychecks, and federal contractors experienced interruptions in payments. Businesses near federal offices and public sites saw fewer customers. Financial markets reacted to the lack of clarity around government operations and spending.

Bitcoin’s Reaction During the Shutdown

Bitcoin mirrored this uncertainty. In December 2018, its price was around $4,014. By the end of the shutdown in January 2019, it had fallen nearly 10 percent to about $3,612. If a similar 10 percent drop happened today, Bitcoin could fall to roughly $100,000.

This decline shows how investors reconsider risk and liquidity when government disruptions occur. While the broader cryptocurrency market was already in a downtrend in late 2018, the shutdown added extra uncertainty and contributed to the temporary price drop.

Why You Should Be Ready to Buy Bitcoin

The 2018–2019 shutdown demonstrates that political and financial uncertainty can create short-term market movements. Investors who are prepared to act quickly can take advantage of temporary dips. Setting up a secure cryptocurrency wallet and knowing how to make purchases ensures that you can act immediately when an opportunity arises.

Market uncertainty can be stressful, but it can also create opportunities. By keeping your funds accessible and your wallet ready, you can respond right away to temporary price declines and make informed decisions without delay.

How to Invest In Bitcoin

A relatively simple yet secure way to invest in Bitcoin is through self-custodial wallets. This method is particularly crucial for investors who cherish their financial freedom and privacy above all else. 

Among the best options is Best Wallet, a non-custodial, feature-packed solution endorsed by leading publications, including the New York Post and Money. 

Unlike centralized exchanges that require full KYC compliance, Best Wallet allows users to buy, store, and trade Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies without submitting any personal information. That alone makes its users immune to CEX-like data breaches.

More so, it is fully self-custodial, meaning users remain in control of their private keys and assets. Its integration of Fireblocks and several other standard security measures like biometric authentication, thorough encryption, and 2FA, delivers a strong line of defense against any form of cyber threat, easily making it one of the most secure crypto wallets on the market.

Buying Bitcoin on Best Wallet is not only safe but also convenient, thanks to its compatibility with all mobile devices. This allows users to manage their assets anytime, anywhere, even while on the go. It has already integrated top-tier on-ramp providers to enable crypto purchases using fiat at the best market rates.

Another reason to pick Best Wallet is its multichain functionality. Currently, it supports six blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Base, Polygon, and Solana. The goal is to integrate 60-plus chains, allowing users to explore tokens and staking opportunities on these networks without creating another wallet. 

The platform also prioritizes low fees to help users maximize their gains. Considering that the looming U.S government shutdown could create a strategic “buying the dip opportunity” for Bitcoin investors, Best Wallet’s intuitive yet feature-packed app ensures they can make informed moves without delay. 

Among its cutting-edge features turning heads is the “Upcoming Tokens” tool, designed to curate the hottest pre-launch tokens on the market, giving users a significant competitive edge heading into the next bull cycle. 

Best Wallet has gained attention from all corners of the crypto community, with influencers like ClayBro calling it the “best crypto wallet with the best features for 2025.”

Visit Best Wallet

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10347+0.62%
Union
U$0.006418+4.98%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01249+5.84%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06092-4.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-1.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.005315+6.64%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-1.68%
1
1$0.024-19.91%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,472.23
$103,472.23$103,472.23

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.31
$3,482.31$3,482.31

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.61
$159.61$159.61

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4372
$2.4372$2.4372

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17602
$0.17602$0.17602

-0.06%