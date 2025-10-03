صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
With the clock ticking on 2026, investors are pinpointing which DeFi altcoin will provide the type of blistering returns that characterize bull runs and the battle between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) is getting hot. Cardano, one of the leading smart contract platforms of its time, continues innovating with fresh upgrades that it hopes […]With the clock ticking on 2026, investors are pinpointing which DeFi altcoin will provide the type of blistering returns that characterize bull runs and the battle between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) is getting hot. Cardano, one of the leading smart contract platforms of its time, continues innovating with fresh upgrades that it hopes […]

Which DeFi Altcoin Will Deliver 50x Gains by 2026: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) or Cardano (ADA)?

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 04:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.000924+10.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01667-2.68%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003763-6.76%
Cardano
ADA$0.5705-2.82%

With the clock ticking on 2026, investors are pinpointing which DeFi altcoin will provide the type of blistering returns that characterize bull runs and the battle between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) is getting hot.

Cardano, one of the leading smart contract platforms of its time, continues innovating with fresh upgrades that it hopes will facilitate better scalability and growth in its DeFi ecosystem. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming the clear victor. Sold for just $0.035 during presale, Mutuum Finance is constructed on a dual lending economy, real-yield tokenomics, and a non-custodial smart contract infrastructure that provides much higher flexibility and utility than traditional DeFi networks. With more than 16,700 owners, over $16.7 million raised in its presale, the project is now regarded as the most asymmetrically promising DeFi project. Mutuum Finance could 50x by 2026 and perhaps be the most promising Cardano alternative in the next market cycle.

Cardano (ADA) Hits Pivotal Crossroads as Consolidation Drags In

Cardano (ADA) has spent most of 2025 stuck in a maddening mode of consolidation, repeatedly failing to break the all-critical $1.20 resistance level even after several attempts throughout the year. Now trading in a narrow range of $0.7574 and $0.8156 after breaking below critical support, ADA appears to be hitting its tipping point. 

Technical charts confirm this tension building: Bollinger Bands have the price just a hair above the lower band, usually a signal of oversold levels, and the RSI reading of 43.6 says that sentiment remains neutral and could turn either direction. Experts warn that failure at $0.7574 can trigger a spasm lower, and a big breakout over $0.8156 can bring about a recovery to $1.20. As investors hold their breath for ADA’s next breakthrough, investors are also looking towards new trends in the DeFi segment, with increasing interest in trailblazing project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) showing where money might go next.

MUTM Presale Momentum Picks Up Pace

MUTM tokens currently sell at $0.035 in Presale Round 6, an increase of 16.17% from the previous round. Investor demand remains very high with over 16,700 investors sending over $16.7 million so far.

As a further step towards enhancing platform security, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers can report bugs. Four levels of bug severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, are available so that problems could be detected and resolved early.

The protocol is built on strong collateral management to protect both the participants and the network. Unlimited collateral ratios, lending limits, and deposit limits are some of the characteristics that make it safe. Real-time closing of undercollateral positions and remediation penalties and fees stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk.

Efficiency is at the heart of Mutuum Finance’s architecture. Through the optimization of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and the taking of overcollateralized positions, the protocol engages the highest possible amount of capital with robust guards. Reserve requirements serve to act as a shock absorber to market volatilities, with overlying reserves able to be leveraged in higher-risk assets in order to hedge volatility.

Mutuum Finance is reshaping decentralized finance along three central axes: long-term sustainability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable lending and borrowing platform is taking DeFi to retail and institutional investors.

As a gesture to its growing community, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway wherein 10 winners will each be given $10,000 in MUTM tokens. The gesture reflects the platform’s readiness to reward early adopters, as well as make the vision of the project more prominent. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is raising over $16.7 million from 16,700+ wallets, and over 55% of Phase 6 presale is sold at $0.035. As Cardano (ADA) struggles, MUTM offers high-upside potential with its dual lending economy, safe smart contracts, and robust risk management. A $50,000 CertiK bug bounty and $100,000 giveaway bonus reward early adopters. Acquire MUTM tokens before presale ends.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,396.87
$103,396.87$103,396.87

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,478.07
$3,478.07$3,478.07

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.54
$159.54$159.54

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4322
$2.4322$2.4322

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17576
$0.17576$0.17576

-0.21%