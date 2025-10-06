صرافیDEX+
Top crypto coins like ETH and BTC are steadily rising in value, but the gains aren't very big. As a result, investors are shifting their money more and more toward scalable DeFi platforms that offer both stable yields and the chance for capital growth. People in the market are now focusing on protocols that let …

Which Crypto to Buy Today for Long-Term ROI? Analysts See 1200% Upside Leaving ETH’s 200% Behind

نویسنده: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 15:36


Top crypto coins like ETH and BTC are steadily rising in value, but the gains aren’t very big. As a result, investors are shifting their money more and more toward scalable DeFi platforms that offer both stable yields and the chance for capital growth. People in the market are now focusing on protocols that let structured lending and borrowing happen. These protocols offer both passive returns and chances to use leverage. In this case, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out because experts predict a ROI of up to 1200%, which is much higher than the long-term growth potential of other cryptocurrencies.

Peer-to-Peer Lending, Caps, and Enhanced Capital Efficiency

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is priced at $0.035, with 55% of the 170 million tokens already claimed. Over 16,750 holders have participated, raising roughly $16.8 million. The upcoming Phase 7 is expected at $0.040, reflecting a 15% increase, which creates a critical opportunity for investors to secure tokens before the price step. The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team has announced the development of its lending and borrowing protocol, which will provide the foundation for both yield generation and protocol growth, positioning MUTM as a key contender in the DeFi sector.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will have two types of lending structures. One is Peer-to-Peer (P2P) pools, which will let users discuss terms directly with borrowers. This separate peer-to-peer (P2P) method gives riskier investors higher returns without affecting the main Peer-to-Contract (P2C) liquidity pools.

The protocol will set limits on how much you can deposit and borrow, as well as a Restricted Collateralization Mode and Enhanced Collateral Efficiency. These will help you get the most out of your assets while still following the rules for overcollateralization. If collateral falls below certain levels, automatic liquidation triggers will go off, and fines will be used to keep the system stable. Reserve factors will change based on the asset, ranging from 10% for stablecoins to 55% for more risky tokens. This will keep everyone safe while letting capital be used more efficiently.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also implement a user-friendly dashboard and Top 50 leaderboard for investors to track ROI, performance, and bonus rewards. Security measures will include a CertiK audit, a 50,000 bug bounty program with tiered rewards from Critical to Low, and a $100,000 ongoing giveaway for community engagement. With a social base of over 12,000 Twitter followers, the project will maintain transparency and continuous updates on platform progress.

Roadmap, Beta Testing, and Long-Term ROI Potential

Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) roadmap will move on to Phase 3, which will include beta testing, making a demo version, and getting ready for trading on an exchange. These events will set the stage for increased liquidity and widespread user adoption, which will support the long-term upside prediction of 1200%. In Phase 4, the full live platform launch, expected token listings on Tier-1 exchanges, activation of mtToken staking, and open-market buybacks will all happen. These events are meant to build a growth ecosystem that supports itself.

Investors in Phase 1 who bought Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with Bitcoin at $0.01 will likely get a 3.5× return at the current Phase 6 price of $0.035. With the planned beta launch, exchange integrations, and Layer-2 adoption, more people will buy tokens, which will cause the price to rise even more and reach Phase 7 at $0.040. With P2P and P2C loans, strong collateral protocols, and stablecoin mechanics, long-term users will get both passive yield and capital growth. This makes MUTM the best choice for crypto investors looking for a high return on their investment.

55% of Phase 6 has already been claimed, so buyers should join now to get tokens at lower prices before the 15% Phase 7 price increase. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has structured risk management, reliable yield mechanics, and the most growth potential of any cryptocurrency. This makes it the best choice for both experienced and new investors who want to make the most money during the next bull cycle.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد.

