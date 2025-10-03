صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum (ETH)’s success story continues to inspire traders across the market. For years, ETH has stood as a symbol of what a utility-driven blockchain can deliver, turning early believers into long-term winners. Yet in the current climate, when investors scan crypto prices today, many are realizing that established giants like ETH and XRP have limited …The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum (ETH)’s success story continues to inspire traders across the market. For years, ETH has stood as a symbol of what a utility-driven blockchain can deliver, turning early believers into long-term winners. Yet in the current climate, when investors scan crypto prices today, many are realizing that established giants like ETH and XRP have limited …

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP

نویسنده: CoinPedia
2025/10/03 23:43
Ethereum
ETH$3,483.46-1.31%
1
1$0.02244-18.98%
XRP
XRP$2.4288-3.94%
Wink
LIKE$0.005301+4.39%
eth-xrp-mutm

The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum (ETH)’s success story continues to inspire traders across the market. For years, ETH has stood as a symbol of what a utility-driven blockchain can deliver, turning early believers into long-term winners. Yet in the current climate, when investors scan crypto prices today, many are realizing that established giants like ETH and XRP have limited room left for the kind of exponential growth retail buyers crave. 

The question of what’s the best crypto to buy is no longer just about strength—it is about finding the next project with scalable mechanics, affordable entry, and the potential to race toward new highs. That search has led many toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a penny coin now in presale and racing toward $1 faster than XRP.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s Dual Lending Model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presents itself as a new frontier in decentralized finance. It merges peer-to-contract lending, where liquidity pools fund borrowers in a secure and automated way, with peer-to-peer lending, where investors directly negotiate terms with counterparties for higher-risk tokens. This dual model allows the project to serve both conservative and adventurous investors, something traditional DeFi platforms often fail to balance. On top of this, the project integrates a buy-and-distribute system where revenue will be used to repurchase its native MUTM tokens and redistribute them to stakers. 

That design strengthens value and ensures a constant pull for demand. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also issue its own stablecoin, minted when users borrow against collateral and burned on repayment, creating a natural cycle of demand and supply. By building all this on Layer-2 technology, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) promises the speed and efficiency needed for mass adoption while avoiding the high costs that have plagued Layer-1 networks.

ETH’s Momentum and the Rise of Penny Coins

Ethereum (ETH) remains a top choice for institutions and long-term holders, but for everyday traders, its growth has already been priced into the market. When ETH doubles, the gains are impressive in dollar terms, but smaller investors often want to see percentage growth that multiplies their portfolios several times over. This is why penny coins with solid fundamentals are gaining more attention, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) fits that narrative perfectly. While XRP continues to frustrate holders who have waited for it to break $3.5 again, new entrants like MUTM are capturing the retail imagination.

The presale for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6, priced at $0.035 per token. Over $16.7 million has been raised so far, with more than 16,750 holders already secured and 55% of tokens in this phase purchased. Importantly, the next stage will lift the price to $0.040, a 15% increase that rewards early buyers and adds urgency for latecomers. 

A CertiK audit has already been completed, strengthening confidence around its security and transparency. This blend of affordability and credibility gives Mutuum Finance (MUTM) the type of early momentum ETH once had but at a fraction of the cost, making it far more accessible to everyday traders.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shows ETH-Like Potential

The question of why is crypto down dominates market conversations whenever volatility strikes, but tokens like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are built to withstand uncertainty by relying on mechanisms that guarantee ongoing activity within the ecosystem. Stablecoin issuance ensures borrowing and repayment activity never stops. 

buy-mutm-now

The buy-and-distribute system guarantees demand for MUTM regardless of market mood. The dual lending system brings both conservative and high-yield opportunities to investors. Combined with Layer-2 efficiency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) positions itself as a project that addresses weaknesses in existing DeFi ecosystems while offering scalability that XRP and similar tokens lack.

For investors, the math speaks louder than market chatter. Consider a $2,000 allocation during Phase 3, when tokens were priced at $0.02. That investor would now hold 100,000 MUTM. When MUTM trades at $1, that portfolio will be valued $100,000. By contrast, a similar allocation into ETH doubling from today’s price delivers much smaller returns. This is why penny coins with ETH-like fundamentals are now outperforming in percentage terms, even when established names remain stable.

Engagement features like Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s ROI dashboard and Top 50 leaderboard add another dimension to the project. These tools allow investors to see their standing, track rewards, and build competitive spirit in the community. Such transparency and interactivity keep traders engaged beyond the presale and make participation feel more dynamic compared to traditional passive h

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,350.00
$103,350.00$103,350.00

-0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.52
$3,483.52$3,483.52

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.54
$160.54$160.54

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4295
$2.4295$2.4295

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17585
$0.17585$0.17585

-0.16%