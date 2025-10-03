صرافیDEX+
What Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Premiere In Theaters?

2025/10/03 02:51
“The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” partial movie poster featuring Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Productions/AMC Theatres

Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl opens in theaters on Friday with a special start time. What time does the big-screen event begin?

Like the global music superstar’s 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, AMC Theatres is partnering with Swift for the event. The official summary of the weekend event reads, “Celebrate The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theatres only October 3rd – 5th. See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.”

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in all 540 AMC across the U.S. In addition, AMC noted in a press release, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will also be playing in Cinemark and Regal theaters, Cineplex theaters in Canada, and in “thousands of other movie theatre screens throughout North America, by AMC in partnership with Variance Films.”

In total, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in more than 8,000 theaters worldwide, according to AMC. Deadline reported that the event is booked in 3,500 venues in North American.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is unique in that it is not being exhibited like standard movie releases in theaters. According to AMC, the 89-minute big-screen event will begin at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT sharp with no movie trailers playing ahead of it.

The same rules will apply to subsequent showtimes throughout the weekend.

Ticket Prices For ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Have A Taylor Swift Twist

Like The Eras Tour concert film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will have special admission pricing of $12 per ticket before taxes and theaters’ standard fees, according to Variety.

The industry trade publication noted that the pricing stems from Taylor Swift’s penchant for numerology. As it relates to the special theatrical event, The Life of a Showgirl is Swift’s 12th album, which has 12 songs.

Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — before taxes and ticket fees — were $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids and seniors. The $19.89 ticket price was in reference to Swift’s hit album 1989, while 13, Swift has said, is her favorite number.

Swift’s return to the theaters comes almost two years after the smashing success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film — which turned movie theaters into a concert-like settings where Swifties were encouraged to stand up, cheer and sing along with the performer — earned nearly $180.8 million domestically and $80.6 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $261.4 million against a $15 million budget, The Numbers reported.

Unlike Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which had a 13-week run in theaters, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing for one weekend only, from Friday to Sunday.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/02/what-time-does-taylor-swifts-release-party-of-a-showgirl-premiere-in-theaters/

