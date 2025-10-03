صرافیDEX+
What Time Does Taylor Swift's Album 'The Life Of A Showgirl' Come Out?

2025/10/03 04:12
2025/10/03 04:12
The Life of a Showgirl

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Taylor Swift’s glittering orange era has arrived. The superstar’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will soon be available on streaming platforms everywhere. Here’s what you need to know about TLOAS, from release time and listening options to all the special events planned for this week.

Back in August, Swift revealed on the New Heights podcast — hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce — that The Life of a Showgirl was coming. The billionaire explained that she worked on the album while touring in Sweden on the Eras Tour.

“This album is really about what was going on in my life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” Swift said during the record-breaking interview. “I’m so proud of it. It just comes from the most infectiously, joyful, wild dramatic place I was in my life.”

The singer surprised fans again in mid-September, revealing that the album release will coincide with a special theatrical event, featuring the premiere of the music video for her new single, ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’ The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in AMC movie theaters across the world from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. (Discover showtimes and buy tickets near you here.)

“You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift penned on social media.

She will also make several late-night TV appearances throughout the week promoting the album, including The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 3, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 6 and Late Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 8.

What Time Does Taylor Swift’s New Album The Life Of A Showgirl Come Out?

The Life of a Showgirl

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on Friday, Oct. 3 at 12 a.m. ET.

What Is The Life Of A Showgirl Tracklist?

The Life of a Showgirl will have only 12 tracks, marking the superstar’s shortest record to date (with one less song than 1989). Swift clarified on New Heights that “there are no other songs coming,” adding that there isn’t a 13th track or any others on the way.

The singer also reunited with Max Martin and Shellback to co-produce TLOAS. “These guys they’re just geniuses in different avenues and different ways,” she said on New Heights. “Working with them again was absolutely incredible.”

Sabrina Carpenter, Swift’s Eras Tour opener and close friend, is the only featured artist on the album. She collaborates with Swift on the 12th and title track, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

  1. “The Fate of Ophelia”
  2. “Elizabeth Taylor”
  3. “Opalite”
  4. “Father Figure”
  5. “Eldest Daughter”
  6. “Ruin The Friendship”
  7. “Actually Romantic”
  8. “Wi$h Li$t”
  9. “Wood”
  10. “CANCELLED!”
  11. “Honey”
  12. “The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)”

How To Listen To The Life Of A Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The Life Of A Showgirl will be available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The album is currently available for pre-order.

How To Buy The Life Of A Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Swift’s new album is also available on vinyl, CD and cassette. The singer’s official website is selling multiple versions of alternate vinyl and CD covers. Some are limited edition offerings, including the Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl.

If you want to get your hands on a physical copy quickly, select Target stores will remain open until 1 a.m. ET on Oct. 3 for fans. An exclusive vinyl, titled “The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your Kind Edition,” will be sold only at Target.

Three exclusive versions of the TLOAS CD will also be available at Target: “It’s Beautiful,” “It’s Frightening” and “It’s Rapturous.” You can pre-order the full collection at Target now.

