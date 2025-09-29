What Time Does Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Begin Streaming?

Glen Powell in “Chad Powers.” Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Chad Powers, a football comedy series starring Glen Powell from retired NFL greats Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, premieres this week on streaming.

The official logline for Chad Powers reads, “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday (Powell) tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.”

Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This Week

Executive produced by Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, Chad Powers also stars Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Francisco Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

The first two episodes of Chad Powers debut on Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Hulu. While the official start time hasn’t been announced, most new titles begin streaming on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

Chad Powers consists of six episodes. Episodes 1 and 2 are named First Quarter and Second Quarter.

ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?

For viewers who don’t have Hulu, the streaming platform offers an ad-based package for $9.99 per month and an ad-free package for $18.99 per month.

In addition, Hulu is available in an ad-based bundling package with Disney+ and Max for $16.99 per month and an ad-free package for $29.99 per month.

Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Series Is Inspired By A Real-Life Eli Manning Prank

The idea for Hulu’s Chad Powers originated with a prank video Eli Manning did three years ago for his ESPN+ documentary series Eli’s Places, which is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films.

In the prank video, Manning disguises himself with a wig, facial makeup prosthetics and a mustache to become an aspiring quarterback named “Chad Powers,” who is a walk-on tryout for Penn State’s Nittany Lions. Manning’s fate during the tryout is revealed in the segment, which can be seen here.

ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?

Glen Powell told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that one of the big takeaways from Manning’s “Chad Powers” prank video was how impressive of an actor the two-time NFL MVP was.

“Watching the original Chad Powers … one of the things that really surprised me is Eli’s ability to improv,” Powell told THR. “And there was a lot of weird heart in the character.”

Since Manning’s “Chad Powers” video was posted on YouTube in September of 2022, it has amassed more than 10.2 million views.

Chad Powers, which stars Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, begins streaming on Wednesday on Hulu with Episodes 1 and 2.

Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?