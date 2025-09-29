صرافیDEX+
What Time Does Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Begin Streaming?

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:51
Glen Powell in “Chad Powers.”

Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Chad Powers, a football comedy series starring Glen Powell from retired NFL greats Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, premieres this week on streaming.

The official logline for Chad Powers reads, “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday (Powell) tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.”

Forbes'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' New On Streaming This Week

Executive produced by Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, Chad Powers also stars Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Francisco Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

The first two episodes of Chad Powers debut on Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Hulu. While the official start time hasn’t been announced, most new titles begin streaming on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

Chad Powers consists of six episodes. Episodes 1 and 2 are named First Quarter and Second Quarter.

ForbesWhy Does Cleo From 'Tulsa King' Season 3 Look So Familiar?

For viewers who don’t have Hulu, the streaming platform offers an ad-based package for $9.99 per month and an ad-free package for $18.99 per month.

In addition, Hulu is available in an ad-based bundling package with Disney+ and Max for $16.99 per month and an ad-free package for $29.99 per month.

Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Series Is Inspired By A Real-Life Eli Manning Prank

The idea for Hulu’s Chad Powers originated with a prank video Eli Manning did three years ago for his ESPN+ documentary series Eli’s Places, which is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films.

In the prank video, Manning disguises himself with a wig, facial makeup prosthetics and a mustache to become an aspiring quarterback named “Chad Powers,” who is a walk-on tryout for Penn State’s Nittany Lions. Manning’s fate during the tryout is revealed in the segment, which can be seen here.

ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' Coming To Streaming?

Glen Powell told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that one of the big takeaways from Manning’s “Chad Powers” prank video was how impressive of an actor the two-time NFL MVP was.

“Watching the original Chad Powers … one of the things that really surprised me is Eli’s ability to improv,” Powell told THR. “And there was a lot of weird heart in the character.”

Since Manning’s “Chad Powers” video was posted on YouTube in September of 2022, it has amassed more than 10.2 million views.

Chad Powers, which stars Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, begins streaming on Wednesday on Hulu with Episodes 1 and 2.

Forbes'Tulsa King' Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/29/what-time-does-glen-powells-chad-powers-begin-streaming/

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
