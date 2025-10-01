صرافیDEX+
Review BlockDAG, which is nearing $600M in presale, with 26.5B coins sold, 3M mobile miners daily & global partnerships. Here’s everything you need to know about BDAG.Review BlockDAG, which is nearing $600M in presale, with 26.5B coins sold, 3M mobile miners daily & global partnerships. Here’s everything you need to know about BDAG.

What is BlockDAG? Everything You Need To Know About This Viral Layer 1 That’s Nearing $600M Presale Mark

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 01:00
BlockDAG73

Crypto buyers often chase hype, but occasionally a project emerges where the numbers, adoption, and execution combine to tell a far more convincing story. In 2025, that project is BlockDAG (BDAG), a Layer-1 network that has gone viral across the crypto community. With nearly $415M already raised toward a $600M presale goal, and a growing ecosystem of miners, developers, and global partnerships, BlockDAG has quickly shifted from presale contender to market frontrunner.

What makes BDAG different is not just its funding strength, but the way it has built verifiable adoption before launch: 3 million X1 app miners, 20,000 ASIC units have been sold and are being shipped, and 312,000+ holders worldwide. This scale gives it a credibility few presales in history can claim.

A Hybrid Technical Model

At its core, BlockDAG is not just another blockchain. It merges Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture with Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus. DAG allows for transactions and blocks to be processed in parallel rather than one at a time, vastly improving throughput. PoW, meanwhile, guarantees decentralization and security, a tradeoff many Proof-of-Stake systems struggle to balance. 

In testing, BlockDAG has already achieved 10 blocks per second and aims to scale above 100 blocks per second in the near future. This makes it suitable for everything from high-volume DeFi applications to microtransactions, gaming, and even machine-to-machine payments.

Unlike speculative claims from rival chains, BlockDAG’s design has already attracted developer attention: 4,500+ developers are building 300+ dApps ahead of mainnet. This depth of early technical adoption is unusual in presale projects and provides a stronger foundation for future growth.

blockdag653365 1

One of the clearest signals of BlockDAG’s momentum is its hardware adoption. Over 20,000 miners have been sold globally, with 13,000 more set for delivery by mid-October. Hardware sales require real capital commitments and logistics, something difficult to fake. The miners themselves have been designed for accessibility, with plug-and-play functionality lowering barriers for retail participants.

Complementing hardware adoption is the X1 Mobile Miner app, which has surpassed 3 million users worldwide. Unlike traditional mining that requires expensive rigs, the X1 app transforms smartphones into entry-level mining devices. This inclusivity has given BlockDAG one of the largest pre-mainnet user bases in blockchain history, ensuring that the network will launch with real activity rather than speculation.

Presale Momentum & ROI Potential

With nearly $415M raised and more than 26.4 billion coins sold, BlockDAG is already one of the largest crypto presales in the past seven years. For comparison, Solana raised around $25M before launch, and Avalanche raised $230M. The difference in scale highlights how investor confidence in BDAG is already on another level.

chart73573

Ahead of the Deployment Event, the price has been set at a flat $0.0013 for a limited-time, giving buyers a massive ROI potential when BDAG lists at $0.05. Batch 1 buyers, who entered at $0.001, are already sitting on 2900% percent in gains. This ROI pathway is one of the reasons why whales have pooled over $10M into BDAG, with the two largest single buys at $4.4M and $3.6M.

Ecosystem & Partnerships

Beyond numbers, BlockDAG has built credibility through partnerships. It recently signed a multi-year sponsorship with BWT Alpine F1®, becoming the exclusive Layer-1 blockchain partner in Formula 1®. The deal brings BlockDAG global visibility to billions of fans, with its logo on BWT Alpine cars, digital assets, and fan platforms. 

Other partnerships with HackerEarth for developer hackathons, Seattle Seawolves (rugby), Seattle Orcas (cricket), and SpaceDev for ambassador programs, show a strategy of embedding into multiple communities rather than chasing one-off exposure.

blockdag653365 3

Combined with a strong 325,000+ community base across social platforms, these partnerships provide long-term visibility and mainstream recognition, reinforcing the project’s credibility.

The Road Ahead.

The crypto market has seen thousands of presales, but few with the scale, adoption, and execution of BlockDAG. With nearly $415M raised, over 26.5B coins sold, 3M miners already active, and global partnerships bringing visibility, BDAG is not just promising to be the future of blockchain; it is building it now. For buyers searching for the best crypto to buy, the message is clear: the entry price of $0.0013 may represent one of the last chances to get in before the presale closes and the market recognizes what BlockDAG has already become.

blockdag653365 2

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

