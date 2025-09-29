صرافیDEX+
The post What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades into a policy deadline as prediction markets price a U.S. government shutdown. Polymarket contracts showed odds peaking between 72% and 82% for a lapse in funding in 2025, up from roughly 35% earlier in the month, reflecting rapid adjustments in crowd forecasts as negotiations narrowed. US Government shutdown odds (Source: Polymarket) Crypto pricing tracked the shift in macro risk, with Bitcoin price falling from about $112,000 to $108,522 during the run-up, then retracing above $112,000 out of the weekend as liquidity rebalanced across venues. Ethereum slipped toward $3,800 before reclaiming levels near $4,000, and Solana shed more than 5% over the same window. Aggregate crypto market value erased over $170 billion through the week as closing prints reflected de-risking and tight cash management across funds. Funds rotated into dollars, short-tenor treasuries, and stablecoins as managers curtailed duration and mark-to-market risk at quarter's end. Crypto ETPs and ETFs saw withdrawals as desks neutralized beta and raised dry powder, a pattern that has accompanied prior macro shock windows, including rate-decision weeks and debt-limit standoffs. Policy calendars matter for crypto beta as much as liquidity The path from here turns on two clocks: market liquidity and Washington scheduling. A shutdown reduces staffing across financial regulators, creates uncertainty around filing and review timelines, and cuts the cadence of macro data releases that anchor front-end rate expectations. The resulting information gap can widen bid-ask spreads in volatile tokens and slow the reflexive dip-buying that often stabilizes order books after fast drawdowns. SEC and CFTC operations historically downshift during shutdowns to essential work, which may push out effective dates for guidance, slow review of exchange rule filings, and delay routine processing of product changes. In 2025, that list includes reviews tied to market-structure proposals and stablecoin frameworks under the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act.

What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down?

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:30
Bitcoin trades into a policy deadline as prediction markets price a U.S. government shutdown.

Polymarket contracts showed odds peaking between 72% and 82% for a lapse in funding in 2025, up from roughly 35% earlier in the month, reflecting rapid adjustments in crowd forecasts as negotiations narrowed.

US Government shutdown odds (Source: Polymarket)

Crypto pricing tracked the shift in macro risk, with Bitcoin price falling from about $112,000 to $108,522 during the run-up, then retracing above $112,000 out of the weekend as liquidity rebalanced across venues.

Ethereum slipped toward $3,800 before reclaiming levels near $4,000, and Solana shed more than 5% over the same window. Aggregate crypto market value erased over $170 billion through the week as closing prints reflected de-risking and tight cash management across funds.

Funds rotated into dollars, short-tenor treasuries, and stablecoins as managers curtailed duration and mark-to-market risk at quarter’s end.

Crypto ETPs and ETFs saw withdrawals as desks neutralized beta and raised dry powder, a pattern that has accompanied prior macro shock windows, including rate-decision weeks and debt-limit standoffs.

Policy calendars matter for crypto beta as much as liquidity

The path from here turns on two clocks: market liquidity and Washington scheduling. A shutdown reduces staffing across financial regulators, creates uncertainty around filing and review timelines, and cuts the cadence of macro data releases that anchor front-end rate expectations.

The resulting information gap can widen bid-ask spreads in volatile tokens and slow the reflexive dip-buying that often stabilizes order books after fast drawdowns.

SEC and CFTC operations historically downshift during shutdowns to essential work, which may push out effective dates for guidance, slow review of exchange rule filings, and delay routine processing of product changes.

In 2025, that list includes reviews tied to market-structure proposals and stablecoin frameworks under the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act.

Industry groups tracking the docket expect pauses if funding lapses, with hearing dates already sliding from late September toward October in tentative schedules.

A drawn-out administrative freeze would extend uncertainty around new ETF launches and venue upgrades that contribute to the liquidity stack across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and large-cap altcoins.

Price behavior around shutdowns has not matched textbook risk-off patterns in equities, where the S&P 500 has sometimes posted small gains as investors discount catch-up spending once agencies reopen.

Crypto now trades more on the interaction between regulatory timing and funding conditions than on the headline itself. Depending on how fast timelines reset, this difference can compress or extend drawdowns.

Barron’s framed the near-term setup as a contest between cash preference and the argument for Bitcoin as a macro hedge, with some investors waiting on confirmation of further rate cuts and data before re-adding directional exposure.

Tracking the impact on Bitcoin

A practical way to track the next move is to align price levels with scenarios for the duration of a shutdown and the speed at which calendars restart.

Historical macro shock windows have produced 5% to 15% drawdowns in BTC and ETH before stabilization.

Using that range as a guide, downside and recovery paths cluster around how long agencies are offline, whether ETF and rulemaking timetables slip by days or weeks, and how fast stablecoin balances migrate back into spot books as spreads normalize.

Shutdown durationIllustrative BTC path within 5%–15% drawdown historyLiquidity and flows watchpointsPolicy impact
~1 weekPressure toward the lower end of range, then retrace as review queues restartStablecoin balances rotate back to spot, ETF outflows slowSEC and CFTC reviews pause briefly, routine processing resumes within days, hearings slip by days, limited delays for macro data releases
~1 monthMid-range drawdown risk, choppy rebound as filings and hearings re-queuePersistent cash preference, wider spreads in altcoin pairsAgencies operate with essential staff, product filings and exchange rule changes wait, FIT21 and stablecoin bill hearings move to next month, several economic reports delayed which muddies rate guidance
~3 monthsUpper-range stress until policy clarity returns, slower base-buildingETF and ETP redemptions extend, basis trades dominate volumesApprovals and rulemaking freeze for an extended period, ETF launches and venue upgrades paused, enforcement limited to critical matters, multiple data releases missed, congressional calendars reset on return

Policy bottlenecks extend beyond price levels to the pipeline that shapes medium-term liquidity.

Market participants are watching whether FIT21’s market-structure provisions, stablecoin legislation, and developer-safe-harbor proposals drift further on the calendar.

A pause would also affect incremental DeFi and altcoin oversight moves, freezing rulemaking that could otherwise resolve gray areas and reduce risk premia for listed tokens.

The broader macro overlay, including a softening labor market and debate over the next Federal Reserve steps, adds another layer to portfolio construction as desks balance dollar strength against the case for re-risking once data resumes.

For traders calibrating risk, two dashboards frame the next steps.

Prediction markets help quantify the near-term policy path, with odds adjusting intraday as procedural votes appear on the docket.

Liquidity indicators, from ETF flow prints to stablecoin supply changes and basis levels on perpetuals, can confirm whether cash is returning to spot books or staying parked in reserves.

The shutdown decision and the timetable for reactivating hearings and filings will determine how quickly crypto market depth rebuilds after quarter-end.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/what-happens-to-bitcoin-policy-and-liquidity-if-us-government-shuts-down-in-october/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

