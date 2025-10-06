صرافیDEX+
What Big Money Knows That You Don’t

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:16
Crypto News

What if October 2025 isn’t just another month of sideways trading but the ignition point for the next best 100x crypto wave? Meme coins, staking tokens, and blockchain veterans are colliding in Q4, creating an arena where investors can either sit back and watch or step in and own their future. With BullZilla (BZIL) roaring through its presale, Stellar (XLM) driving financial inclusion, MoonBull (MOBU) reshaping community rewards, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) pushing scalable payments, and TRON (TRX) powering Web3 growth, this lineup reflects the next era of wealth-shaping crypto picks.

Among them, BullZilla’s presale is the rarest find; its progressive price engine, staking furnace, and referral system have already pulled whales into its ecosystem. Unlike established coins, BZIL is still in the presale phase, giving early participants the type of entry point that investors search for when chasing the next best 100x crypto 2025.

  • BullZilla (BZIL) – The Beast That Turns Presale Into the Best 100x Crypto

Can a meme coin engineered on Ethereum with 24 chapters of growth truly become the best 100x crypto? BullZilla makes a compelling case. The project isn’t just relying on internet jokes; it’s a token with mechanics designed to crush weak hands and reward conviction. Its Progressive Price Engine increases the token price every 48 hours or when $100,000 is raised, ensuring constant upward momentum. Layered on top are mechanics like Roar Burn, where supply is permanently destroyed at each presale stage, and the HODL Furnace, a staking program offering a blazing 70% APY. These features don’t just sound good; they turn passive holders into long-term beneficiaries of the project’s rise.

Right now, the BullZilla presale is in Stage 5 (Roar Drop Incoming). The token price sits at $0.00012574, with more than $780,000 raised, 30B+ tokens sold, and over 2,500 holders already in. Early buyers who entered the presale have already seen ROI surges, with projections showing 2086.78% gains for Stage 1 joiners, and an eye-watering 4092.30% ROI expected at listing when $BZIL launches at $0.00527.

Every stage is time-sensitive, meaning prices climb fast, and those who wait too long end up paying more. This urgency is why whales are already piling into the best 100x cryptos, locking tokens before the next surge.

Imagine dropping $3,000 today at Stage 5C. At the current price, you’d receive around 23,860,000 BZIL tokens. When the token hits its listing price of $0.00527, that stack could transform into $125,732, turning a mid-level entry into a fortune-multiplying win. This kind of setup makes BullZilla not just another presale but one of the top 100x crypto opportunities in Q4 2025.

How to Secure BullZilla Before Prices Surge

To join the BullZilla presale: Set up a Web3 wallet (MetaMask or Trust Wallet), load ETH, connect to the presale site, and swap directly for $BZIL. Once purchased, allocations are locked and claimable at launch.

Act now on the best 100x crypto; prices jump every 48 hours or at each $100k milestone. The beast won’t wait.

  • Stellar (XLM) – Expanding the Borders of Digital Payments

Stellar (XLM) has spent years building infrastructure for cross-border payments, with partnerships ranging from fintech startups to global money transfer companies. Its open-source protocol enables low-cost, near-instant transactions that are already reshaping remittances and settlements across the U.S. and beyond.

In 2025, Stellar is pushing deeper into tokenization and stablecoin issuance, making it a direct competitor to traditional banking rails. With regulatory clarity improving in the U.S., Stellar is positioned as one of the best 100x coins to invest in for investors who value utility-backed growth. Stellar earns its spot here because its adoption curve shows no signs of slowing.

  • MoonBull (MOBU) – A Meme Coin Presale With Real Mechanics

MoonBull (MOBU) isn’t about empty hype. Built on Ethereum, it’s a meme coin presale structured with auto-liquidity, token reflections, and burning mechanisms. Every trade strengthens the ecosystem: part of it feeds liquidity, part is redistributed to holders, and another portion is permanently burned. With 23 presale stages, locked liquidity, and a professional audit, MoonBull is packaging security with meme energy.

Its staking program offers up to 95% APY, while the referral rewards system ensures the community grows organically. Unlike projects that cater only to whales, MoonBull levels the field so that everyday traders benefit. This is why many investors view MOBU as part of the best 100x crypto conversation, especially with momentum building in October 2025. MoonBull makes the list because it combines transparency, community strength, and presale scarcity.

  • La Culex (CULEX): The Meme Coin Built to Last

La Culex (CULEX) takes meme coins beyond speculation, creating a living ecosystem on Ethereum that rewards long-term participation. With an 80% staking APY via the Hive Vault and a referral structure that benefits both new and existing users, it’s engineered for exponential growth. Frequent token burns and transparent operations ensure scarcity and safety, while regular community events drive engagement and inclusivity.

Every holder becomes part of the swarm, contributing to the project’s expansion and stability. La Culex is more than a playful meme—it’s a self-sustaining hive where conviction pays off, collaboration fuels momentum, and the buzz meets real economic utility.

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – The Merchant-Friendly Blockchain

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) continues to prove its relevance as a peer-to-peer payments blockchain. By offering fast, low-fee transactions, BCH remains attractive for merchants, especially in regions where scalability and speed matter most. Its ongoing ecosystem upgrades improve smart contract compatibility and expand its use cases beyond payments.

As adoption for crypto payments in the U.S. retail market grows, BCH secures a spot among October 2025 crypto picks. Its inclusion here is due to its relentless focus on making everyday crypto payments not only possible but practical.

  • TRON (TRX) – The Web3 Powerhouse

TRON (TRX) has become one of the most active blockchains for smart contracts, NFTs, and DeFi, consistently ranking high in daily transaction volumes. The network’s integration with stablecoins like USDT has made it a backbone for transfers and liquidity in emerging markets.

By focusing on scalability and accessibility, TRON keeps attracting developers and users, especially in Asia and the U.S. TRON stands out in this list because it proves staying power matters, and its massive transaction throughput makes it part of the top 100x crypto opportunities of Q4 2025.

Conclusion – Don’t Wait While BullZilla (BZIL) Roars Ahead

The meme coin frenzy is alive, but in 2025, it’s evolving into something more serious: structured presales, high-yield staking, and real scarcity mechanics. While Stellar, MoonBull, Bitcoin Cash, and TRON each bring strong value, the BullZilla presale stands out as one of the best 100x crypto opportunities today.

With each presale stage vanishing quickly and whales already locking in millions of tokens, time isn’t on the side of those who delay. The path is clear: secure your $BZIL now before Stage 5C closes and the next price jump leaves latecomers behind. Join before the BullZilla presale hits its final roar, this is where conviction meets rewards.

 

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions for the Best 100x Crypto

What makes BullZilla (BZIL) a best 100x crypto pick?

Its progressive presale model, staking furnace, and Roar Burn supply mechanics create ongoing upward momentum with huge ROI potential.

How much ROI can investors expect from the BullZilla presale?

Early investors could see up to 4092.30% ROI at listing, with prices climbing every 48 hours or $100k raised.

Is MoonBull (MOBU) a safe presale investment?

MoonBull is audited, features locked liquidity, and offers reflections and burns that reward long-term holders, reducing risk compared to many meme coin presales.

Why is Stellar (XLM) still relevant in 2025?

Stellar continues to expand into cross-border payments, tokenization, and stablecoin adoption, making it a strong utility-driven crypto.

How can investors buy BullZilla (BZIL)?

Set up a Web3 wallet, load ETH, connect to the presale site, and swap directly for $BZIL before the stage price increases.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

