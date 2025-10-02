صرافیDEX+
Aster is cooling off after a week of explosive gains, losing more than 35% of its value since hitting an all-time high just days ago. The sharp correction has triggered caution among traders, but it also reflects natural profit-taking after such a rapid surge. Despite the retracement, sentiment in the market remains constructive, with many investors still anticipating further upside in the coming weeks.

Whales Keep Stacking Aster: Data Reveals 8% Controlled By Two Wallets

نویسنده: Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 02:00
Aster is cooling off after a week of explosive gains, losing more than 35% of its value since hitting an all-time high just days ago. The sharp correction has triggered caution among traders, but it also reflects natural profit-taking after such a rapid surge. Despite the retracement, sentiment in the market remains constructive, with many investors still anticipating further upside in the coming weeks.

One of the main drivers behind this optimism is whale activity. Onchain data shows that large holders continue to accumulate Aster during the dip, a signal that often strengthens confidence in the asset’s long-term outlook. Their consistent buying suggests conviction in the project’s fundamentals, even as price action cools in the short term.

Meanwhile, excitement around Aster continues to build. The platform has generated strong traction, and community interest has yet to fade despite the recent pullback. This combination of whale accumulation and growing DEX momentum highlights why many see the correction as an opportunity rather than the end of the rally.

Whale Accumulation Strengthens Aster’s Position

Fresh on-chain data highlights that whales continue to build significant exposure to Aster. According to Lookonchain, wallet 0xFB3B withdrew another 3.19 million ASTER — worth approximately $5.27 million — from Gateio just six hours ago.

Combined with another large holder, the two wallets now control 132.78 million ASTER, valued at $218 million. This concentration represents 8.01% of the circulating supply, underscoring the confidence whales have in its long-term trajectory.

Aster Whale Transactions | Source: Lookonchain

Such activity comes at a time when the broader market is buzzing with what many call “DEX season.” Decentralized exchanges have drawn increasing attention as traders seek alternatives to centralized platforms and look for more transparency, control, and composability. Perpetual DEXs in particular have surged in popularity, with projects like Hyperliquid and Avantis capturing strong user interest.

Aster, however, is positioning itself firmly in this competitive landscape. Despite recent volatility and a 35% pullback from its all-time high, the project continues to attract capital and community engagement.

Whale accumulation suggests that sophisticated investors see Aster as one of the contenders capable of holding its ground alongside leading perpetual platforms. Its growing liquidity base and active ecosystem make it well placed to capture a share of the demand fueling the current decentralized trading boom.

In short, while short-term price action remains choppy, whale activity and the ongoing DEX narrative provide strong tailwinds. If Aster sustains momentum and continues to scale, it could solidify itself as a serious competitor in the battle for dominance among next-generation perpetual DEXs.

Aster Rebounds After Sharp Correction

Aster is trading around $1.72 after a steep decline from last week’s all-time high above $2.60. The 2-hour chart highlights the intensity of the recent correction, with price falling more than 35% in just a few days before finding support near the $1.55 zone. This level acted as a short-term floor, triggering a rebound as buyers stepped back in.

Price Testing Critical Resistance | Source: ASTERUSDT chart on TradingView

Currently, ASTER is attempting to reclaim ground above its short-term moving average (blue), but momentum remains fragile. Volume spikes during the sell-off show that profit-taking dominated market activity, while the rebound so far has come with lighter volume, suggesting that conviction among buyers has not yet fully returned. The $1.80 level now stands as the first key resistance. If bulls can push through it, the next challenge lies around $2.00, where the 100-period moving average (green) is converging.

On the downside, failure to hold $1.60 could invite another wave of selling, potentially dragging ASTER toward $1.40. Despite this short-term weakness, the broader trend remains fueled by whale accumulation and rising interest in Aster’s DEX ecosystem. If momentum stabilizes, the rebound could evolve into a stronger recovery in the coming sessions.

Cover image from ChatGPT, ASTERUSD chart from Tradingview

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

