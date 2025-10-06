The post Whales Are Loading Up – Here’s Why Bitcoin’s Next Move Could Be Explosive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Analysis Bitcoin’s explosive rally past $125,000 has reignited optimism across the market, but analysts say investors shouldn’t get too comfortable. According to CrediBULL Crypto, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may still have plenty of upside—possibly extending toward $150,000—but a short-term pullback could be on the horizon. In a detailed breakdown shared on October 5, CrediBULL suggested that Bitcoin’s price structure has entered a new five-wave impulse formation. The analyst pointed to the $108,000–$118,000 range as a critical demand zone where buyers are likely to step in if prices retrace. Historically, dips into this region have served as key accumulation areas, allowing traders to reload before the next leg higher. He also noted that short-sellers who opened positions during Bitcoin’s consolidation phase are now “trapped,” creating additional buying pressure if BTC revisits this level. “A dip here would be a blessing,” he said, hinting that a correction might set the stage for another surge rather than signal weakness. Meanwhile, on-chain data confirms that whales are showing renewed conviction. Analyst Ali Martinez reported that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score—measured by Glassnode—has risen to 0.74, suggesting sustained buying activity from large investors and long-term holders. Such accumulation patterns have historically preceded major uptrends, implying that institutional players could be positioning ahead of Bitcoin’s next breakout. With the market still riding post-ETF inflows and broader macro uncertainty pushing investors toward hard assets, analysts say volatility remains the only certainty. Whether Bitcoin corrects or continues climbing, all eyes are now on the $108,000–$118,000 zone as the next battleground between bulls and bears. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor… The post Whales Are Loading Up – Here’s Why Bitcoin’s Next Move Could Be Explosive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Analysis Bitcoin’s explosive rally past $125,000 has reignited optimism across the market, but analysts say investors shouldn’t get too comfortable. According to CrediBULL Crypto, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may still have plenty of upside—possibly extending toward $150,000—but a short-term pullback could be on the horizon. In a detailed breakdown shared on October 5, CrediBULL suggested that Bitcoin’s price structure has entered a new five-wave impulse formation. The analyst pointed to the $108,000–$118,000 range as a critical demand zone where buyers are likely to step in if prices retrace. Historically, dips into this region have served as key accumulation areas, allowing traders to reload before the next leg higher. He also noted that short-sellers who opened positions during Bitcoin’s consolidation phase are now “trapped,” creating additional buying pressure if BTC revisits this level. “A dip here would be a blessing,” he said, hinting that a correction might set the stage for another surge rather than signal weakness. Meanwhile, on-chain data confirms that whales are showing renewed conviction. Analyst Ali Martinez reported that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score—measured by Glassnode—has risen to 0.74, suggesting sustained buying activity from large investors and long-term holders. Such accumulation patterns have historically preceded major uptrends, implying that institutional players could be positioning ahead of Bitcoin’s next breakout. With the market still riding post-ETF inflows and broader macro uncertainty pushing investors toward hard assets, analysts say volatility remains the only certainty. Whether Bitcoin corrects or continues climbing, all eyes are now on the $108,000–$118,000 zone as the next battleground between bulls and bears. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor…