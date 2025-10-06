صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Walmart’s OnePay to Add Crypto Trading and Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart-backed fintech OnePay, a mobile app currently serving around 1.5 million users, is reportedly preparing to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody features later this year. The planned integration would allow users to buy, hold, and convert Bitcoin and Ether directly in-app, positioning OnePay alongside major US fintech peers such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. As part of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, OnePay aims to expand its reach and solidify its role as a comprehensive digital finance platform for retail consumers. Sponsored Sponsored OnePay Plans to Integrate Crypto for 1.5 Million Users OnePay, launched in 2021 with investment from Walmart and Ribbit Capital, currently provides banking, payments, credit, and savings services. Over the past two years, the app has expanded its product line to include credit cards and mobile service plans, signaling ambitions to become a full-spectrum financial platform. According to reports citing people familiar with the matter, OnePay plans to enable users to buy, hold, and convert Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) directly within the app by the end of 2025. Zerohash, a Chicago-based blockchain infrastructure provider, will reportedly power these crypto capabilities. If implemented, the addition would position OnePay alongside established US fintech firms such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, allowing users to trade digital assets through their apps. The initiative underscores OnePay’s broader effort to evolve into a “super app” that consolidates payments, banking, lending, and crypto functions under a single digital ecosystem. Zerohash to Power OnePay’s Crypto Trading and Custody Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million in a funding round that included Morgan Stanley participation, will be the technological foundation for OnePay’s planned crypto rollout. The firm provides APIs for trading, custody, and asset conversion to connect traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets. By leveraging Zerohash’s existing infrastructure, OnePay may reduce regulatory and development… The post Walmart’s OnePay to Add Crypto Trading and Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart-backed fintech OnePay, a mobile app currently serving around 1.5 million users, is reportedly preparing to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody features later this year. The planned integration would allow users to buy, hold, and convert Bitcoin and Ether directly in-app, positioning OnePay alongside major US fintech peers such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. As part of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, OnePay aims to expand its reach and solidify its role as a comprehensive digital finance platform for retail consumers. Sponsored Sponsored OnePay Plans to Integrate Crypto for 1.5 Million Users OnePay, launched in 2021 with investment from Walmart and Ribbit Capital, currently provides banking, payments, credit, and savings services. Over the past two years, the app has expanded its product line to include credit cards and mobile service plans, signaling ambitions to become a full-spectrum financial platform. According to reports citing people familiar with the matter, OnePay plans to enable users to buy, hold, and convert Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) directly within the app by the end of 2025. Zerohash, a Chicago-based blockchain infrastructure provider, will reportedly power these crypto capabilities. If implemented, the addition would position OnePay alongside established US fintech firms such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, allowing users to trade digital assets through their apps. The initiative underscores OnePay’s broader effort to evolve into a “super app” that consolidates payments, banking, lending, and crypto functions under a single digital ecosystem. Zerohash to Power OnePay’s Crypto Trading and Custody Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million in a funding round that included Morgan Stanley participation, will be the technological foundation for OnePay’s planned crypto rollout. The firm provides APIs for trading, custody, and asset conversion to connect traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets. By leveraging Zerohash’s existing infrastructure, OnePay may reduce regulatory and development…

Walmart’s OnePay to Add Crypto Trading and Custody

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 14:46
COM
COM$0.005894-9.78%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003158-3.57%
RWAX
APP$0.0009087-13.35%
1
1$0.0222-23.60%
Major
MAJOR$0.10419+2.28%

Walmart-backed fintech OnePay, a mobile app currently serving around 1.5 million users, is reportedly preparing to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody features later this year.

The planned integration would allow users to buy, hold, and convert Bitcoin and Ether directly in-app, positioning OnePay alongside major US fintech peers such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. As part of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, OnePay aims to expand its reach and solidify its role as a comprehensive digital finance platform for retail consumers.

Sponsored

Sponsored

OnePay Plans to Integrate Crypto for 1.5 Million Users

OnePay, launched in 2021 with investment from Walmart and Ribbit Capital, currently provides banking, payments, credit, and savings services. Over the past two years, the app has expanded its product line to include credit cards and mobile service plans, signaling ambitions to become a full-spectrum financial platform.

According to reports citing people familiar with the matter, OnePay plans to enable users to buy, hold, and convert Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) directly within the app by the end of 2025. Zerohash, a Chicago-based blockchain infrastructure provider, will reportedly power these crypto capabilities.

If implemented, the addition would position OnePay alongside established US fintech firms such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, allowing users to trade digital assets through their apps. The initiative underscores OnePay’s broader effort to evolve into a “super app” that consolidates payments, banking, lending, and crypto functions under a single digital ecosystem.

Zerohash to Power OnePay’s Crypto Trading and Custody

Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million in a funding round that included Morgan Stanley participation, will be the technological foundation for OnePay’s planned crypto rollout. The firm provides APIs for trading, custody, and asset conversion to connect traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets.

By leveraging Zerohash’s existing infrastructure, OnePay may reduce regulatory and development complexity while gaining rapid access to crypto functionality. However, challenges remain substantial. Compliance with US securities laws, anti-money laundering (AML) protocols, and know-your-customer (KYC) obligations will be essential. Custody risk, insurance, and transaction security must also be addressed to protect retail users from exposure to market and operational volatility.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The partnership could accelerate OnePay’s entry into crypto finance but will require transparent oversight and robust internal controls. Execution quality and regulatory clarity will determine whether the integration can scale sustainably in the US financial landscape.

OnePay Aims to Compete with US Fintech Giants

OnePay’s expansion into crypto may deepen user engagement by encouraging customers to manage all financial activities within a single app. Walmart’s broad retail ecosystem could provide a built-in distribution network, potentially linking in-store and digital financial services for millions of US consumers.

Yet, risks persist. Neither OnePay nor Zerohash has publicly confirmed the timeline or scope of the rollout, and crypto market volatility continues to pose reputational and compliance risks. As regulators in the US intensify scrutiny of consumer-facing crypto services, OnePay will need to demonstrate robust consumer protections, clear disclosures, and secure custody mechanisms.

For Walmart, the initiative represents a cautious step toward digital asset adoption that could redefine its fintech arm’s position in the competitive US neobank and digital payments market. In June, Walmart was reported to be considering issuing its own stablecoin.

OnePay’s entry into crypto follows a growing trend among prominent fintech and financial institutions worldwide. In the US, platforms such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App have integrated crypto trading and custody, albeit with limited asset transferability or withdrawal options. Institutional-grade players like Anchorage Digital provide qualified custody and settlement services for funds and enterprises, while Bakkt offers regulated business trading and custody infrastructure.

Globally, European financial institutions are moving in the same direction. Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream is developing institutional custody and settlement services for Bitcoin and Ether. At the same time, BNY Mellon has launched its own digital asset custody platform for select clients in the US.

Compared to these models, OnePay targets a different segment — retail consumers within a broader financial ecosystem. Its approach merges consumer fintech convenience with backend institutional-grade infrastructure, signaling the next phase of mainstream crypto integration into everyday financial applications.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/walmarts-onepay-to-add-crypto-trading-and-custody/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,486.21
$103,486.21$103,486.21

-1.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,484.24
$3,484.24$3,484.24

-1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.77
$160.77$160.77

-3.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4366
$2.4366$2.4366

-3.65%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17619
$0.17619$0.17619

-1.69%