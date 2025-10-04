صرافیDEX+
Walmart to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading through its OnePay app

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 21:02
If there’s one thing the crypto crowd has been waiting for, it’s a true retail behemoth diving into digital assets. Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, just announced that its OnePay mobile app will soon support Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. You read that right. This isn’t some distant pilot or vague partnership; it’s on the 2025 roadmap, and it’s about to upend how millions of Americans interact with crypto every day.

Walmart offers crypto trading as mainstream adoption gets real

For years, talk of mainstream integration has sounded more like marketing hype than genuine momentum. But Walmart, with its reach into every corner of American life and a customer base measured in tens of millions, isn’t dabbling.

The launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading could put digital currencies directly in the hands of cashiers, shoppers, and suburban families who have never even set foot on Coinbase.

OnePay’s move is more than an app update. It’s a tectonic shift for the entire sector. Imagine walking into your local Walmart, checking your grocery list, and toggling over to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum with the same ease as loading a gift card. That’s game-changing accessibility.

It collapses the gap between “crypto trader” and “everyday consumer.” It’s the sort of seamless integration most exchanges have failed to deliver outside of niche enthusiasts and fintech circles.

Walmart’s play isn’t just about tapping a new revenue stream. It’s about cementing itself as a one-stop hub in the age of digital finance. With USDT, USDC, and stablecoin adoption rising, and mainstream banks struggling to keep up, Walmart’s push marks a clean break from tradition.

The giant has recognized that crypto isn’t going away. It’s now table stakes for modern payments, savings, and even peer-to-peer transfers.

In fact, with the app set to roll out in multiple states before year’s end, expect competitors like traditional banks and payment apps to scramble for partnerships, compliance solutions, and improved customer UX.

Security, simplicity, and trust: retail’s weapon against crypto’s rough edges

With crypto’s reputation often synonymous with hacks, rug pulls, and regulatory whiplash, Walmart is betting its name on a secure, regulatory-compliant trading experience. Think KYC, instant order execution, multi-factor authentication, and clear, transparent fees.

If you’re a crypto veteran, it’s easy to shrug off another retail entry or new exchange portal. But OnePay is gearing up to offer deep liquidity, competitive spreads, and, crucially, the comfort of knowing your capital is backed by the largest retailer in the world.

For first-timers, these factors are massive. For regulators, they’re reassurance: consumer protection will be front and center.

By jumpstarting crypto trading, Walmart isn’t just catching up; it’s making a bid to leapfrog the field. With Walmart’s reach and retail muscle, 2025 could finally be the year crypto goes from speculative sideline to everyday reality.

Skeptics have long asked when the average American will use crypto. The answer, it seems, is sooner than you think.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/walmart-to-offer-bitcoin-and-ethereum-trading-through-its-onepay-app/

