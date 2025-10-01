صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa is experimenting with stablecoin pre-funding on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable. The pilot allows depositing funds in pegged tokens, accounted for by Visa as “money in the bank”: essentially, funds immediately available for global payouts. Announced at SIBOS on September 30, 2025, and described by the specialized press, the initiative involves selected partners and aims to leverage Visa’s global infrastructure that connects over 11 billion eligible cards, accounts, and wallets. Bloomberg has detailed the program and Visa’s official documentation explains the integration logic with the existing network Visa. In a context where the average cost of retail remittances exceeds 6.2% of the amount sent (World Bank), the initiative aims to free up liquidity and simplify operational steps. Updated September 30, 2025. What is pre-funding in stablecoin and why it matters In the traditional model, companies maintain balances in fiat across multiple accounts and jurisdictions to ensure payments. With the pilot, however, prefunding occurs in stablecoin which Visa treats as immediately available funds, reducing the need to lock up capital in multi-currency accounts. This results in greater visibility on balances and, for treasury teams, a more robust control over cash flows. How it works on Visa Direct: from the wallet to the beneficiary The operational flow integrates into existing processes and is structured into a few key phases: Prefunding: the company transfers stablecoin to the operational account linked to Visa Direct. Availability: the funds are immediately usable for payouts. Conversion: at the time of issuance, the stablecoins are converted into local currency through authorized partners. Liquidation: beneficiaries receive in fiat to accounts, cards, or wallets compliant with local regulations. Reconciliation: the reporting provides complete traceability in line with corporate systems. What changes for companies Less capital locked in multi-currency accounts, with more elastic liquidity. Reduction… The post Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa is experimenting with stablecoin pre-funding on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable. The pilot allows depositing funds in pegged tokens, accounted for by Visa as “money in the bank”: essentially, funds immediately available for global payouts. Announced at SIBOS on September 30, 2025, and described by the specialized press, the initiative involves selected partners and aims to leverage Visa’s global infrastructure that connects over 11 billion eligible cards, accounts, and wallets. Bloomberg has detailed the program and Visa’s official documentation explains the integration logic with the existing network Visa. In a context where the average cost of retail remittances exceeds 6.2% of the amount sent (World Bank), the initiative aims to free up liquidity and simplify operational steps. Updated September 30, 2025. What is pre-funding in stablecoin and why it matters In the traditional model, companies maintain balances in fiat across multiple accounts and jurisdictions to ensure payments. With the pilot, however, prefunding occurs in stablecoin which Visa treats as immediately available funds, reducing the need to lock up capital in multi-currency accounts. This results in greater visibility on balances and, for treasury teams, a more robust control over cash flows. How it works on Visa Direct: from the wallet to the beneficiary The operational flow integrates into existing processes and is structured into a few key phases: Prefunding: the company transfers stablecoin to the operational account linked to Visa Direct. Availability: the funds are immediately usable for payouts. Conversion: at the time of issuance, the stablecoins are converted into local currency through authorized partners. Liquidation: beneficiaries receive in fiat to accounts, cards, or wallets compliant with local regulations. Reconciliation: the reporting provides complete traceability in line with corporate systems. What changes for companies Less capital locked in multi-currency accounts, with more elastic liquidity. Reduction…

Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:05
COM
COM$0.005949-8.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.1285-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00413-12.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08333+1.69%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.0786+2.94%

Visa is experimenting with stablecoin pre-funding on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable. The pilot allows depositing funds in pegged tokens, accounted for by Visa as “money in the bank”: essentially, funds immediately available for global payouts.

Announced at SIBOS on September 30, 2025, and described by the specialized press, the initiative involves selected partners and aims to leverage Visa’s global infrastructure that connects over 11 billion eligible cards, accounts, and wallets.

Bloomberg has detailed the program and Visa’s official documentation explains the integration logic with the existing network Visa.

In a context where the average cost of retail remittances exceeds 6.2% of the amount sent (World Bank), the initiative aims to free up liquidity and simplify operational steps. Updated September 30, 2025.

What is pre-funding in stablecoin and why it matters

In the traditional model, companies maintain balances in fiat across multiple accounts and jurisdictions to ensure payments.

With the pilot, however, prefunding occurs in stablecoin which Visa treats as immediately available funds, reducing the need to lock up capital in multi-currency accounts.

This results in greater visibility on balances and, for treasury teams, a more robust control over cash flows.

How it works on Visa Direct: from the wallet to the beneficiary

The operational flow integrates into existing processes and is structured into a few key phases:

  • Prefunding: the company transfers stablecoin to the operational account linked to Visa Direct.
  • Availability: the funds are immediately usable for payouts.
  • Conversion: at the time of issuance, the stablecoins are converted into local currency through authorized partners.
  • Liquidation: beneficiaries receive in fiat to accounts, cards, or wallets compliant with local regulations.
  • Reconciliation: the reporting provides complete traceability in line with corporate systems.

What changes for companies

  • Less capital locked in multi-currency accounts, with more elastic liquidity.
  • Reduction of interbank steps and manual reconciliations.
  • Better predictability of fund availability times.

Impact on Liquidity and Operating Costs

Visa aims to accelerate access to liquidity and offer institutions greater flexibility in managing global payouts. Token pre-funding reduces the need to hold large reserves in fiat currency, facilitating:

  • Timing: the availability of funds, which traditionally can take from hours to days, becomes almost instantaneous, except for the time needed for FX conversions and AML/CFT checks.
  • Working capital: lower immobilizations on nostro/vostro accounts ensure greater resilience to volume fluctuations.
  • Operations: streamlined processes help reduce back-office errors and costs.

Numbers in Comparison: Today vs. Model with Stablecoin

  • Current retail remittances: global average cost of 6.2% of the amount sent (World Bank).
  • Cross-border B2B payments: currently the times range between 1 and 3 business days (industry data varies based on corridor, cut-off, and checks).
  • With pre-funding in stablecoin: the availability of funds is almost instantaneous, while still maintaining the time for FX conversion, on/off-ramp, and KYC and AML/CFT checks.

The effective metrics will depend on jurisdiction, supported stablecoins, conversion partners, and local regulatory limits.

Advantages and Risks: What to Watch Out For

Main Advantages

  • Speed: reduction of latencies compared to traditional streams.
  • Treasury management: more efficient use of working capital.
  • Scalability: ability to standardize processes across multiple markets.

Risks and Open Issues

  • Compliance: adherence to AML/CFT requirements, the Travel Rule, and sanctions controls.
  • Stability: risk of de‑peg of stablecoins or liquidity issues on on/off‑ramps.
  • Operational: potential cybersecurity incidents, network congestion, and partner vulnerabilities.
  • Accounting: management of accounting and audit of token reserves.

Regulatory Framework: Where You Can Run and Where Caution Is Needed

The regulatory perimeter is evolving rapidly. Some useful references indicate that:

  • EU – MiCA: the rules for e‑money tokens and asset‑referenced tokens have been discussed and approximately defined (EUR‑Lex), although full enforcement is expected following the phases of transposition and implementation. Mica Crypto Alliance: “Europe, clarity on regulations is needed”.
  • Singapore – MAS: the regulatory framework for single‑currency stablecoins has been announced (MAS).
  • USA: there is still no dedicated federal law; however, the NYDFS guidelines for regulated stablecoins in New York are operational (NYDFS).

The practical adoption will depend on the local licenses of the partners, the type of token, and the transparency of the reserves.

FAQ

Availability of the pilot

The program is in the experimental phase; its large-scale extension will depend on the test results and regulatory outcomes in different jurisdictions.

Supported Stablecoins

The choice of tokens varies based on the market and conversion partners, generally favoring stablecoins with verified reserves and broad banking support.

Impact on Existing Systems

The integration aims to reuse already known processes (KYC, screening, reconciliations), with the addition of connectors for wallets and local conversions.

Conclusion

Pre-funding in stablecoin on Visa Direct represents a significant paradigm shift: funds immediately available, reduction of operational frictions, and a more efficient use of capital.

It remains essential to maintain careful oversight on compliance, liquidity of on/off-ramps, and token stability, while the future trajectory will be defined by the results of the pilot and the maturation of the regulatory framework in key corridors.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/30/visa-tests-pre-funding-in-stablecoin-for-cross-border-payments/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,327.95
$103,327.95$103,327.95

-0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,472.24
$3,472.24$3,472.24

-0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.52
$159.52$159.52

-0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4299
$2.4299$2.4299

-0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17573
$0.17573$0.17573

-0.23%