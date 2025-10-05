صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR Vietnam anticipates 20% credit growth, potentially fueling global crypto liquidity. Vietnam’s digital asset legalization law takes effect in 2026, supporting crypto. The Asia-Pacific region saw 69% crypto transaction growth, with Vietnam in the lead. Vietnam’s NDAChain blockchain project aims to secure data and promote crypto. Vietnam’s credit growth is set to see a substantial [...] The post Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Vietnam anticipates 20% credit growth, potentially fueling global crypto liquidity. Vietnam’s digital asset legalization law takes effect in 2026, supporting crypto. The Asia-Pacific region saw 69% crypto transaction growth, with Vietnam in the lead. Vietnam’s NDAChain blockchain project aims to secure data and promote crypto. Vietnam’s credit growth is set to see a substantial [...] The post Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/05 21:07
Fuel
FUEL$0.00293+7.72%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005944+1.07%

TLDR

  • Vietnam anticipates 20% credit growth, potentially fueling global crypto liquidity.
  • Vietnam’s digital asset legalization law takes effect in 2026, supporting crypto.
  • The Asia-Pacific region saw 69% crypto transaction growth, with Vietnam in the lead.
  • Vietnam’s NDAChain blockchain project aims to secure data and promote crypto.

Vietnam’s credit growth is set to see a substantial rise, potentially injecting fresh liquidity into the global crypto markets. As the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) predicts a 20% increase in credit growth by the end of 2025, the country’s evolving financial landscape could have a significant impact on crypto adoption and investments. The combination of government policies, technological advances, and a growing economy may open new doors for digital assets in the region.

Vietnam’s Economic Strategy and Credit Growth

The State Bank of Vietnam has outlined expectations for a 20% increase in credit growth by the close of 2025. This forecast is aimed at boosting economic recovery and stability amid challenges such as tariffs imposed by the United States.

According to Pham Thanh Ha, deputy governor of the SBV, additional interest rate cuts are essential to stimulate growth and mitigate economic uncertainties. These moves are designed to encourage borrowing, investment, and increased liquidity across various sectors.

The anticipated growth in credit is expected to contribute to greater liquidity within the country’s financial system. This surge in liquidity, in turn, could flow into the global cryptocurrency market, particularly as Vietnam continues to show increasing interest in digital assets. The nation’s evolving regulatory environment and rapid adoption of emerging technologies are poised to support crypto-related investments and usage.

Vietnam’s Shift Towards Digital Assets

Vietnam has taken proactive steps toward integrating digital assets into its economic system. In June 2025, the Vietnamese government announced the legalization of digital assets, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s approach to cryptocurrencies.

Under the Law on Digital Technology Industry, which will come into effect in January 2026, digital assets will be classified into virtual assets and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The government has committed to ensuring that digital asset transactions adhere to international standards, especially in areas like cybersecurity and anti-money laundering practices.

The move toward regulating digital assets aligns with the country’s goal of integrating blockchain technology into various sectors. This is part of Vietnam’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the global digital economy. As the government finalizes regulations for the crypto industry, it is expected that Vietnam will continue to make strides in creating a conducive environment for cryptocurrency investments, with an emphasis on safety and transparency.

Crypto Adoption and Market Growth in Vietnam

Vietnam is rapidly becoming a key player in Southeast Asia’s cryptocurrency market. The country has shown consistent growth in crypto adoption, which has positioned it as the fourth-leading nation on Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index.

Factors such as a young population, widespread internet usage, and a growing interest in digital currencies are contributing to this rise. With its focus on integrating digital technologies, Vietnam is likely to attract more global crypto investors and developers looking for opportunities in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region as a whole has experienced substantial growth in crypto adoption. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are leading this trend. In 2025, transaction volumes in the region surged by 69%, reaching over $2.3 trillion.

This growth is reflective of both the increase in the number of users and the growing value of crypto assets being transacted. As Vietnam continues to focus on digital infrastructure, including blockchain-based projects like NDAChain, its role in the regional crypto ecosystem is expected to expand further.

Vietnam’s Regulatory Developments and Crypto Market Oversight

In addition to its push for digital asset legalization, Vietnam has also implemented a 5-year pilot program aimed at regulating its crypto market. This initiative will bring more stringent controls to the sector, including a ban on the issuance of fiat-backed assets like stablecoins and securities. The government’s efforts to regulate crypto transactions ensure that operations are conducted using the national currency, the dong.

This regulatory approach aims to prevent illicit activities and ensure the safety of investors. The introduction of the NDAChain blockchain, a public-private partnership governed system, is part of Vietnam’s efforts to secure digital assets and data.

This blockchain will serve as the foundation for digital interactions, providing a secure environment for businesses and individuals engaging with cryptocurrencies. As the country solidifies its digital economy, these regulations are seen as vital in establishing trust and encouraging growth in the sector.

In summary, Vietnam’s economic strategies, coupled with its focus on digital assets and blockchain technology, position it as a growing hub for cryptocurrency adoption in Southeast Asia. With its credit growth plans, the country is likely to enhance liquidity in global crypto markets, creating new opportunities for both investors and the crypto community.

The post Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,419.77
$103,419.77$103,419.77

-1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.16
$3,482.16$3,482.16

-1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.96
$160.96$160.96

-3.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4359
$2.4359$2.4359

-3.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17613
$0.17613$0.17613

-1.72%