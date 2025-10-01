The post Versant adds WNBA media deal to its growing sports portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter during Game Three of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding | Getty Images Versant has signed a new 11-year media deal with the Women’s National Basketball Association, the company announced on Tuesday. The agreement kicks off for the 2026 season and includes at least 50 WNBA games annually and portions of Playoff and Finals games during select years, the company said. Versant, the parent company of cable networks and brands soon to be spun off from Comcast, has been rapidly acquiring sports rights and diving deeper into women’s sports in particular. The latest agreement expands upon a previous package between the WNBA and Versant’s USA Network signed in 2024. The coverage will include Wednesday night double-headers, a dedicated pre-game show and a post-game studio show. “We’re incredibly proud to expand our multi-year partnership with the WNBA,” said Matt Hong, president of sports for Versant. “USA Network will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. For the WNBA, currently in its 29th season, the deal comes amid record-breaking television viewership, attendance, merchandise sales and team valuations. “As demand for women’s basketball continues to rise, partnerships like this expand the visibility and accessibility of our game,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. The league signed an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal last July as… The post Versant adds WNBA media deal to its growing sports portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter during Game Three of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding | Getty Images Versant has signed a new 11-year media deal with the Women’s National Basketball Association, the company announced on Tuesday. The agreement kicks off for the 2026 season and includes at least 50 WNBA games annually and portions of Playoff and Finals games during select years, the company said. Versant, the parent company of cable networks and brands soon to be spun off from Comcast, has been rapidly acquiring sports rights and diving deeper into women’s sports in particular. The latest agreement expands upon a previous package between the WNBA and Versant’s USA Network signed in 2024. The coverage will include Wednesday night double-headers, a dedicated pre-game show and a post-game studio show. “We’re incredibly proud to expand our multi-year partnership with the WNBA,” said Matt Hong, president of sports for Versant. “USA Network will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. For the WNBA, currently in its 29th season, the deal comes amid record-breaking television viewership, attendance, merchandise sales and team valuations. “As demand for women’s basketball continues to rise, partnerships like this expand the visibility and accessibility of our game,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. The league signed an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal last July as…