The VerifiedX (VFX) Network (VerifiedX.io), the people's network and a leader in global self-custody and Web3 wallet infrastructure, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, a leading global Crypto platform serving millions of users worldwide. The partnership brings Crypto.com's industry-leading Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com Payment Solution, and On-Ramp services directly into VerifiedX's Switchblade Wallets, […]

VerifiedX Partners with Crypto.com to Integrate Seamless Crypto Payments and On / Off-Ramp in VFX SwitchBlade Wallets

2025/09/29 22:30
The VerifiedX (VFX) Network (VerifiedX.io), the people’s network and a leader in global self-custody and Web3 wallet infrastructure, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, a leading global Crypto platform serving millions of users worldwide. The partnership brings Crypto.com’s industry-leading Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com Payment Solution, and On-Ramp services directly into VerifiedX’s Switchblade Wallets, delivering a seamless, secure, and scalable experience for everyday users and developers alike.

Through this integration, users of VFX SwitchBlade Wallets can now purchase all supported cryptocurrencies, including VFX and stablecoins, directly using fiat, and transact with merchants and DApps using Crypto.com Pay—all from within the VerifiedX ecosystem. This includes in-wallet user auctions and marks a significant step in VerifiedX’s mission to simplify and democratize Web3 access and usability for mainstream adoption globally for everyone. 

Partnering with Crypto.com is a natural next step in empowering all users with frictionless Web3 experiences and self-custodial commerce. Integrating fiat on-ramps and crypto-native payments natively into VFX SwitchBlade Wallets means  any user can onboard, transact, and interact in Web3 with unprecedented simplicity without sacrificing self-sovereignty.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

•            Instant Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp: Users can buy all supported cryptocurrencies, including VFX & Stablecoins, using credit and debit cards directly within the VFX SwitchBlade Wallet.

•            Crypto.com Pay Integration: Enables users to seamlessly pay for assets listed on VFX p2p auctions, goods & services directly with merchants, DApps, and all native VFX features using their crypto holdings—backed by Crypto.com’s global reach and reliability.

•            Developer-Friendly Toolkit: Projects using VFX SwitchBlade Wallet infrastructure now gain access to embedded payments and onboarding functionality with minimal integration effort.

•            Security & Compliance: The integration benefits from both platforms’ commitment to security, compliance, and global end-user centric design.

“Creating more accessible crypto payment solutions is central to our vision at Crypto.com,” said Joe Anzures, General Manager, Americas and EVP of Payments at Crypto.com. “We are excited to partner with VerifiedX and bring even greater scale to our shared vision of seamless crypto payments.”

About Crypto.com – Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://www.crypto.com

VerifiedX – VFX (VerifiedX.IO) is the people’s network. VFX is the first fully open-source decentralized network that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin specific sidechain / reliever chain, for the purpose of tokenized self-custody, on-chain storage, and peer-to-peer commerce of both digital & physical assets. The network’s native coin (VFX) can be accessed directly in-wallet, and enables minting of Verified Bitcoin Tokens (vBTC) with a 1:1 evergreen self-custodial peg coupled with smart contract utility and full asset recovery features for funds.

Providing robust in-wallet and self-custodial options for everyday users to plan, transact, save, spend, borrow, and vault Bitcoin, VFX funds, and digital assets are the cornerstone of the VerifiedX ethos. As the first universal layer 1 and Bitcoin reliever chain, the network dramatically reduces costs of ownership and frictions for everyday users and integrators around the world and provides multiple layers of convenience, security, and self-custodial empowerment.

For Further Crypto.com Inquiries:

Website: https://crypto.com/us
Twitter (X): https://x.com/cryptocom
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cryptocom
Telegram: https://t.me/CryptocomOfficial
News: https://t.me/CryptocomOfficialAnnouncements

For Further VerifiedX Inquiries:

Website: https://verifiedx.io/
Discord: https://discord.gg/7cd5ebDQCj
Twitter (X)): https://twitter.com/vfxblockchain
Github: https://github.com/verifiedxblockchain
Email : dev@verifiedx.io

