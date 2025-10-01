صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Vercel faces user exodus after CEO picture with Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI cloud software platform Vercel is hemorrhaging users after CEO Guillermo Rauch took a selfie with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a private AI tech meeting in New York.  Netanyahu attended the event with US tech investors to discuss how AI could bolster Israel’s economy. Rauch shared a picture of himself with the PM and said the two discussed AI, education, and its ability to help developers. However, Rauch has faced fierce criticism over his apparent support for Netanyahu amidst what the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.  Among the most well-known critics was pseudonymous crypto founder and Vercel user Loopify, who has raised over $2 million in support of Gaza. Loopify claimed his businesses would “move away” from Vercel, adding that Rauch “purposefully going out of his way to harm his company like this is so dumb.” Many online firms chose to drop Vercel from their infrastructure. Read more: US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report Vercel also appears to have lost at least one of its software engineers after X user @wesamo__ claimed he handed in his resignation before guiding users to donate to Gaza.  Dozens of users across X also announced that they would be shifting from Vercel’s software to other cloud firms, including Replit, Netlify, Hetzner, and Cloudflare.  Some noted how Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, while others implied Israel’s genocide will now be supported by Vercel’s web development firm Next.js. While the reception was mostly negative, Coinbase’s protocol specialist Viktor Bunin defended Rauch. Bunin claimed that Israel’s offensive isn’t a genocide, and that Rauch did the right thing because his post goes against “the current thing.” Read more: Scoop: Crypto Capital Corp’s… The post Vercel faces user exodus after CEO picture with Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI cloud software platform Vercel is hemorrhaging users after CEO Guillermo Rauch took a selfie with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a private AI tech meeting in New York.  Netanyahu attended the event with US tech investors to discuss how AI could bolster Israel’s economy. Rauch shared a picture of himself with the PM and said the two discussed AI, education, and its ability to help developers. However, Rauch has faced fierce criticism over his apparent support for Netanyahu amidst what the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.  Among the most well-known critics was pseudonymous crypto founder and Vercel user Loopify, who has raised over $2 million in support of Gaza. Loopify claimed his businesses would “move away” from Vercel, adding that Rauch “purposefully going out of his way to harm his company like this is so dumb.” Many online firms chose to drop Vercel from their infrastructure. Read more: US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report Vercel also appears to have lost at least one of its software engineers after X user @wesamo__ claimed he handed in his resignation before guiding users to donate to Gaza.  Dozens of users across X also announced that they would be shifting from Vercel’s software to other cloud firms, including Replit, Netlify, Hetzner, and Cloudflare.  Some noted how Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, while others implied Israel’s genocide will now be supported by Vercel’s web development firm Next.js. While the reception was mostly negative, Coinbase’s protocol specialist Viktor Bunin defended Rauch. Bunin claimed that Israel’s offensive isn’t a genocide, and that Rauch did the right thing because his post goes against “the current thing.” Read more: Scoop: Crypto Capital Corp’s…

Vercel faces user exodus after CEO picture with Benjamin Netanyahu

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:47
COM
COM$0.005952-8.41%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06097-4.19%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09772+0.92%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000572+36.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.06142-2.96%

AI cloud software platform Vercel is hemorrhaging users after CEO Guillermo Rauch took a selfie with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a private AI tech meeting in New York. 

Netanyahu attended the event with US tech investors to discuss how AI could bolster Israel’s economy. Rauch shared a picture of himself with the PM and said the two discussed AI, education, and its ability to help developers.

However, Rauch has faced fierce criticism over his apparent support for Netanyahu amidst what the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza. 

Among the most well-known critics was pseudonymous crypto founder and Vercel user Loopify, who has raised over $2 million in support of Gaza.

Loopify claimed his businesses would “move away” from Vercel, adding that Rauch “purposefully going out of his way to harm his company like this is so dumb.”

Many online firms chose to drop Vercel from their infrastructure.

Read more: US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report

Vercel also appears to have lost at least one of its software engineers after X user @wesamo__ claimed he handed in his resignation before guiding users to donate to Gaza. 

Dozens of users across X also announced that they would be shifting from Vercel’s software to other cloud firms, including Replit, Netlify, Hetzner, and Cloudflare. 

Some noted how Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, while others implied Israel’s genocide will now be supported by Vercel’s web development firm Next.js.

While the reception was mostly negative, Coinbase’s protocol specialist Viktor Bunin defended Rauch. Bunin claimed that Israel’s offensive isn’t a genocide, and that Rauch did the right thing because his post goes against “the current thing.”

Read more: Scoop: Crypto Capital Corp’s Ravid Yosef is flouting extradition in Israel

Vercel discusses AI as Israel’s ‘genocidal’ war continues

Netanyahu is the driving force behind Israel’s continued obliteration of Gaza as his government pursues the eradication of Hamas and the recovery of hostages taken on October 7, 2023. 

Israel’s foreign ministry claims Hamas killed around 1,200 people on that day, while according to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel has killed roughly 66,000 since its offensive began.

The sheer loss of life, tactics leading to a humanitarian crisis and other atrocities, has resulted in Israel’s actions being classified as genocidal by the United Nations and the International Association of Genocide Scholars. 

Leaked post-war plans for Gaza outlined a digital token system that would encourage Palestinians to leave the country and come back a decade later.

Indeed, the “GREAT Trust Proposal” would create AI mega projects and carve up Gaza into a tech investor sandbox with entire sectors dedicated to Elon Musk.

If Israel does eventually take over Gaza completely, there’s a chance Vercel could be considered by Israel, after yesterday’s meeting, as a tool for digital infrastructure that would help supplement the re-imagining of Gaza into a “Trumpian Riviera.”

Protos has reached out to Vercel for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/vercel-faces-user-exodus-after-ceo-picture-with-benjamin-netanyahu/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,391.49
$103,391.49$103,391.49

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.72
$3,474.72$3,474.72

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.57
$159.57$159.57

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4310
$2.4310$2.4310

-0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%