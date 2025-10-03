صرافیDEX+
VeChain DeFi Guide: Earn BTC, ETH, and USDT with 20%+ APR Pools

نویسنده: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 23:20
DeFi
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Nowchain
ZeroLend
  • VeChain now bridges 47 blockchains with zero service fees this month through Wanchain integration.
  • BetterSwap pool gives above 20% APR, while Juicy Finance offers a stable 10% lending.

VeChain’s DeFi ecosystem has expanded with Wanchain integration, allowing assets from 47 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, to be bridged onto VeChain.

During October, bridge transactions carry no service fees, with users only paying the gas fees on the origin chain. This lowers the cost of moving assets onto VeChain network for liquidity opportunities.

Participants will be rewarded for bridging assets through the “Bridge-to-Earn” campaign. Any qualifying transfer earns payouts in BTC, ETH, USDT, or B3TR, making liquidity support profitable even before deployment into yield pools.

Two High-Yield Pools Now Live

Right now, two protocols are live that give users different levels of income. BetterSwap’s B3TR-USDT liquidity pool is offering more than 20% APR. This pool pairs the B3TR sustainability token, already distributed to 1.7 million VeBetter users, with USDT, one of the most widely used stablecoins. On top of that, trading fees and farming rewards inside the ecosystem increase the total earnings.

BetterSwap runs a decentralized exchange protocol that connects VSwap, VExchange, and VRocket. This setup makes sure users always get the best prices inside the VeChain ecosystem. Liquidity providers benefit from activity across all trading routes instead of being confined to just one exchange.

For those seeking stability, Juicy Finance offers more than 10%  APR on USDT lending. The returns come from real borrowing demand in VeChain’s growing ecosystem. Lenders remain protected through over-collateralization measures and institutional-grade risk controls, which secure principal while generating steady returns.

Earn Dual Rewards with Zero Lockups

The Bridge-to-Earn program ensures participants gain immediate rewards for supporting liquidity. After that, they can choose to redeploy funds into yield protocols. There are no lock-up periods or staking requirements, giving participants direct control over their capital.

The model supports steady growth instead of short-term speculation. Rewards in BTC, ETH, USDT, and B3TR turn liquidity provision into a two-fold gain: one payout for bridging and another for yield farming or lending.

This approach builds long-term liquidity while ensuring participants do not enter at a loss. The campaign rewards stay active until the end of the current month, giving early entrants extra benefits.

Besides the two live pools, VeChain is finalizing development of a VET-USDT pool. This pair will increase liquidity for VeChain’s native token and give VET holders a direct way to earn profits. More pools with stablecoin options are also in progress.

The broader strategy aims to give users multiple channels to earn consistent returns while linking DeFi activities with VeChain’s sustainability programs. VeBetter’s user base feeds organic activity into trading volumes, which helps support long-term profits across the whole ecosystem.

VET is hovering near $0.02343, showing minimal movement today with an intraday range roughly between $0.02314 and $0.02385. Markets seem quiet, lacking strong directional momentum.

]]>
