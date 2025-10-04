صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post VanEck on ‘Significant’ Implications of December’s Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s next major network upgrade, Fusaka, could reshape how users experience the blockchain by lowering costs and boosting efficiency, according to asset manager VanEck. In its September crypto market recap, VanEck’s research team said Fusaka, expected to go live in December, is designed to tackle one of Ethereum’s biggest hurdles: data availability for rollups, the scaling solutions that bundle many transactions together before settling them on Ethereum. Why Fusaka matters The centerpiece of the upgrade is a technique called Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS). Instead of requiring every Ethereum validator to download all transaction data, PeerDAS allows them to verify blocks by sampling smaller pieces. VanEck explained that this reduces bandwidth and storage demands, making it possible to safely raise Ethereum’s “blob” capacity — the data slots used by rollups — without putting strain on the network. This matters because Ethereum developers have already doubled blob limits once this year, and demand continues to rise. Coinbase’s Base and Worldcoin’s World Chain now account for about 60% of all rollup data submitted, VanEck noted, showing how central L2s have become to the network’s growth. By expanding capacity further, Fusaka is expected to cut costs for rollups, which should translate into cheaper transactions for end users. Implications for ETH VanEck argued that the upgrade underscores Ethereum’s shift away from being driven by base layer fees. As more activity moves to rollups, mainnet fee revenue has declined, but the firm stressed this does not diminish ETH’s importance. Instead, Ethereum’s security role in settling rollup transactions increases, reinforcing ETH’s position as a monetary asset rather than just a fee-yielding one. VanEck analysts also warned that unstaked ETH holders face dilution risk as institutional actors — from exchange-traded products to crypto treasury firms — continue accumulating ETH positions to stake for yield. In that context,… The post VanEck on ‘Significant’ Implications of December’s Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s next major network upgrade, Fusaka, could reshape how users experience the blockchain by lowering costs and boosting efficiency, according to asset manager VanEck. In its September crypto market recap, VanEck’s research team said Fusaka, expected to go live in December, is designed to tackle one of Ethereum’s biggest hurdles: data availability for rollups, the scaling solutions that bundle many transactions together before settling them on Ethereum. Why Fusaka matters The centerpiece of the upgrade is a technique called Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS). Instead of requiring every Ethereum validator to download all transaction data, PeerDAS allows them to verify blocks by sampling smaller pieces. VanEck explained that this reduces bandwidth and storage demands, making it possible to safely raise Ethereum’s “blob” capacity — the data slots used by rollups — without putting strain on the network. This matters because Ethereum developers have already doubled blob limits once this year, and demand continues to rise. Coinbase’s Base and Worldcoin’s World Chain now account for about 60% of all rollup data submitted, VanEck noted, showing how central L2s have become to the network’s growth. By expanding capacity further, Fusaka is expected to cut costs for rollups, which should translate into cheaper transactions for end users. Implications for ETH VanEck argued that the upgrade underscores Ethereum’s shift away from being driven by base layer fees. As more activity moves to rollups, mainnet fee revenue has declined, but the firm stressed this does not diminish ETH’s importance. Instead, Ethereum’s security role in settling rollup transactions increases, reinforcing ETH’s position as a monetary asset rather than just a fee-yielding one. VanEck analysts also warned that unstaked ETH holders face dilution risk as institutional actors — from exchange-traded products to crypto treasury firms — continue accumulating ETH positions to stake for yield. In that context,…

VanEck on ‘Significant’ Implications of December’s Fusaka Upgrade

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 19:29
COM
COM$0.005949-7.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.10324+0.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0013-7.60%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
RISE
RISE$0.007875-2.38%

Ethereum’s next major network upgrade, Fusaka, could reshape how users experience the blockchain by lowering costs and boosting efficiency, according to asset manager VanEck.

In its September crypto market recap, VanEck’s research team said Fusaka, expected to go live in December, is designed to tackle one of Ethereum’s biggest hurdles: data availability for rollups, the scaling solutions that bundle many transactions together before settling them on Ethereum.

Why Fusaka matters

The centerpiece of the upgrade is a technique called Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS). Instead of requiring every Ethereum validator to download all transaction data, PeerDAS allows them to verify blocks by sampling smaller pieces.

VanEck explained that this reduces bandwidth and storage demands, making it possible to safely raise Ethereum’s “blob” capacity — the data slots used by rollups — without putting strain on the network.

This matters because Ethereum developers have already doubled blob limits once this year, and demand continues to rise.

Coinbase’s Base and Worldcoin’s World Chain now account for about 60% of all rollup data submitted, VanEck noted, showing how central L2s have become to the network’s growth. By expanding capacity further, Fusaka is expected to cut costs for rollups, which should translate into cheaper transactions for end users.

Implications for ETH

VanEck argued that the upgrade underscores Ethereum’s shift away from being driven by base layer fees.

As more activity moves to rollups, mainnet fee revenue has declined, but the firm stressed this does not diminish ETH’s importance. Instead, Ethereum’s security role in settling rollup transactions increases, reinforcing ETH’s position as a monetary asset rather than just a fee-yielding one.

VanEck analysts also warned that unstaked ETH holders face dilution risk as institutional actors — from exchange-traded products to crypto treasury firms — continue accumulating ETH positions to stake for yield.

In that context, they believe, Fusaka strengthens Ethereum’s appeal by lowering L2 costs and reinforcing its centrality in a scaling ecosystem that is expected to attract more institutional adoption.

VanEck concluded that while technical challenges remain, Fusaka marks a pivotal step in Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap, with “significant implications” for both users and long-term holders.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/10/04/how-ethereum-s-fusaka-upgrade-could-be-a-game-changer-asset-manager-vaneck-explains

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,477.39
$103,477.39$103,477.39

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,489.07
$3,489.07$3,489.07

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.58
$160.58$160.58

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4310
$2.4310$2.4310

-0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17616
$0.17616$0.17616

+0.01%