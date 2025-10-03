صرافیDEX+
VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration

VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 05:43
TLDR

  • VanEck has officially registered its Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware.
  • The filing is an important step before seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Lido Staked Ethereum offers investors exposure to yield-generating digital assets.
  • LDO token saw a significant price surge of 7% following the registration announcement.
  • Delaware’s favorable trust laws make it a popular jurisdiction for registering new funds.

VanEck has officially registered its VanEck Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in the state of Delaware. If approved, this marks a significant expansion of its crypto ETF offerings. The registration indicates VanEck’s growing interest in offering new cryptocurrency investment products. The LDO token saw a 7% price surge following this announcement.

VanEck Files Lido Staked Ethereum ETF with SEC

VanEck has chosen Delaware to register its Lido Staked Ethereum ETF. This step aligns with the firm’s typical process of filing in Delaware. Delaware’s favorable trust laws make it a popular choice for establishing new funds. The filing is a critical first step before seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Although registration does not guarantee approval, it shows VanEck’s commitment to expanding its crypto offerings. VanEck aims to provide investors with exposure to staked Ethereum, allowing access to yield-generating digital assets. The filing reflects growing institutional interest in staking products and crypto ETFs.

The agent for this ETF filing is CSC Delaware Trust Company, a common choice for large asset managers. The trust structure ensures compliance with Delaware’s regulations. This move is expected to position VanEck ahead of competitors in the crypto ETF market.

Institutional Interest in Ethereum Staking ETFs

The launch of Ethereum staking ETFs has already sparked greater institutional interest. VanEck aims to capitalize on this demand by offering the Lido Staked Ethereum ETF. Staked Ethereum involves tokens locked to secure the Ethereum network, with Lido providing liquidity. This liquidity allows investors to continue trading Ethereum while earning staking rewards.

VanEck’s Ethereum ETF will offer investors a way to gain exposure to staked Ethereum without having to deal with blockchain complexities. The product is likely to appeal to institutional investors seeking returns through yield-generating assets. Liquid staking makes it easier for large investors to engage with Ethereum staking.

Ethereum staking ETFs are gaining popularity, particularly after the success of spot Ethereum ETFs. VanEck’s new product is expected to attract significant investor interest in this growing sector. The firm’s move follows the increasing demand for secure and liquid staking solutions.

The news of VanEck’s filing boosted the Lido DAO (LDO) token. LDO’s market capitalization surpassed $1.15 billion, showing an increase of over $87 million in a day. Within the same period, the price of LDO surged by 8.16%.

Over the past week, LDO increased by 16.25%, and it rose by 53.78% over the last six months. This surge reflects the market’s positive reaction to the announcement and the growing demand for Ethereum staking products.

The post VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است.

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

