صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Use cryptocurrency to remotely power a BTC miner and easily earn $8,877 daily from home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. In the rapidly changing world of digital finance, cryptocurrency investment has become a key driver of global wealth growth. However, traditional trading often requires constant market monitoring, risk management, and complex operational procedures. Today, a more efficient and stable approach is replacing this traditional investment model: the Arc Miner cloud mining platform. You can remotely power your Bitcoin (BTC) miner using your existing crypto assets, generating up to $8,877 in passive income daily. Arc Miner is a leading cloud mining platform dedicated to enabling users worldwide to easily mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin without having to purchase expensive mining equipment or incur high electricity costs. By integrating data centers and clean energy computing power worldwide, the platform allocates real mining resources to users, resulting in consistent, verifiable daily returns. Keywords: Arc Miner, Bitcoin cloud mining, passive income platform, crypto mining 2025 Why choose Arc Miner? Remote Start, Automatic Operation Simply connect your cryptocurrency wallet (such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, USDT, SOL, etc.), select the appropriate mining contract, and start your BTC mining machine in the cloud. The system will start running automatically, without any hardware or technical background. Daily Profit Settlement, Anytime Withdrawal Arc Miner offers daily settlement, with profits directly deposited into your account within 24 hours. Withdrawals are transparent and fast, supporting major blockchains including TRC20, ERC20, BEP20, and BNB. Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Energy All mining equipment is powered by wind, hydro, and solar energy, achieving true carbon-neutral mining. Global… The post Use cryptocurrency to remotely power a BTC miner and easily earn $8,877 daily from home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. In the rapidly changing world of digital finance, cryptocurrency investment has become a key driver of global wealth growth. However, traditional trading often requires constant market monitoring, risk management, and complex operational procedures. Today, a more efficient and stable approach is replacing this traditional investment model: the Arc Miner cloud mining platform. You can remotely power your Bitcoin (BTC) miner using your existing crypto assets, generating up to $8,877 in passive income daily. Arc Miner is a leading cloud mining platform dedicated to enabling users worldwide to easily mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin without having to purchase expensive mining equipment or incur high electricity costs. By integrating data centers and clean energy computing power worldwide, the platform allocates real mining resources to users, resulting in consistent, verifiable daily returns. Keywords: Arc Miner, Bitcoin cloud mining, passive income platform, crypto mining 2025 Why choose Arc Miner? Remote Start, Automatic Operation Simply connect your cryptocurrency wallet (such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, USDT, SOL, etc.), select the appropriate mining contract, and start your BTC mining machine in the cloud. The system will start running automatically, without any hardware or technical background. Daily Profit Settlement, Anytime Withdrawal Arc Miner offers daily settlement, with profits directly deposited into your account within 24 hours. Withdrawals are transparent and fast, supporting major blockchains including TRC20, ERC20, BEP20, and BNB. Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Energy All mining equipment is powered by wind, hydro, and solar energy, achieving true carbon-neutral mining. Global…

Use cryptocurrency to remotely power a BTC miner and easily earn $8,877 daily from home

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 16:41
Bitcoin
BTC$103,470.08-1.34%
COM
COM$0.005871-10.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007378-2.29%
MAY
MAY$0.02755-0.50%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003723-4.80%

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual.

In the rapidly changing world of digital finance, cryptocurrency investment has become a key driver of global wealth growth. However, traditional trading often requires constant market monitoring, risk management, and complex operational procedures. Today, a more efficient and stable approach is replacing this traditional investment model: the Arc Miner cloud mining platform. You can remotely power your Bitcoin (BTC) miner using your existing crypto assets, generating up to $8,877 in passive income daily.

Arc Miner is a leading cloud mining platform dedicated to enabling users worldwide to easily mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin without having to purchase expensive mining equipment or incur high electricity costs. By integrating data centers and clean energy computing power worldwide, the platform allocates real mining resources to users, resulting in consistent, verifiable daily returns.

Keywords: Arc Miner, Bitcoin cloud mining, passive income platform, crypto mining 2025

Why choose Arc Miner?

Remote Start, Automatic Operation

Simply connect your cryptocurrency wallet (such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, USDT, SOL, etc.), select the appropriate mining contract, and start your BTC mining machine in the cloud. The system will start running automatically, without any hardware or technical background.

Daily Profit Settlement, Anytime Withdrawal

Arc Miner offers daily settlement, with profits directly deposited into your account within 24 hours. Withdrawals are transparent and fast, supporting major blockchains including TRC20, ERC20, BEP20, and BNB.

Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Energy

All mining equipment is powered by wind, hydro, and solar energy, achieving true carbon-neutral mining.

Global Trust and Security

Arc Miner has served over 7 million users worldwide and utilizes cold wallet storage and SSL encryption to ensure bank-grade security.

Affiliate Program/Partnership

Invite friends and earn 3% + 2% rebates on every investment order! The fixed monthly salary is as high as $57,000.

Keywords: secure mining, renewable energy mining, Arc Miner trust, global crypto platform

How to achieve $8,877 in daily income?

Arc Miner offers a variety of hashrate contracts, allowing users to flexibly configure them to suit their budget. By strategically combining different contracts and reinvesting the compound interest, daily returns can be easily maximized to $8,877.

Contract Examples:

⦁ [Free Mining Contract] Investment: $15, 1 day, principal + profit = $15.6

⦁ [Trial Contract] Investment: $100, 2 days, principal + profit = $107.4

⦁ [Classic Mining Contract] Investment: $2,500, 21 days, principal + profit = $3,266

⦁ [Advanced Mining Contract] Investment: $10,000, 40 days, principal + profit = $16,560

⦁ [Super Mining Contract] Investment: $100,000, 50 days, principal + profit = $205,500.

Get started in three steps.

1: Register: Visit https://arcminer.com to receive a $15 free mining bonus.

2: Select a contract: Start your BTC mining rig based on your budget.

3: Start earning: Automatically receive your first reward after 24 hours.

A new era of remote earning.

In the crypto economy of 2025, time is computing power, and computing power is wealth.

Arc Miner enables every investor to remotely start their own BTC mining rig and enjoy the dual benefits of automated profits and sustainable growth from home.

No longer need to chase market fluctuations or worry about hardware maintenance. With Arc Miner, your crypto assets start working for you.

Arc Miner — Let your crypto generate $8,877 in daily passive income.

Official website: https://arcminer.com

Contact us: [email protected]

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/use-cryptocurrency-to-remotely-power-a-btc-miner-and-easily-earn-8877-daily-from-home/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,487.21
$103,487.21$103,487.21

-1.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.15
$3,483.15$3,483.15

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.92
$160.92$160.92

-3.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4366
$2.4366$2.4366

-3.65%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17618
$0.17618$0.17618

-1.70%