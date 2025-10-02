Key Takeaways
- Tether’s USDT stablecoin supply has hit 175 billion tokens.
- This achievement underscores USDT’s continued dominance and growth in the stablecoin sector.
Tether’s USDT supply reached 175 billion tokens, according to CoinGecko data. The milestone marks continued growth for the flagship stablecoin from Tether, a stablecoin issuer positioning itself as “The Stable Company.”
Tether has been advancing USDT as a tool for financial inclusion in developing regions by creating extensive physical and digital distribution networks for remittances and daily transactions. Competitors are adopting USDT’s technology and strategies as a template, indicating its influence on the broader stablecoin ecosystem.
The company is expanding beyond stablecoins with initiatives like the Wallet Development Kit, enabling non-custodial mobile wallets that support Bitcoin and decentralized finance ecosystems.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-usdt-supply-hits-175b/