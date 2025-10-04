صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post US Government Shutdown Suspends Data Closely Watched by the Fed and Bitcoin Investors! “No Important Data Will Be Released Today!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As a result of the budget crisis not being overcome, the US government closed after a 7-year hiatus. This will be the first U.S. government shutdown in nearly seven years, since the five-week shutdown on December 22, 2018. This will be the 22nd government shutdown in U.S. history. Due to the impact of the lockdown, the government will suspend all operations except essential services, and many employees will be placed on unpaid leave. This will negatively impact the functioning of government institutions, as many will continue to operate with limited staff. The government shutdown in the US, the duration of which is unclear, will also disrupt the release of official economic data, which markets are closely following. Unemployment claims, nonfarm payrolls, and CPI-PPI data released by the Labor Dept. and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will also be disrupted. At this point, nonfarm payroll data, scheduled for release today, likely won’t be released. Furthermore, weekly unemployment claims data, released every Thursday, couldn’t be released yesterday and was postponed. At this point, inflation data for September will be released on October 14th and 15th. If the lockdown doesn’t last long and is limited to a few days, both the PPI and CPI data could be released on October 14th and 15th, respectively. This situation could also affect the FED, which acts based on economic data. This means that the FED may not have enough data to assess the economic situation and the continuation of interest rate cuts may become uncertain. “A short shutdown that delays data might not have a big impact, but a prolonged shutdown that also threatens the release of mid-month inflation data could keep the Fed on hold and may not be willing to cut interest rates at its late-October meeting without the data,” said Joe Mazzola,… The post US Government Shutdown Suspends Data Closely Watched by the Fed and Bitcoin Investors! “No Important Data Will Be Released Today!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As a result of the budget crisis not being overcome, the US government closed after a 7-year hiatus. This will be the first U.S. government shutdown in nearly seven years, since the five-week shutdown on December 22, 2018. This will be the 22nd government shutdown in U.S. history. Due to the impact of the lockdown, the government will suspend all operations except essential services, and many employees will be placed on unpaid leave. This will negatively impact the functioning of government institutions, as many will continue to operate with limited staff. The government shutdown in the US, the duration of which is unclear, will also disrupt the release of official economic data, which markets are closely following. Unemployment claims, nonfarm payrolls, and CPI-PPI data released by the Labor Dept. and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will also be disrupted. At this point, nonfarm payroll data, scheduled for release today, likely won’t be released. Furthermore, weekly unemployment claims data, released every Thursday, couldn’t be released yesterday and was postponed. At this point, inflation data for September will be released on October 14th and 15th. If the lockdown doesn’t last long and is limited to a few days, both the PPI and CPI data could be released on October 14th and 15th, respectively. This situation could also affect the FED, which acts based on economic data. This means that the FED may not have enough data to assess the economic situation and the continuation of interest rate cuts may become uncertain. “A short shutdown that delays data might not have a big impact, but a prolonged shutdown that also threatens the release of mid-month inflation data could keep the Fed on hold and may not be willing to cut interest rates at its late-October meeting without the data,” said Joe Mazzola,…

US Government Shutdown Suspends Data Closely Watched by the Fed and Bitcoin Investors! “No Important Data Will Be Released Today!”

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:05
COM
COM$0.005946-7.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007387-1.66%
Union
U$0.006306+3.34%
Threshold
T$0.01297+1.88%
MAY
MAY$0.0275-0.72%

As a result of the budget crisis not being overcome, the US government closed after a 7-year hiatus.

This will be the first U.S. government shutdown in nearly seven years, since the five-week shutdown on December 22, 2018. This will be the 22nd government shutdown in U.S. history.

Due to the impact of the lockdown, the government will suspend all operations except essential services, and many employees will be placed on unpaid leave. This will negatively impact the functioning of government institutions, as many will continue to operate with limited staff.

The government shutdown in the US, the duration of which is unclear, will also disrupt the release of official economic data, which markets are closely following.

Unemployment claims, nonfarm payrolls, and CPI-PPI data released by the Labor Dept. and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will also be disrupted.

At this point, nonfarm payroll data, scheduled for release today, likely won’t be released. Furthermore, weekly unemployment claims data, released every Thursday, couldn’t be released yesterday and was postponed.

At this point, inflation data for September will be released on October 14th and 15th. If the lockdown doesn’t last long and is limited to a few days, both the PPI and CPI data could be released on October 14th and 15th, respectively.

This situation could also affect the FED, which acts based on economic data. This means that the FED may not have enough data to assess the economic situation and the continuation of interest rate cuts may become uncertain.

“A short shutdown that delays data might not have a big impact, but a prolonged shutdown that also threatens the release of mid-month inflation data could keep the Fed on hold and may not be willing to cut interest rates at its late-October meeting without the data,” said Joe Mazzola, chief trading strategist at Charles Schwab Corp.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spokesperson Julie Kozack said the impact of the US government shutdown will depend on the duration and method of the shutdown, adding, “We hope that a compromise can be reached that will ensure the federal government remains fully funded.”

Economists, who point out that historically, government shutdowns have had a limited impact on stock markets, say the disruption to the release of key economic data poses a risk to the Fed’s ability to assess the economy and, consequently, to cut interest rates.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-government-shutdown-suspends-data-closely-watched-by-the-fed-and-bitcoin-investors-no-important-data-will-be-released-today/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,531.86
$103,531.86$103,531.86

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,493.05
$3,493.05$3,493.05

+0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.68
$160.68$160.68

-0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4325
$2.4325$2.4325

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17631
$0.17631$0.17631

+0.09%