Uranium Energy Corp. ($UEC) Stock: Prices $204 Million Public Offering to Fund U.S. Refining Expansion

Uranium Energy stock traded at $13.28, down 2.89%, after announcing a $204 million share offering.

Offering priced at $13.15 per share, with Goldman Sachs as underwriter.

Proceeds to fund a new U.S. uranium refining and conversion facility.

UEC stock surged 200% over six months, with a one-year gain of 99.55%.

Analyst price targets range from $10.50 to $19.75 amid strong sector momentum.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) stock traded at $13.28 on October 3, 2025, down 2.89%, after the company priced a public offering of 15.5 million shares at $13.15 per share.

The offering, expected to close on October 6, 2025, is projected to raise $204 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC serves as the underwriter and holds a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.325 million additional shares.

The company intends to allocate the proceeds toward the development of a state-of-the-art American uranium refining and conversion facility under its subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. (UR&C). Remaining funds will be directed toward general corporate and working capital purposes.

Strategic Expansion in Refining

UEC describes itself as the largest supplier of uranium in the U.S., with active ISR (in-situ recovery) mining projects in Texas and Wyoming. The company restarted operations at its Christensen Ranch Project in August 2024 and continues to develop the Burke Hollow and Roughrider projects.

By moving into uranium refining, UEC aims to establish itself as the only fully vertically integrated U.S. uranium producer with mining, processing, and refining operations. This strategic step comes at a time of heightened demand for domestic uranium production, fueled by the growing emphasis on nuclear energy as a carbon-free power source.

Analyst Views and Price Targets

Market sentiment on UEC remains mixed despite its strong stock surge. Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating with a $17.00 target, citing low-cost production advantages. H.C. Wainwright raised its target to $19.75, emphasizing project development progress. BMO Capital downgraded UEC to Market Perform, lifting its target from $13.00 to $14.00, citing a sharp 140% rally since June.

Analyst price targets currently range from $10.50 to $19.75, reflecting differing outlooks on valuation and sector volatility.

Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock has been a standout performer in recent years. The stock has returned 98.65% year-to-date and 99.55% over the past year, compared with the S&P 500’s 14.68% and 18.34%. Over three and five years, UEC gained 247.91% and an exceptional 1,256.12%, respectively, dwarfing broader market benchmarks.

As the October 6, 2025 offering approaches, investor attention remains on UEC’s ability to execute its vertical integration strategy, which could reshape the U.S. uranium supply chain.

