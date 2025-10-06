Unity patches Android mobile bug, says no evidence of exploit

Unity has patched a vulnerability discovered in June that allowed malicious code execution in Android games, which could be used to target crypto users.
Unity Technology has deployed a fix for a vulnerability that allowed third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which some experts warned last week could be a risk to crypto users.
Unity said on Friday that the security patches were rolled to fix a vulnerability in its gaming engine that was discovered in June.
The director of community of Unity Technologies, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, posted a security update advisory explaining that the vulnerability could allow local code execution and “access to confidential information on end-user devices running Unity-built applications.”
