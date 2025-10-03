صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing. Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%. However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%. This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg. “They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact… The post Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing. Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%. However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%. This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg. “They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact…

Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:00
COM
COM$0.005878-9.40%
Sperax
SPA$0.006716+1.66%
Forest Protocol
FOREST$0.06753-0.74%
LayerNet
NET$0.000002-54.33%
Sign
SIGN$0.03985-1.99%

Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing.

Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images

A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata.

Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%.

However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%.

This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg.

“They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact on the bottom line of businesses.”

Part of this rapid growth is due to the increased use of trusts and family offices over the past decade to pass wealth to heirs at an earlier age, Altrata’s Maeen Shaban told Inside Wealth.

“That means younger people are able to access that wealth. They don’t have to wait for the principal to pass away,” said the director of research and analytics.

Imberg said the most “stark” difference between generations lies in the industries where they made their wealth and the ones where they currently work. For most ultra-wealthy individuals, especially younger ones, these two are one and the same, according to Imberg.

But 15% of the next generation derives their wealth from hospitality and entertainment, while their older peers index below 5%. The next generation is also the most likely (just under 9%) to have technology as their industry of focus, which is twice the share of baby boomers. While banking and finance is the most popular industry across all generations, the share for the youngest is just under 20%, 10 percentage points lower than the average.

These differences, according to the report, reflect tech companies minting millionaires, as well as influencers and celebrities monetizing social media.

Get Inside Wealth directly to your inbox

Other nuances can largely be attributed to age, such as the next generation listing philanthropy as a lower priority, as well as real estate and luxury assets making up nearly a quarter of their wealth. These young entrepreneurs are typically running businesses that may be illiquid, leaving less time and cash to spend on philanthropy, Imberg said.

They also have a lower average wealth with a median of $44 million (versus $57 million for baby boomers), so real estate often makes up a larger chunk of their portfolios, according to Shaban. And while baby boomers are downsizing, the next generation is in the mood to spend, he said.

“They are in more of an acquisition state than older generations. They’re still buying things. For some of them, they’re buying the first house, their first big car, their first vacation home, or whatever,” he said. “It’s a different life cycle.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/02/ultra-wealthy-millennials-gen-z-baby-boomers.html

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,340.40
$103,340.40$103,340.40

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,473.63
$3,473.63$3,473.63

-0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.49
$159.49$159.49

-0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4314
$2.4314$2.4314

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%