The post Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing. Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%. However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%. This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg. “They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact… The post Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing. Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%. However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%. This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg. “They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact…