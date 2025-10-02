صرافیDEX+
U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:15
Union
U$0.006411+4.39%
COM
COM$0.005886-9.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006978-3.33%
LIFE
LIFE$0.00002562-4.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01667-2.68%

Imagine being among the first to discover a token before the crowd takes notice. A small investment during its early stages could potentially grow into life-changing gains once it reaches major exchanges and builds momentum.

That’s why many investors are focusing on the next cryptos to explode, where opportunities to spot the next breakout project often arise. With the right picks and timing, these emerging tokens can open the door to some of the most exciting and rewarding plays in the crypto market.

Institutional Money Targets the Top Upcoming Cryptos

Crypto markets are showing mixed momentum today, with Bitcoin holding strong above $114,000, while Ethereum, XRP, and other leading altcoins saw modest declines. Investors appear to be engaging in cautious profit-taking as regulatory developments and rising institutional involvement continue to influence sentiment.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times on X, the United States has entered its first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-backed funding measure.

The deadlock, driven by sharp partisan disputes over spending and health care, has forced hundreds of thousands of federal workers into furlough and disrupted key government functions.

A prolonged U.S. government shutdown could drive more investors toward alternative assets like crypto, as uncertainty often boosts interest in decentralized markets. This shift in capital flow may especially benefit new crypto coins, where early opportunities attract those seeking higher returns outside traditional finance.

Here are three of the next cryptos to explode, highlighted by analyst Aiden Crypto, with his full breakdown available in the video below or on his YouTube channel.

DeXRP (DXP)

DeXRP is positioning itself as the first decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the XRP Ledger, aiming to fill a major gap in the ecosystem. The project has already generated excitement by raising over $3.4 million during its IDO, with token prices increasing in each round ahead of its planned Q4 2025 launch.

DeXRP intends to bring instant settlements, low fees, advanced order types, and smart liquidity routing, creating a seamless experience for both retail and institutional users. The roadmap includes a token generation event, staking, liquidity pools, and participation in major crypto events to expand its visibility.

With XRP development becoming more accessible through Rust, DeXRP could play a leading role in driving DeFi and meme coin growth on the network, potentially igniting the next phase of XRP ecosystem expansion.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode is introducing a unique approach to crypto mining by transforming it into a fully gamified experience. Instead of requiring expensive computing hardware, users can build their own virtual mining rigs and server rooms within the project’s ecosystem.

The more nodes a player acquires and upgrades, the greater their ability to mine meme coins, including Pepe, Fartcoin, and others. At the heart of this system is the $PEPENODE token, which powers the entire platform and is currently available through its presale stage.

Early participants can stake tokens for boosted mining rewards and gain access to exclusive airdrops. The project features a deflationary model that burns 70% of tokens used for upgrades, helping sustain long-term value.

Tokenomics allocate resources to development, infrastructure, and community incentives, with staking rewards distributed over two years. With its mine-to-earn model, players can gamify mining, compete for leaderboard rankings, and earn additional bonuses.

By combining meme culture with interactive mining and staking mechanics, Pepenode is positioning itself as one of the next cryptos to explode, addressing common problems of passive presales and costly mining requirements.

Visit Pepenode

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper is emerging as a bold attempt to solve Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations of speed and cost. Positioned as a next-generation layer-2 solution, it aims to make sending, trading, and building on Bitcoin faster and more affordable.

The network is powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and rollups, enabling near-instant transactions with ultra-low fees. Security remains a priority, as Bitcoin is locked into a secure bridge verified by block headers, then minted onto Bitcoin Hyper’s layer, ensuring decentralization and accountability.

When users want to move funds back, withdrawals are handled through proofs on the bridge, preserving integrity across chains. The project has attracted significant attention, raising nearly $20 million in its presale, far surpassing earlier funding milestones.

Its tokenomics allocate resources toward development, marketing, and rewards, while its team actively promotes across platforms. With strong community engagement and a focus on scalability, Bitcoin Hyper is being closely watched as a potentially powerful addition to Bitcoin’s ecosystem.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/01/u-s-government-shutdown-shifts-focus-to-crypto-next-cryptos-to-explode/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

