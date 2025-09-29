صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post U.S. gold reserves surge 90x its book value to hit over $1 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Treasury’s gold hoard has smashed through the $1 trillion mark in 2025, climbing to a level more than 90 times higher than what appears on the official government books. This milestone came after the price of gold soared past $3,824.50 per ounce on Monday, recording a 45% rally this year, according to data from Bloomberg. The Treasury still lists the stash at just $11 billion, because the official value is tied to the outdated $42.22 per ounce price Congress locked in back in 1973. The U.S. controls the world’s biggest pile of gold, and its value has been exploding as investors pour in during a period of turbulence. The surge has been linked to trade wars, geopolitical flashpoints, and growing fears of a funding crisis in Washington. The rush has been strengthened by inflows into exchange-traded funds and the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume interest rate cuts, driving more investors into safe assets like gold. Treasury considers impact of revaluing gold holdings In early 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw fuel on market speculation after making a casual remark about marking the government’s gold reserves to current market prices. Analysts jumped on the idea, calculating it could unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in new room for government spending. Days later, Scott backtracked, calling the chatter unfounded, and Bloomberg reported that no serious plan exists to push the revaluation forward. The U.S. system for handling reserves is different from most nations. The Treasury holds the physical gold, while the Federal Reserve only carries gold certificates that match the Treasury’s balance. In return, the Fed credits the government with dollars. If the government decided to update the value of its holdings to the market price, about $990 billion could be injected into the Treasury’s coffers. Under today’s tight… The post U.S. gold reserves surge 90x its book value to hit over $1 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Treasury’s gold hoard has smashed through the $1 trillion mark in 2025, climbing to a level more than 90 times higher than what appears on the official government books. This milestone came after the price of gold soared past $3,824.50 per ounce on Monday, recording a 45% rally this year, according to data from Bloomberg. The Treasury still lists the stash at just $11 billion, because the official value is tied to the outdated $42.22 per ounce price Congress locked in back in 1973. The U.S. controls the world’s biggest pile of gold, and its value has been exploding as investors pour in during a period of turbulence. The surge has been linked to trade wars, geopolitical flashpoints, and growing fears of a funding crisis in Washington. The rush has been strengthened by inflows into exchange-traded funds and the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume interest rate cuts, driving more investors into safe assets like gold. Treasury considers impact of revaluing gold holdings In early 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw fuel on market speculation after making a casual remark about marking the government’s gold reserves to current market prices. Analysts jumped on the idea, calculating it could unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in new room for government spending. Days later, Scott backtracked, calling the chatter unfounded, and Bloomberg reported that no serious plan exists to push the revaluation forward. The U.S. system for handling reserves is different from most nations. The Treasury holds the physical gold, while the Federal Reserve only carries gold certificates that match the Treasury’s balance. In return, the Fed credits the government with dollars. If the government decided to update the value of its holdings to the market price, about $990 billion could be injected into the Treasury’s coffers. Under today’s tight…

U.S. gold reserves surge 90x its book value to hit over $1 trillion

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:31
Union
U$0.006464+4.22%
1
1$0.033+15.74%
COM
COM$0.005901-8.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00413-12.38%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05173-1.42%

The United States Treasury’s gold hoard has smashed through the $1 trillion mark in 2025, climbing to a level more than 90 times higher than what appears on the official government books.

This milestone came after the price of gold soared past $3,824.50 per ounce on Monday, recording a 45% rally this year, according to data from Bloomberg.

The Treasury still lists the stash at just $11 billion, because the official value is tied to the outdated $42.22 per ounce price Congress locked in back in 1973.

The U.S. controls the world’s biggest pile of gold, and its value has been exploding as investors pour in during a period of turbulence. The surge has been linked to trade wars, geopolitical flashpoints, and growing fears of a funding crisis in Washington.

The rush has been strengthened by inflows into exchange-traded funds and the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume interest rate cuts, driving more investors into safe assets like gold.

Treasury considers impact of revaluing gold holdings

In early 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw fuel on market speculation after making a casual remark about marking the government’s gold reserves to current market prices. Analysts jumped on the idea, calculating it could unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in new room for government spending. Days later, Scott backtracked, calling the chatter unfounded, and Bloomberg reported that no serious plan exists to push the revaluation forward.

The U.S. system for handling reserves is different from most nations. The Treasury holds the physical gold, while the Federal Reserve only carries gold certificates that match the Treasury’s balance. In return, the Fed credits the government with dollars.

If the government decided to update the value of its holdings to the market price, about $990 billion could be injected into the Treasury’s coffers. Under today’s tight debt ceiling, such a windfall would be tempting, but it could also flood the system with liquidity and interfere with the Fed’s ongoing efforts to shrink its balance sheet.

Other countries have taken that step. Germany, Italy, and South Africa have all revalued their reserves in recent decades, as highlighted in an August note from a Federal Reserve economist. The United States has resisted, leaving the official numbers frozen in a 1970s time capsule while the market value rockets past the trillion-dollar line.

Fort Knox and rising conspiracy theories

The Treasury’s gold hoard is vast, totaling about 261.5 million ounces. More than half of it has been sealed away for decades in deep storage inside the famous vault near Fort Knox, Kentucky, where the stock was transferred during the 1930s from New York and Philadelphia to shield it from possible foreign attacks across the Atlantic.

The rest is split between facilities in West Point, Denver, and an underground vault about 80 feet (24 meters) beneath the Federal Reserve building in lower Manhattan.

Despite the tight security, questions about the reserves have refused to go away. In February 2025, conspiracy theories picked up steam when President Donald Trump and Elon Musk both questioned whether the stash at Fort Knox really exists as claimed.

Trump told reporters, “We’re going to go to Fort Knox — the fabled Fort Knox — to make sure the gold is there. If the gold isn’t there, we’re going to be very upset.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/u-s-gold-reserves-surge-over-1-trillion/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+1.15%
Union
U$0.006458+4.09%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01257-7.70%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02057-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01275-0.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6806-0.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06098-4.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.21%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,253.15
$103,253.15$103,253.15

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.64
$3,476.64$3,476.64

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.94
$158.94$158.94

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4304
$2.4304$2.4304

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17529
$0.17529$0.17529

-0.48%