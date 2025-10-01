صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post TWICE Announces North American Leg Of ‘THIS IS FOR’ Part 2 World Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TWICE “This Is For” Album JYP Entertainment Global K-pop sensation TWICE has just announced the North American, European, and UK leg of their THIS IS FOR World Tour – titled, THIS IS FOR Part 2, beginning in January of next year. The North American tour kicks off on Friday, January 9, in Vancouver, BC, and will visit major cities, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Belmont, NY, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. For the first time, the nonet – consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU – will perform on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle. Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out both Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Even before that, the group was the first K-pop girl group to also headline at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in 2022 with two sold-out shows. The record-breaking doesn’t stop there. This year, TWICE headlined Lollapalooza, the first K-pop girl group to do so, drawing in one of the biggest crowds at the festival. Their performance went viral on social media, connecting their performance to the pop culture phenomenon of Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters, in which members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung participated in the soundtrack for the original track of “Takedown.” Their sixth and current THIS IS FOR World Tour has drawn in 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide. Their recently released 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s seventh consecutive entry on the chart. The group celebrates their 10th anniversary this October with the release of their… The post TWICE Announces North American Leg Of ‘THIS IS FOR’ Part 2 World Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TWICE “This Is For” Album JYP Entertainment Global K-pop sensation TWICE has just announced the North American, European, and UK leg of their THIS IS FOR World Tour – titled, THIS IS FOR Part 2, beginning in January of next year. The North American tour kicks off on Friday, January 9, in Vancouver, BC, and will visit major cities, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Belmont, NY, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. For the first time, the nonet – consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU – will perform on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle. Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out both Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Even before that, the group was the first K-pop girl group to also headline at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in 2022 with two sold-out shows. The record-breaking doesn’t stop there. This year, TWICE headlined Lollapalooza, the first K-pop girl group to do so, drawing in one of the biggest crowds at the festival. Their performance went viral on social media, connecting their performance to the pop culture phenomenon of Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters, in which members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung participated in the soundtrack for the original track of “Takedown.” Their sixth and current THIS IS FOR World Tour has drawn in 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide. Their recently released 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s seventh consecutive entry on the chart. The group celebrates their 10th anniversary this October with the release of their…

TWICE Announces North American Leg Of ‘THIS IS FOR’ Part 2 World Tour

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:27
Particl
PART$0.3091-0.19%
COM
COM$0.005885-9.29%
Sidekick
K$0.01993-5.00%
Zypher Network
POP$0.001036+1.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.10365+0.63%

TWICE “This Is For” Album

JYP Entertainment

Global K-pop sensation TWICE has just announced the North American, European, and UK leg of their THIS IS FOR World Tour – titled, THIS IS FOR Part 2, beginning in January of next year. The North American tour kicks off on Friday, January 9, in Vancouver, BC, and will visit major cities, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Belmont, NY, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and more.

For the first time, the nonet – consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU – will perform on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle.

Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out both Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Even before that, the group was the first K-pop girl group to also headline at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in 2022 with two sold-out shows.

The record-breaking doesn’t stop there. This year, TWICE headlined Lollapalooza, the first K-pop girl group to do so, drawing in one of the biggest crowds at the festival. Their performance went viral on social media, connecting their performance to the pop culture phenomenon of Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters, in which members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung participated in the soundtrack for the original track of “Takedown.”

Their sixth and current THIS IS FOR World Tour has drawn in 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide. Their recently released 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s seventh consecutive entry on the chart.

The group celebrates their 10th anniversary this October with the release of their highly anticipated new documentary film, One in a Million, to audiences worldwide. Beginning on October 20th, their debut date, the film will be available to approximately 600 theaters across the United States.

TWICE THIS IS FOR World Tour in North America

JYP Entertainment

TWICE first launched their WORLD TOUR with two sold-out shows in Seoul, and are currently touring in Asia before heading to Australia, then North America, Europe, and the UK.

North American presales begin on Thursday, October 9th, at 11:00 a.m. local time. Fans must sign up by October 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. No codes are required, as access is tied to a Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can participate in the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning Thursday, October 9th, at 3:00 p.m. local time.

TWICE WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

Fri Jan 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jan 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jan 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Jan 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Jan 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Jan 31 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Fri Feb 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 06 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Fri Mar 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Mar 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 03 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Apr 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Apr 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Apr 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

TWICE’s latest full length album, THIS IS FOR, is out now.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/09/30/twice-announces-north-american-leg-of-this-is-for-part-2-world-tour/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,318.75
$103,318.75$103,318.75

-0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,473.55
$3,473.55$3,473.55

-0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.48
$159.48$159.48

-0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4317
$2.4317$2.4317

-0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%