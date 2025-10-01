TWICE Announces North American Leg Of ‘THIS IS FOR’ Part 2 World Tour

TWICE “This Is For” Album JYP Entertainment

Global K-pop sensation TWICE has just announced the North American, European, and UK leg of their THIS IS FOR World Tour – titled, THIS IS FOR Part 2, beginning in January of next year. The North American tour kicks off on Friday, January 9, in Vancouver, BC, and will visit major cities, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Belmont, NY, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and more.

For the first time, the nonet – consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU – will perform on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle.

Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out both Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Even before that, the group was the first K-pop girl group to also headline at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in 2022 with two sold-out shows.

The record-breaking doesn’t stop there. This year, TWICE headlined Lollapalooza, the first K-pop girl group to do so, drawing in one of the biggest crowds at the festival. Their performance went viral on social media, connecting their performance to the pop culture phenomenon of Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters, in which members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung participated in the soundtrack for the original track of “Takedown.”

Their sixth and current THIS IS FOR World Tour has drawn in 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide. Their recently released 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s seventh consecutive entry on the chart.

The group celebrates their 10th anniversary this October with the release of their highly anticipated new documentary film, One in a Million, to audiences worldwide. Beginning on October 20th, their debut date, the film will be available to approximately 600 theaters across the United States.

TWICE THIS IS FOR World Tour in North America JYP Entertainment

TWICE first launched their WORLD TOUR with two sold-out shows in Seoul, and are currently touring in Asia before heading to Australia, then North America, Europe, and the UK.

North American presales begin on Thursday, October 9th, at 11:00 a.m. local time. Fans must sign up by October 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. No codes are required, as access is tied to a Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can participate in the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning Thursday, October 9th, at 3:00 p.m. local time.

TWICE WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

Fri Jan 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jan 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jan 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Jan 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Jan 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Jan 31 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Fri Feb 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 06 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Fri Mar 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Mar 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 03 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Apr 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Apr 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Apr 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

TWICE’s latest full length album, THIS IS FOR, is out now.