Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity

Bitfrac’s presale transforms Bitcoin mining power into investor opportunities, with asset-backed mining, 4X returns, and Stage 2 now live.

Bitfrac is redefining crypto investing by linking token value directly to real Bitcoin mining power. Through its presale, investors gain access to an asset-backed token that combines stability with high upside potential – bridging traditional mining with modern digital assets.

Structured Presale and Growth Outlook

The Bitfrac token presale began with Stage 1 priced at $0.017 and sold out quickly. Stage 2 followed at $0.024, with 68% already completed and $2.4M raised toward the $3.5 million target. This phase remains live for four more days, after which a 20% bonus code (BFT20) will expire. Stage 3 will increase the price to $0.042, giving early buyers an advantage.

Bitfrac has already attracted over 2,000 participants, raising $4+ million across stages. With a minimum investment of $100 and a cap of $100,000, the token presale encourages wide participation. The structured sale has provided early investors with paper gains before operations even begin.

Asset-Backed Security and Revenue Model

Unlike speculative projects, Bitfrac’s token presale is supported by real mining hardware and commercial facilities. Funds raised purchase ASIC miners and develop hosting centers, creating tangible revenue streams. Monthly Bitcoin mining profits and hosting services are distributed to holders through smart contracts, with expected annual yields between 15% and 35%.

Technical specifications include a target hash rate of 2.5 EH/s and 75 MW capacity. Projections estimate daily revenue at $533,400 with net monthly profits of $14.2 million. With hosting services, total monthly profits could reach $15.1 million.

Tokenomics and Market Position

The Bitfrac Token (BFT) supply is capped at one billion, with 40% allocated to the token presale. Distribution includes 25% for mining operations, 15% for team and advisors, 10% for liquidity, and 5% each for treasury and early investors. Early buyers also benefit from an immediate unlock, a 20% bonus, and a token burn mechanism.

The token presale provides access to revenue-generating mining infrastructure, decentralized ownership, and DAO-based governance rights. Each token records hardware ownership and facility stakes on-chain, with custodian oversight and SEC-aligned compliance.

Bitfrac positions its token presale as a gateway to fractional mining ownership, asset-backed security, and monthly payouts. With structured pricing, legal backing, and industrial-scale operations, the project enters the market with defined fundamentals. For investors searching for opportunities beyond speculation, the ongoing token presale reflects a new model that connects blockchain tokens to physical revenue-generating assets.

