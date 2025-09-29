صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:54 Bitfrac’s presale transforms Bitcoin mining power into investor opportunities, with asset-backed mining, 4X returns, and Stage 2 now live. Bitfrac is redefining crypto investing by linking token value directly to real Bitcoin mining power. Through its presale, investors gain access to an asset-backed token that combines stability with high upside potential –  bridging traditional mining with modern digital assets. Structured Presale and Growth Outlook The Bitfrac token presale began with Stage 1 priced at $0.017 and sold out quickly. Stage 2 followed at $0.024, with 68% already completed and $2.4M raised toward the $3.5 million target. This phase remains live for four more days, after which a 20% bonus code (BFT20) will expire. Stage 3 will increase the price to $0.042, giving early buyers an advantage. Bitfrac has already attracted over 2,000 participants, raising $4+ million across stages. With a minimum investment of $100 and a cap of $100,000, the token presale encourages wide participation. The structured sale has provided early investors with paper gains before operations even begin. Asset-Backed Security and Revenue Model Unlike speculative projects, Bitfrac’s token presale is supported by real mining hardware and commercial facilities. Funds raised purchase ASIC miners and develop hosting centers, creating tangible revenue streams. Monthly Bitcoin mining profits and hosting services are distributed to holders through smart contracts, with expected annual yields between 15% and 35%. Technical specifications include a target hash rate of 2.5 EH/s and 75 MW capacity. Projections estimate daily revenue at $533,400 with net monthly profits of $14.2 million. With hosting services, total monthly profits could reach $15.1 million. Tokenomics and Market Position The Bitfrac Token (BFT) supply is capped at one billion, with 40% allocated to the token presale. Distribution includes 25% for mining operations, 15% for team and advisors,… The post Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:54 Bitfrac’s presale transforms Bitcoin mining power into investor opportunities, with asset-backed mining, 4X returns, and Stage 2 now live. Bitfrac is redefining crypto investing by linking token value directly to real Bitcoin mining power. Through its presale, investors gain access to an asset-backed token that combines stability with high upside potential –  bridging traditional mining with modern digital assets. Structured Presale and Growth Outlook The Bitfrac token presale began with Stage 1 priced at $0.017 and sold out quickly. Stage 2 followed at $0.024, with 68% already completed and $2.4M raised toward the $3.5 million target. This phase remains live for four more days, after which a 20% bonus code (BFT20) will expire. Stage 3 will increase the price to $0.042, giving early buyers an advantage. Bitfrac has already attracted over 2,000 participants, raising $4+ million across stages. With a minimum investment of $100 and a cap of $100,000, the token presale encourages wide participation. The structured sale has provided early investors with paper gains before operations even begin. Asset-Backed Security and Revenue Model Unlike speculative projects, Bitfrac’s token presale is supported by real mining hardware and commercial facilities. Funds raised purchase ASIC miners and develop hosting centers, creating tangible revenue streams. Monthly Bitcoin mining profits and hosting services are distributed to holders through smart contracts, with expected annual yields between 15% and 35%. Technical specifications include a target hash rate of 2.5 EH/s and 75 MW capacity. Projections estimate daily revenue at $533,400 with net monthly profits of $14.2 million. With hosting services, total monthly profits could reach $15.1 million. Tokenomics and Market Position The Bitfrac Token (BFT) supply is capped at one billion, with 40% allocated to the token presale. Distribution includes 25% for mining operations, 15% for team and advisors,…

Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:57
COM
COM$0.005901-8.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232-3.33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001324-5.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006958-3.29%
Crypto News
  • 29 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:54

Bitfrac’s presale transforms Bitcoin mining power into investor opportunities, with asset-backed mining, 4X returns, and Stage 2 now live.

Bitfrac is redefining crypto investing by linking token value directly to real Bitcoin mining power. Through its presale, investors gain access to an asset-backed token that combines stability with high upside potential –  bridging traditional mining with modern digital assets.

Structured Presale and Growth Outlook

The Bitfrac token presale began with Stage 1 priced at $0.017 and sold out quickly. Stage 2 followed at $0.024, with 68% already completed and $2.4M raised toward the $3.5 million target. This phase remains live for four more days, after which a 20% bonus code (BFT20) will expire. Stage 3 will increase the price to $0.042, giving early buyers an advantage.

Bitfrac has already attracted over 2,000 participants, raising $4+ million across stages. With a minimum investment of $100 and a cap of $100,000, the token presale encourages wide participation. The structured sale has provided early investors with paper gains before operations even begin.

Asset-Backed Security and Revenue Model

Unlike speculative projects, Bitfrac’s token presale is supported by real mining hardware and commercial facilities. Funds raised purchase ASIC miners and develop hosting centers, creating tangible revenue streams. Monthly Bitcoin mining profits and hosting services are distributed to holders through smart contracts, with expected annual yields between 15% and 35%.

Technical specifications include a target hash rate of 2.5 EH/s and 75 MW capacity. Projections estimate daily revenue at $533,400 with net monthly profits of $14.2 million. With hosting services, total monthly profits could reach $15.1 million.

Tokenomics and Market Position

The Bitfrac Token (BFT) supply is capped at one billion, with 40% allocated to the token presale. Distribution includes 25% for mining operations, 15% for team and advisors, 10% for liquidity, and 5% each for treasury and early investors. Early buyers also benefit from an immediate unlock, a 20% bonus, and a token burn mechanism.

The token presale provides access to revenue-generating mining infrastructure, decentralized ownership, and DAO-based governance rights. Each token records hardware ownership and facility stakes on-chain, with custodian oversight and SEC-aligned compliance.

Bitfrac positions its token presale as a gateway to fractional mining ownership, asset-backed security, and monthly payouts. With structured pricing, legal backing, and industrial-scale operations, the project enters the market with defined fundamentals. For investors searching for opportunities beyond speculation, the ongoing token presale reflects a new model that connects blockchain tokens to physical revenue-generating assets.

More Details:

Website: https://bitfrac.com/
Telegram: t.me/BitFracCommunity
X: https://x.com/BitFracProtocol
WhitePaper: https://bitfrac.com/docs/bitfrac-whitepaper.pdf 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitfrac-token-presale-turning-bitcoin-mining-power-into-investor-opportunity/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+1.15%
Union
U$0.006458+4.09%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01257-7.70%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02057-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01275-0.54%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6806-0.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06098-4.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.21%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,253.14
$103,253.14$103,253.14

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.62
$3,476.62$3,476.62

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.93
$158.93$158.93

-1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4300
$2.4300$2.4300

-0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17529
$0.17529$0.17529

-0.48%