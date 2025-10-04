صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Friday issued a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept his peace proposal for Gaza, warning of “all HELL” if the group fails to sign on, after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week unveiled a 20-point plan to end the conflict. Trump’s proposal would place Gaza under the temporary control of a “Board of Peace” with himself as chairman. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “An Agreement must be reached by Hamas by Sunday Evening at [6 p.m.], Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.” Trump and Netanyahu announced Monday their peace plan includes the day-to-day governance of Gaza being managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee overseen by a “Board of Peace,” which would be chaired by Trump and consist of other world leaders, though Trump only named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Hamas and “other terrorist factions” will play no role in the board, Trump said at the time, additionally calling for the Palestinian Islamic faction to release all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Hamas said Tuesday it would study the proposal, after which Trump told reporters the group would have “three or four days” to respond, according to the Associated Press. Crucial Quote “Most of the [Hamas troops] are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished,” Trump wrote. “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.” What To Watch For Should Hamas reject the peace proposal, Netanyahu… The post Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Friday issued a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept his peace proposal for Gaza, warning of “all HELL” if the group fails to sign on, after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week unveiled a 20-point plan to end the conflict. Trump’s proposal would place Gaza under the temporary control of a “Board of Peace” with himself as chairman. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “An Agreement must be reached by Hamas by Sunday Evening at [6 p.m.], Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.” Trump and Netanyahu announced Monday their peace plan includes the day-to-day governance of Gaza being managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee overseen by a “Board of Peace,” which would be chaired by Trump and consist of other world leaders, though Trump only named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Hamas and “other terrorist factions” will play no role in the board, Trump said at the time, additionally calling for the Palestinian Islamic faction to release all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Hamas said Tuesday it would study the proposal, after which Trump told reporters the group would have “three or four days” to respond, according to the Associated Press. Crucial Quote “Most of the [Hamas troops] are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished,” Trump wrote. “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.” What To Watch For Should Hamas reject the peace proposal, Netanyahu…

Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.19-8.73%
COM
COM$0.005952-7.15%
Sign
SIGN$0.04017-0.04%
Octavia
VIA$0.0147-12.50%
PoP Planet
P$0.02881-3.61%

Topline

President Donald Trump on Friday issued a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept his peace proposal for Gaza, warning of “all HELL” if the group fails to sign on, after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week unveiled a 20-point plan to end the conflict.

Trump’s proposal would place Gaza under the temporary control of a “Board of Peace” with himself as chairman.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

“An Agreement must be reached by Hamas by Sunday Evening at [6 p.m.], Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

Trump and Netanyahu announced Monday their peace plan includes the day-to-day governance of Gaza being managed by a “technocratic, apolitical” committee overseen by a “Board of Peace,” which would be chaired by Trump and consist of other world leaders, though Trump only named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Hamas and “other terrorist factions” will play no role in the board, Trump said at the time, additionally calling for the Palestinian Islamic faction to release all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Hamas said Tuesday it would study the proposal, after which Trump told reporters the group would have “three or four days” to respond, according to the Associated Press.

Crucial Quote

“Most of the [Hamas troops] are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished,” Trump wrote. “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”

What To Watch For

Should Hamas reject the peace proposal, Netanyahu said, “Israel will finish the job by itself.” It remains unclear whether the Palestinian Authority, which nominally governs the West Bank, could have a role in Gaza’s government, though Trump and Netanyahu said it would be involved after completing an unspecified “reform program.”

What’s In Trump’s Peace Plan For Gaza?

Under the 20-point peace plan, Hamas will release all of its remaining hostages in return for Israel releasing “250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th, 2023, including all women and children detained in that context.” No Palestinians would be forced out of Gaza and refugees would be allowed to return, and members of Hamas who disarm and “commit to peaceful co-existence” would also be permitted, according to the policy, though they would play no role in the territory’s government. The plan also indicates a “Trump economic development plan” to rebuild and “energize” Gaza would be implemented, though few details were provided as to what this would entail. A panel of experts would review “thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas” proposed by other international groups. As part of the proposal, Israel would agree not to occupy or annex Gaza, and Netanyahu has said Israeli troops would withdraw from the territory despite remaining in the “security perimeter for the foreseeable future.”

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Proposes New Gaza Government ‘Board Of Peace’—With Himself As ChairmanBy Zachary Folk

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/10/03/trump-gives-hamas-sunday-deadline-to-accept-peace-deal-or-face-all-hell/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,573.96
$103,573.96$103,573.96

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,494.15
$3,494.15$3,494.15

+0.36%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.85
$160.85$160.85

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4354
$2.4354$2.4354

-0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17628
$0.17628$0.17628

+0.07%