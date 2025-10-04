Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, is exploring the tokenization of Trump family properties, including Trump Tower Dubai. The initiative could give everyday investors blockchain-based access to traditionally exclusive real estate. Witkoff Plans Blockchain Access to Trump Tower Dubai and Other Landmark Properties Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has revealed plans […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trump-real-estate-empire-could-go-onchain-under-world-liberty-financial/