صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media, linked to Trump family, injects $2.5M into DogeHash for ASIC expansion Dogecoin hashrate could rise above 4k miners with expanded ASIC base Institutional step: Franklin Templeton runs Cardano node and now DOGE sees deeper investment Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a company tied to the Trump family, has provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to expand Dogecoin mining. The financing will fund more than 500 new ASIC units, lifting DogeHash’s fleet above 4,000 miners. “We are enthusiastic about all the recent developments in the Dogecoin ecosystem and are looking forward to working with DogeHash to build a premier Doge mining company together,” Robert Steele, chief executive officer of Thumzup, noted.  Thumzup Doubles Its Investment in Dogecoin Ecosystem  The crypto treasury company backed by the Trump family has in the recent past made strategic investments in Dogecoin.  Some of the notable investments in the Dogecoin ecosystem include: Plan to wholly own DogeHash: In mid-August 2025, Thumzup announced plans to wholly acquire DogeHash in an all-stock transaction.  Implementing Dogecoin treasury: In mid-September, Thumzup announced its acquisition of 7.5 million tokens valued at about $2 million.  Appointing DogeOS CEO Jordan Jefferson to its crypto advisory board: In mid-September 2025, Thumzup announced the appointment of Jefferson to its crypto advisory board. Notably, Jefferson was an early Bitcoin investor and co-founded DogeOS Dogecoin Hashrate Outlook Dogecoin’s hashrate has held steady in recent weeks at around 2.93 PH/s, according to CoinWarz. The addition of more than 500 ASIC miners from DogeHash is expected to help lift network security and improve stability. For a proof-of-work chain like Dogecoin, sustained hashrate growth remains critical for keeping the network resistant to potential 51% attacks. Community Growth and ETF Speculation The Dogecoin network, which has more than 7 million on-chain holders, has more chances of remaining… The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media, linked to Trump family, injects $2.5M into DogeHash for ASIC expansion Dogecoin hashrate could rise above 4k miners with expanded ASIC base Institutional step: Franklin Templeton runs Cardano node and now DOGE sees deeper investment Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a company tied to the Trump family, has provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to expand Dogecoin mining. The financing will fund more than 500 new ASIC units, lifting DogeHash’s fleet above 4,000 miners. “We are enthusiastic about all the recent developments in the Dogecoin ecosystem and are looking forward to working with DogeHash to build a premier Doge mining company together,” Robert Steele, chief executive officer of Thumzup, noted.  Thumzup Doubles Its Investment in Dogecoin Ecosystem  The crypto treasury company backed by the Trump family has in the recent past made strategic investments in Dogecoin.  Some of the notable investments in the Dogecoin ecosystem include: Plan to wholly own DogeHash: In mid-August 2025, Thumzup announced plans to wholly acquire DogeHash in an all-stock transaction.  Implementing Dogecoin treasury: In mid-September, Thumzup announced its acquisition of 7.5 million tokens valued at about $2 million.  Appointing DogeOS CEO Jordan Jefferson to its crypto advisory board: In mid-September 2025, Thumzup announced the appointment of Jefferson to its crypto advisory board. Notably, Jefferson was an early Bitcoin investor and co-founded DogeOS Dogecoin Hashrate Outlook Dogecoin’s hashrate has held steady in recent weeks at around 2.93 PH/s, according to CoinWarz. The addition of more than 500 ASIC miners from DogeHash is expected to help lift network security and improve stability. For a proof-of-work chain like Dogecoin, sustained hashrate growth remains critical for keeping the network resistant to potential 51% attacks. Community Growth and ETF Speculation The Dogecoin network, which has more than 7 million on-chain holders, has more chances of remaining…

Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:36
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.103-9.99%
Boost
BOOST$0.04305-23.58%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17585-2.13%
COM
COM$0.005893-9.18%
RISE
RISE$0.007888-2.14%
  • Thumzup Media, linked to Trump family, injects $2.5M into DogeHash for ASIC expansion
  • Dogecoin hashrate could rise above 4k miners with expanded ASIC base
  • Institutional step: Franklin Templeton runs Cardano node and now DOGE sees deeper investment

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a company tied to the Trump family, has provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to expand Dogecoin mining. The financing will fund more than 500 new ASIC units, lifting DogeHash’s fleet above 4,000 miners.

“We are enthusiastic about all the recent developments in the Dogecoin ecosystem and are looking forward to working with DogeHash to build a premier Doge mining company together,” Robert Steele, chief executive officer of Thumzup, noted. 

Thumzup Doubles Its Investment in Dogecoin Ecosystem 

The crypto treasury company backed by the Trump family has in the recent past made strategic investments in Dogecoin. 

Some of the notable investments in the Dogecoin ecosystem include:

  • Plan to wholly own DogeHash: In mid-August 2025, Thumzup announced plans to wholly acquire DogeHash in an all-stock transaction. 
  • Implementing Dogecoin treasury: In mid-September, Thumzup announced its acquisition of 7.5 million tokens valued at about $2 million. 
  • Appointing DogeOS CEO Jordan Jefferson to its crypto advisory board: In mid-September 2025, Thumzup announced the appointment of Jefferson to its crypto advisory board. Notably, Jefferson was an early Bitcoin investor and co-founded DogeOS

Dogecoin Hashrate Outlook

Dogecoin’s hashrate has held steady in recent weeks at around 2.93 PH/s, according to CoinWarz. The addition of more than 500 ASIC miners from DogeHash is expected to help lift network security and improve stability.

For a proof-of-work chain like Dogecoin, sustained hashrate growth remains critical for keeping the network resistant to potential 51% attacks.

Community Growth and ETF Speculation

The Dogecoin network, which has more than 7 million on-chain holders, has more chances of remaining the top memecoin by market cap. 

Related: Dogecoin Holds $0.24 as ETF Bets Build, Analysts Eye $0.30 Breakout

Furthermore, the Dogecoin community has been anticipating the approval of more spot ETFs in the United States before the end of this year, after the approval of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE).

DOGE Price Outlook for October 2025

Dogecoin has faced repeated rejections near the $0.28 resistance level across the past three months. The token closed September at $0.23 before rebounding to $0.244, up 6% in 24 hours, per TradingView.

Source: TradingView

Analysts say that if DOGE can break above $0.28, the next target sits near $0.50. Until then, the risk of further consolidation below $0.24 remains.

Related: Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can Morgan Stanley’s $1.3T Move Push DOGE Toward $0.30?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/trump-linked-thumzup-loans-2-5-million-boost-doge-mining/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,281.90
$103,281.90$103,281.90

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,472.97
$3,472.97$3,472.97

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.46
$159.46$159.46

-0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4314
$2.4314$2.4314

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17585
$0.17585$0.17585

-0.16%