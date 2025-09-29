صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
SEC chair Paul Atkins, appointed by President Donald Trump in the spring, announced that the agency will pursue what he described as a “minimum dose” of regulation while fast-tracking Trump’s proposal to end quarterly reporting. Paul made the statement in an opinion article published on Monday by the Financial Times, where he said he is […]SEC chair Paul Atkins, appointed by President Donald Trump in the spring, announced that the agency will pursue what he described as a “minimum dose” of regulation while fast-tracking Trump’s proposal to end quarterly reporting. Paul made the statement in an opinion article published on Monday by the Financial Times, where he said he is […]

Trump-appointed SEC chair vows 'minimum' regulation, end to quarterly reporting

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.106-9.96%

SEC chair Paul Atkins, appointed by President Donald Trump in the spring, announced that the agency will pursue what he described as a “minimum dose” of regulation while fast-tracking Trump’s proposal to end quarterly reporting.

Paul made the statement in an opinion article published on Monday by the Financial Times, where he said he is examining the option of letting companies report financials every six months instead of every three.

“The government should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors while allowing businesses to flourish,” Paul wrote.

The move signals a direct reversal from the regulatory style of his predecessor Gary Gensler, who had built an ambitious framework during the Biden administration. Paul said the Trump administration wants a more business-friendly approach and is also seeking tighter control over federal agencies.

One of the most notable changes already underway is the SEC’s approach to crypto, which Paul has welcomed rather than challenged, in contrast with Gary’s aggressive enforcement record. The easing of rules for listed companies, he explained, is part of the same wider strategy.

Paul Atkins attacks European disclosure rules

In the same article, Paul criticized the European Union’s new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, saying they require the release of information “that may be socially significant but are not generally financially material.”

He added that such requirements “risk imposing costs that fall on American investors and customers, while doing little to enhance the information that steers capital decisions.” Paul warned against disclosures that he said were “driven by political fads or distorted objectives.”

He said that if Europe wanted to strengthen its capital markets and attract new listings, it should look at “reducing unnecessary reporting burdens.”

He stressed that his own goal is to ensure that in the United States, the SEC keeps the focus on protecting investors instead of following what he called “ideologues.” The European Commission declined to respond immediately when asked about his comments.

Earlier this year, the SEC voted to end its defense of a climate-risk disclosure rule that Gary had promoted as a central part of his agenda. The measure, which was challenged in federal court, would have forced companies to report climate-related risks for the first time.

Paul wrote that “rules written for shareholders who seek to effect social change or have motives unrelated to maximising the financial return on their investment … fail investors.”

He added that in recent years the SEC had “drifted from the precedent and predictability that sustain [trust in capital markets] — and from the clear mandate that Congress set for the agency over 90 years ago.”

SEC prepares to end quarterly company reports

Paul also confirmed he is following Trump’s call to remove rules that force public companies in the U.S. to disclose their results every quarter. He said:

Investor advocacy groups have pushed back, warning that ending quarterly reporting could hurt transparency and put smaller investors at a disadvantage. They argue that such a move would damage the efficiency of the U.S. markets.

Paul responded by saying that dropping quarterly reports is not a new idea. He pointed to the UK, which switched back to semi-annual reporting in 2014, noting that some of its largest companies still chose to continue reporting quarterly.

“Giving companies the option to report semi-annually is not a retreat from transparency,” wrote Paul.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,283.95
$103,283.95$103,283.95

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.25
$3,474.25$3,474.25

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.55
$159.55$159.55

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4313
$2.4313$2.4313

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%