صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post True Believer’ Series And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Amazon Prime Video Credit: Prime Video One of the dark horses of 2025’s television slate has been the surprisingly excellent first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. I liked it so much that included it in my Best TV Shows Of 2025 Part 1 list. The series is a prequel spinoff of 2022’s Prime Video hit show, The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. The show was based on the novel of the same name by ex-Navy SEAL and author, Jack Carr. Dark Wolf shifts the focus from Pratt’s character, James Reece, onto another character from that series: Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. We learned some surprising truths about Edwards in the original series, and Dark Wolf gives us a window into how Edwards went from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, leading him down a very dark path. In the end, regardless of how much I enjoyed the show, I don’t think it took us far enough down that path. Perhaps they’re hoping to tell the rest of that story in Season 2. One of the best and most surprising additions to Dark Wolf, however, was a character who didn’t appear at all in The Terminal List: Raife Hastings, a Rhodesian expat and Navy SEAL lieutenant played by Tom Hopper. Hastings is a major character in the books, but this is his first appearance in the TV adaptation. In many ways, Hastings is yin to Ben’s yang. Where Edwards is driven by pathos and guilt, acting impulsively, Hastings is cautious and calm, urging restraint and questioning the actions of CIA operative, Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom). When I spoke with Hopper, he talked about channeling Mtulivu, the character’s nickname in Swahili, which means “calm one.” Where Edwards is… The post True Believer’ Series And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Amazon Prime Video Credit: Prime Video One of the dark horses of 2025’s television slate has been the surprisingly excellent first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. I liked it so much that included it in my Best TV Shows Of 2025 Part 1 list. The series is a prequel spinoff of 2022’s Prime Video hit show, The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. The show was based on the novel of the same name by ex-Navy SEAL and author, Jack Carr. Dark Wolf shifts the focus from Pratt’s character, James Reece, onto another character from that series: Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. We learned some surprising truths about Edwards in the original series, and Dark Wolf gives us a window into how Edwards went from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, leading him down a very dark path. In the end, regardless of how much I enjoyed the show, I don’t think it took us far enough down that path. Perhaps they’re hoping to tell the rest of that story in Season 2. One of the best and most surprising additions to Dark Wolf, however, was a character who didn’t appear at all in The Terminal List: Raife Hastings, a Rhodesian expat and Navy SEAL lieutenant played by Tom Hopper. Hastings is a major character in the books, but this is his first appearance in the TV adaptation. In many ways, Hastings is yin to Ben’s yang. Where Edwards is driven by pathos and guilt, acting impulsively, Hastings is cautious and calm, urging restraint and questioning the actions of CIA operative, Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom). When I spoke with Hopper, he talked about channeling Mtulivu, the character’s nickname in Swahili, which means “calm one.” Where Edwards is…

True Believer’ Series And More

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:28
Moonveil
MORE$0.004098-13.26%
COM
COM$0.005893-9.18%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00024+0.41%
Landwolf
WOLF$0.000001051-0.66%
Particl
PART$0.3075-1.34%

Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Amazon Prime Video

Credit: Prime Video

One of the dark horses of 2025’s television slate has been the surprisingly excellent first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. I liked it so much that included it in my Best TV Shows Of 2025 Part 1 list. The series is a prequel spinoff of 2022’s Prime Video hit show, The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. The show was based on the novel of the same name by ex-Navy SEAL and author, Jack Carr.

Dark Wolf shifts the focus from Pratt’s character, James Reece, onto another character from that series: Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. We learned some surprising truths about Edwards in the original series, and Dark Wolf gives us a window into how Edwards went from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, leading him down a very dark path. In the end, regardless of how much I enjoyed the show, I don’t think it took us far enough down that path. Perhaps they’re hoping to tell the rest of that story in Season 2.

One of the best and most surprising additions to Dark Wolf, however, was a character who didn’t appear at all in The Terminal List: Raife Hastings, a Rhodesian expat and Navy SEAL lieutenant played by Tom Hopper. Hastings is a major character in the books, but this is his first appearance in the TV adaptation. In many ways, Hastings is yin to Ben’s yang. Where Edwards is driven by pathos and guilt, acting impulsively, Hastings is cautious and calm, urging restraint and questioning the actions of CIA operative, Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom).

When I spoke with Hopper, he talked about channeling Mtulivu, the character’s nickname in Swahili, which means “calm one.” Where Edwards is a raging maelstrom of guilt and passion, Hastings is the calm before the storm. It was important to Hopper to do the character justice both for his own craft and for fans of the show and books.

“I know now,” Hopper tells me, “after the show is coming out – and fortunately this show has done well – [showrunner] Dave DiGilio said to me, “Now I can tell you, just so you know, how much pressure was on us to get Raife right’. And, of course, I didn’t know that but I kind of felt it. I felt this pressure on myself to really want to deliver.”

Hopper and Kitsch worked extensively to get their dynamic onscreen just right.

“What was really important for me and Kitsch was to create this underlying tension throughout between the two of them, that they see things very differently.”

Raife and Edwards have a very different kind of relationship than either has with Reece, Hopper points out. While they’re still friends, Raife is also Ben’s superior officer. And he can tell that there’s a darkness brewing in him as the mission goes from bad to worse.

“You look close enough, and you see the strings vibrating,” Hopper says.

Hopper describes the filming of Dark Wolf as incredibly challenging. One particularly grueling scene, in which Hastings interrogates and tortures an enemy combatant who turns out to be a German intelligence officer, was made even more intense by the fact that the actor playing the character, Luke Roberts, is also Hopper’s best friend.

Nailing the very difficult Rhodesian accent was also a struggle. For one thing, regional differences in dialect are very specific. “I worked on it day and night with the scripts,” Hopper says. “And made sure I had all the pitfalls flagged down so I knew what were very specific sounds to that area, so I hit all those.” The fear was always that working on such a different accent could lead to confusion or negative feedback. “When you’re doing an accent that is so specific, you’re opening yourself up to criticism quite massively.”

Dark Wolf

Credit: Prime Video

The cast also worked extensively with military advisors who were available at all times. “As SEALS, they want to have your back, they’re team players, so they’re always watching out for you. It’s like a stamp of approval when those guys say ‘you got it right’” Hopper says.

In the first episode, which takes place in Iraq, “All the extra SEALs that you see there in Iraq, they are all ex-SEALS in real life, so you had this plethora of SEALs of military guys and SEALs to just talk to and ask questions about what it’s like to be a SEAL.”

One shoot was particularly intense. The final day filming the Iraq scenes, they had to film on a deadline. Chris Pratt was off to shoot something else, so everything had to be wrapped up that night. “We ended up going through until 9 in the morning,” Hopper says, “And then they started serving breakfast, and then we moved inside to carry on shooting. It must have been in the realms of 18, 19 hours.”

“There are some days on Terminal List which are kind of intense, but I kind of love it,” Hopper says. “I love the intensity of action and being up against a clock and working fast.”

Hopper, who has starred in shows like Black Sails, Game Of Thrones and Umbrella Academy, has a number of upcoming projects, including the psychological thriller, Better, where he plays identical twins. “It was an intense shoot but it’s a really fun thriller where I play two characters, two completely different twins from different lives.” Hopper and his wife, Laura, are executive producers on the film.

Dark Wolf

Credit: Prime Video

Hopper has also been hard at work on The Terminal List: True Believer, based on the second novel by Jack Carr, which began filming in March of this year and recently wrapped up principal photography. He can’t say much about the new season, but he’s clearly excited.

“It’s huge,” Hopper says, “and it’s taken a lot of work and a lot of people have put their heart and souls into this season of TV. It’s a big one, so I really think it’s going to do the book justice, and I don’t think it’s a mystery to know that there’s going to be some characters from Dark Wolf that will also be back playing ball in True Believer.”

You can read my review of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf here, and read why I think Hopper would make an excellent James Bond here. Watch the full interview below:

What did you think of Dark Wolf?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/29/the-terminal-list-dark-wolf-star-tom-hopper-talks-raife-hastings-upcoming-terminal-list-true-believer-series-and-more/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,283.95
$103,283.95$103,283.95

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.25
$3,474.25$3,474.25

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.53
$159.53$159.53

-0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4313
$2.4313$2.4313

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%