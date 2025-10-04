Tornado Cash Developer Moves to Overturn Conviction



Roman Storm’s fight for freedom has taken a dramatic new turn as the Tornado Cash co-founder launched a last-ditch legal assault to overturn his federal conviction, challenging the very foundation of how cryptocurrency developers can be held criminally liable for user misconduct.

In a motion filed September 30 with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Storm’s defense team mounted an aggressive campaign to vacate his August conviction for conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business—a charge that carries up to five years in federal prison and has sent shockwaves through the crypto development community.

Defense Strikes at Heart of Prosecution Case

The 32-year-old developer’s legal strategy centers on a fundamental argument: the government failed to prove Storm intended to help criminals launder money through his privacy-focused cryptocurrency mixer. His attorneys contend prosecutors relied on a flawed “negligence theory” that falls short of the legal willfulness standard required for criminal conviction.

“Storm and bad actors was a claim that he knew they were using Tornado Cash and failed to take sufficient measures to stop them. This is a negligence theory,” the motion states, arguing that lacking evidence of intent to assist criminals, the government’s case crumbles under legal scrutiny.

The motion for acquittal represents Storm’s most significant legal gambit since his mixed jury verdict in August, when jurors convicted him on the money transmission charge but deadlocked on two more serious counts: conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit sanctions violations.

First Amendment Battle Lines Drawn

Storm’s defense has pivoted to constitutional grounds, arguing the charges violate First Amendment protections by effectively criminalizing the publication of decentralized software. This represents a seismic shift in legal strategy after presiding Judge Katherine Polk Failla previously ruled that “the functional capability of code is not speech within the meaning of the First Amendment” during pretrial hearings.

“The Government would effectively criminalize the publication of decentralized software,” Storm’s attorneys argued, setting up what legal experts describe as a potentially landmark constitutional battle over code as speech.

Marcus Rodriguez, a former federal prosecutor specializing in cryptocurrency cases, suggests the First Amendment angle could prove decisive. “This isn’t just about Storm anymore—it’s about whether writing privacy software is protected speech or criminal conspiracy,” Rodriguez said. “The implications extend far beyond Tornado Cash.”

Industry Watches With Bated Breath

The case has become a lightning rod for debate over developer liability in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Storm designed Tornado Cash as a privacy tool that obscures transaction histories by mixing cryptocurrency funds, but the platform later attracted criminal users including North Korean hackers from the Lazarus Group.

The government’s prosecution theory hinged on Storm’s alleged failure to implement sufficient compliance measures after launching the protocol. However, Storm’s supporters argue he relinquished operational control of the platform, making it impossible to prevent misuse.

“Mere foreseeability or even knowledge that criminals are using one’s product does not create a conspiracy, and a failure to prevent a bad act is not the same as an agreement to assist it,” the defense motion emphasizes.

The deadlocked jury verdict on the most serious charges suggests deep ambivalence about holding developers responsible for user misconduct. Sarah Chen, a blockchain attorney at Morrison & Associates, believes the split decision reflects broader uncertainty in digital asset regulation.

“The jury’s inability to reach consensus on money laundering and sanctions violations shows how difficult it is to prove criminal intent when developers build autonomous systems,” Chen observed. “This case is reshaping how we think about liability in decentralized protocols.”

Regulatory Implications Loom Large

Beyond Storm’s personal legal jeopardy, the case carries profound implications for cryptocurrency innovation and regulatory compliance. The conviction on unlicensed money transmission charges alone demonstrates the government’s willingness to pursue developers who fail to register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The prosecution argued Storm operated a money transmitting business without proper licensing, but defense attorneys question whether someone can “operate” a system designed to function autonomously without ongoing control.

Industry veteran David Park, CEO of blockchain consultancy CryptoScope Analytics, warns the case could chill innovation. “Developers are watching this closely because it could determine whether building privacy tools becomes legally untenable,” Park said. “The precedent here affects everyone working on decentralized protocols.”

Legal Clock Ticking

Storm’s motion for acquittal represents his final opportunity to avoid sentencing on the money transmission conviction. If unsuccessful, he faces up to five years in federal prison, though actual sentences typically fall below statutory maximums.

The government has not indicated whether it will retry the deadlocked money laundering and sanctions charges, leaving Storm’s complete legal exposure uncertain. However, the acquittal motion’s success could potentially eliminate all charges if the court finds the prosecution’s evidence legally insufficient.

As the cryptocurrency industry awaits Judge Failla’s decision, Storm’s case continues to exemplify the collision between innovative technology and traditional legal frameworks—a battle that will likely define the future of decentralized finance development.

