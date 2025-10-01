صرافیDEX+
Top Trusted Crypto Sportsbooks to Bet on AFC Champions League [BTC and Stablecoins Supported]

نویسنده: Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:48
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC$0.3809-0.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,243.56-2.39%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.003245-0.18%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03194-17.87%

This review covers top crypto sportsbooks (with a focus on those accepting Bitcoin and stablecoins) that offer betting markets for the AFC Champions League (Asia’s club championship). It also points out strengths, caveats, and what to look for when choosing one.

Betting on AFC Champions League with Crypto 

The AFC Champions League is Asia’s premier club competition—featuring top teams from Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, and more. For bettors, it offers:

  • Unique matchups you don’t always see in European football

  • Underexplored betting value (less liquidity, more margins to exploit)

  • Regional interest and local fans who may favor lesser-known teams

Crypto sportsbooks that support BTC, USDT, and other stablecoins are increasingly adding AFC Champion’s League markets. What differentiates them is payout speed, transparency, and whether they require KYC.

Below is a list of Top Trusted Crypto Sportsbooks to Bet on AFC Champions

🥇Dexsport (ideal choice)

While mainstream reviews often highlight European football, Dexsport is built to support multi-regional markets including Asian competitions. Its key features make it a strong choice:

  • Multi-chain access and no KYC: Dexsport lets users deposit and bet using Bitcoin, USDT, ETH, TRX, and more—all without verifying identity.

  • Deep markets: More than simple win/lose, you’ll find markets for goals, corners, player stats, and live in-play options.

  • Live streaming, even with zero balance: Helps you watch the match as you bet.

  • Verified trading transparency: Dexsport publishes a live bet desk, letting anyone see bets and payouts in real-time—creating a trustless environment.

  • Security audits: Certified by firms like CertiK and Pessimistic, which boosts credibility.

  • Game depth & flexibility: Over 10,000 casino + sportsbook games, support for 38+ cryptos across 20 chains, weekly cashback, and boosted-parlay features.

If your goal is to bet on AFC Champions League matches using stablecoins or Bitcoin—and you want speed, privacy, and fairness—Dexsport sits near the top.

Bet with Dexsport Now

Cloudbet

Cloudbet is one of the older and more trusted names in crypto sports betting. It supports Bitcoin and stablecoins (like USDT) and has a strong football portfolio.

  • They explicitly list UEFA Champions League markets in their soccer section, which shows their capability for large, premium football events.  

  • They advertise instant withdrawals with crypto, and a wide range of supported coins.  

  • Their platform also emphasizes strong odds and high limits.

If you’re betting AFC matches and want a tried-and-true name with stablecoin support, Cloudbet is a solid option.

Sportsbet.io

Although not always focused on Asian club football, Sportsbet.io is known for its broad football coverage and support for Bitcoin and stablecoin deposits.  

  • They list UEFA Champions League among the competitions they cover, which signals readiness for top-tier international events. 

  • They market “instant payouts” in crypto, which matters when betting regionally contested matches across time zones. 

For bettors who want wide coverage and steady crypto support, Sportsbet.io is worth considering.

BC.Game

Platforms like BC.Game and some others focused on crypto/gaming crossover also offer football betting, including major international clubs tournaments. 

  • BC.Game highlights “European football markets” among its offerings.  

  • It supports BTC and USDT, with No-KYC in many cases (depending on withdrawal limits).

This platform may not always have the deepest AFC Champions League markets, but it serves well for bettors who want simplicity, token variety, or extras like gamified promotions.

What to Look For (and What to Beware Of)

When selecting a crypto sportsbook for AFC Champions League betting, keep these factors in mind:

  1. Stablecoin & Bitcoin support – USDT is essential; ETH or BTC support is a plus.

  2. No KYC or minimal verification – Ideal for privacy and speed.

  3. Fast withdrawals – On-chain or near-instant is best.

  4. Market depth – Look for more than basic outcomes: props, live bets, player stats.

  5. Transparency & audits – Platforms that publish bet desks or get third-party audits are more trustworthy.

  6. Regional access – Ensure your country is supported, and check for any geo-blocks on AFC matches.

Final Verdict

If you want to bet on the AFC Champions League using crypto, here’s how we’d rank it:

  • Dexsport offers the best combination of multi-crypto support, no KYC, transparency, and deep markets.

  • Cloudbet brings legacy trust and stablecoin support, especially for football events.

  • Sportsbet.io delivers broad reach and crypto flexibility that suits international bettors.

  • BC.Game and other crypto-first platforms add useful fallback options, especially when you want token variety or extra promotions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

