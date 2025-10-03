صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Top Presale Crypto in 2025 for Devs: BlockDAG Leads Migration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-moving world of crypto presales, standing out requires more than hype. Developers and communities are now focused on real value: working networks, proven infrastructure, and smooth migration options. The top presale crypto in 2025 will not rely only on branding or mechanics, but on scalable systems, developer-ready tools, and lasting utility. As more projects enter the market with bold claims, only a few are creating platforms that truly function. Investors increasingly demand transparency, adoption metrics, and credible technical delivery today. This article looks at four emerging names to see which one provides the strongest base for Ethereum developers, smart contracts, and scalable dApp deployment. BlockDAG: Full Ethereum Access with Scalable Throughput BlockDAG has now raised almost $420 million, sold 26.5 billion BDAG coins, and continues to attract developer focus with its batch 30 pricing at $0.03. While many presales fight for notice, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands apart by providing what developers actually need: complete EVM compatibility, zero migration hurdles, and DAG-based scalability. With ROI already at 2,900% since batch 1 and entry still locked at $0.0015, it is viewed as more than a coin but as a foundation for real building. The approach is simple: shifting to a new chain should not mean rebuilding from scratch. Most Ethereum developers want speed, lower gas costs, and smooth compatibility, without rewriting contracts or altering existing frameworks. BlockDAG makes this possible. Solidity contracts run natively, wallets connect directly, and deployment mirrors the Ethereum process. The key difference lies in performance. The chain is designed to handle up to 15,000 transactions per second, supports both mobile and hardware mining, and already has a live testnet running. These are the factors that have placed BlockDAG in discussions as the top presale crypto in 2025 among those seeking genuine technical delivery. BlockDAG does not only… The post Top Presale Crypto in 2025 for Devs: BlockDAG Leads Migration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-moving world of crypto presales, standing out requires more than hype. Developers and communities are now focused on real value: working networks, proven infrastructure, and smooth migration options. The top presale crypto in 2025 will not rely only on branding or mechanics, but on scalable systems, developer-ready tools, and lasting utility. As more projects enter the market with bold claims, only a few are creating platforms that truly function. Investors increasingly demand transparency, adoption metrics, and credible technical delivery today. This article looks at four emerging names to see which one provides the strongest base for Ethereum developers, smart contracts, and scalable dApp deployment. BlockDAG: Full Ethereum Access with Scalable Throughput BlockDAG has now raised almost $420 million, sold 26.5 billion BDAG coins, and continues to attract developer focus with its batch 30 pricing at $0.03. While many presales fight for notice, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands apart by providing what developers actually need: complete EVM compatibility, zero migration hurdles, and DAG-based scalability. With ROI already at 2,900% since batch 1 and entry still locked at $0.0015, it is viewed as more than a coin but as a foundation for real building. The approach is simple: shifting to a new chain should not mean rebuilding from scratch. Most Ethereum developers want speed, lower gas costs, and smooth compatibility, without rewriting contracts or altering existing frameworks. BlockDAG makes this possible. Solidity contracts run natively, wallets connect directly, and deployment mirrors the Ethereum process. The key difference lies in performance. The chain is designed to handle up to 15,000 transactions per second, supports both mobile and hardware mining, and already has a live testnet running. These are the factors that have placed BlockDAG in discussions as the top presale crypto in 2025 among those seeking genuine technical delivery. BlockDAG does not only…

Top Presale Crypto in 2025 for Devs: BlockDAG Leads Migration

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:06
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
COM
COM$0.0059-7.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004096-13.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.76-2.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-0.85%

In the fast-moving world of crypto presales, standing out requires more than hype. Developers and communities are now focused on real value: working networks, proven infrastructure, and smooth migration options. The top presale crypto in 2025 will not rely only on branding or mechanics, but on scalable systems, developer-ready tools, and lasting utility.

As more projects enter the market with bold claims, only a few are creating platforms that truly function. Investors increasingly demand transparency, adoption metrics, and credible technical delivery today. This article looks at four emerging names to see which one provides the strongest base for Ethereum developers, smart contracts, and scalable dApp deployment.

BlockDAG: Full Ethereum Access with Scalable Throughput

BlockDAG has now raised almost $420 million, sold 26.5 billion BDAG coins, and continues to attract developer focus with its batch 30 pricing at $0.03. While many presales fight for notice, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands apart by providing what developers actually need: complete EVM compatibility, zero migration hurdles, and DAG-based scalability. With ROI already at 2,900% since batch 1 and entry still locked at $0.0015, it is viewed as more than a coin but as a foundation for real building.

The approach is simple: shifting to a new chain should not mean rebuilding from scratch. Most Ethereum developers want speed, lower gas costs, and smooth compatibility, without rewriting contracts or altering existing frameworks. BlockDAG makes this possible. Solidity contracts run natively, wallets connect directly, and deployment mirrors the Ethereum process.

The key difference lies in performance. The chain is designed to handle up to 15,000 transactions per second, supports both mobile and hardware mining, and already has a live testnet running. These are the factors that have placed BlockDAG in discussions as the top presale crypto in 2025 among those seeking genuine technical delivery.

BlockDAG does not only claim Ethereum compatibility; it is already proving it. The Awakening Testnet validates Ethereum-standard contracts, works with wallet links, and shows that dApps created for Ethereum can operate identically but at a greater scale on BlockDAG. The hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work framework enables concurrent block validation rather than Ethereum’s single-chain model, creating efficiency that developers are taking notice of.

BlockchainFX: Growth Without Builder Clarity

BlockchainFX has shown momentum during its presale, with rising signups and funds collected. Yet details for developers are limited. The platform promotes “next-gen Layer 1 performance,” but it lacks public information on EVM compatibility, contract support, or developer tools.

No visible Testnet, explorer, or SDK tools exist. This raises doubts among developers about whether migration will be possible or if they must adapt to an unfamiliar system. For now, it gathers attention but has not secured trust from builders.

Snorter: Viral Appeal With Weak Technical Base

Snorter is using meme culture to fuel its presale, reflected in its pitch centered on tokenomics. Its website highlights staking, referrals, and airdrops, but has no roadmap for smart contract deployment or chain support. Developers have no sign that they can launch custom logic or build dApps.

It may attract interest as a meme-driven coin, but it offers no pathway for Ethereum developers seeking a smooth migration. Popularity built on memes cannot replace technical infrastructure.

Little Pepe: Strong Community, Limited Tech Direction

Little Pepe is quickly growing its presence on Telegram and TikTok, presenting itself as a community-driven project. Yet for developers, it provides little to engage with. The presale does not highlight smart contract deployment, compatibility tools, or builder support.

Without even a Testnet or public documentation, Little Pepe functions more as a cultural trend than a technical solution. While it may entertain, it is not a platform for teams looking to build or migrate dApps.

Final View

For those considering the top presale crypto in 2025, the focus is shifting from hype, memes, or tokenomics to projects that are already functional. The leading project will be the one that developers can use directly without obstacles. BlockDAG fits this role. With almost $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, 3 million active mobile miners, a live Testnet, and full Ethereum compatibility, it is proving real progress.

BlockchainFX, Snorter, and Little Pepe each bring attention in their own ways, but BlockDAG stands out by offering a working base for Ethereum developers to migrate, build, and expand. At $0.0015 against a projected $0.05 listing, the gap remains significant before launch.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/top-presale-crypto-in-2025-for-devs-blockdag-leads-migration/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+3.07%
MemeCore
M$2.40454-4.09%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.33%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06206-1.13%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009805-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2369-4.51%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,530.92
$103,530.92$103,530.92

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,493.77
$3,493.77$3,493.77

+0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.88
$160.88$160.88

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4353
$2.4353$2.4353

-0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17624
$0.17624$0.17624

+0.05%