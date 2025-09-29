صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Top investors shift from AI stocks to government-backed sectors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s largest investment firms are redirecting attention from artificial intelligence stocks to longer-term opportunities driven by government spending on infrastructure, defense, and other strategic priorities. While Wall Street debates the sustainability of AI-driven stock gains, major global investors are looking beyond the AI boom toward long-term government spending trends. These spending patterns, driven by geopolitical, technological, and demographic pressures, are expected to reshape markets in the coming years. Asset managers are diversifying their investments across infrastructure, energy transition, healthcare, and defense sectors. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, which oversees $4.5 trillion in assets, said many investors “underestimated the impact that (stimulus) could have on real and financial assets.” Speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum, Haefele described how his firm is aligning its thematic investments with government spending, focusing on power, resources, healthcare, and defense sectors. Government spending initiatives in the U.S. and Europe are fueling this investment shift. In July, the United States enacted a significant tax-cut and spending package that will increase government debt by trillions. The law extends tax reductions from President Donald Trump’s first term while boosting border security and defense spending. It also reduces Medicare and Medicaid funding. Equally bold programs are emerging from European governments Germany has introduced a 500-billion-euro ($586 billion) infrastructure fund designed to bypass its tight fiscal constraints. Separately, NATO countries have agreed to boost defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Asset Management, which manages $430 billion in assets, said these fiscal commitments are unusual in their scale and duration. “Fiscal stimulus is always a big element of the performance of the financial markets,” Cavarero noted. He added that the structural changes these programs create would continue for years, though “it takes time before those moneys actually percolate… The post Top investors shift from AI stocks to government-backed sectors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s largest investment firms are redirecting attention from artificial intelligence stocks to longer-term opportunities driven by government spending on infrastructure, defense, and other strategic priorities. While Wall Street debates the sustainability of AI-driven stock gains, major global investors are looking beyond the AI boom toward long-term government spending trends. These spending patterns, driven by geopolitical, technological, and demographic pressures, are expected to reshape markets in the coming years. Asset managers are diversifying their investments across infrastructure, energy transition, healthcare, and defense sectors. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, which oversees $4.5 trillion in assets, said many investors “underestimated the impact that (stimulus) could have on real and financial assets.” Speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum, Haefele described how his firm is aligning its thematic investments with government spending, focusing on power, resources, healthcare, and defense sectors. Government spending initiatives in the U.S. and Europe are fueling this investment shift. In July, the United States enacted a significant tax-cut and spending package that will increase government debt by trillions. The law extends tax reductions from President Donald Trump’s first term while boosting border security and defense spending. It also reduces Medicare and Medicaid funding. Equally bold programs are emerging from European governments Germany has introduced a 500-billion-euro ($586 billion) infrastructure fund designed to bypass its tight fiscal constraints. Separately, NATO countries have agreed to boost defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Asset Management, which manages $430 billion in assets, said these fiscal commitments are unusual in their scale and duration. “Fiscal stimulus is always a big element of the performance of the financial markets,” Cavarero noted. He added that the structural changes these programs create would continue for years, though “it takes time before those moneys actually percolate…

Top investors shift from AI stocks to government-backed sectors

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:11
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06095-4.21%
COM
COM$0.005888-9.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01667-2.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.10359-0.06%

The world’s largest investment firms are redirecting attention from artificial intelligence stocks to longer-term opportunities driven by government spending on infrastructure, defense, and other strategic priorities.

While Wall Street debates the sustainability of AI-driven stock gains, major global investors are looking beyond the AI boom toward long-term government spending trends. These spending patterns, driven by geopolitical, technological, and demographic pressures, are expected to reshape markets in the coming years.

Asset managers are diversifying their investments across infrastructure, energy transition, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, which oversees $4.5 trillion in assets, said many investors “underestimated the impact that (stimulus) could have on real and financial assets.”

Speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum, Haefele described how his firm is aligning its thematic investments with government spending, focusing on power, resources, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Government spending initiatives in the U.S. and Europe are fueling this investment shift. In July, the United States enacted a significant tax-cut and spending package that will increase government debt by trillions. The law extends tax reductions from President Donald Trump’s first term while boosting border security and defense spending. It also reduces Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Equally bold programs are emerging from European governments

Germany has introduced a 500-billion-euro ($586 billion) infrastructure fund designed to bypass its tight fiscal constraints. Separately, NATO countries have agreed to boost defense spending to 3.5% of GDP.

Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Asset Management, which manages $430 billion in assets, said these fiscal commitments are unusual in their scale and duration. “Fiscal stimulus is always a big element of the performance of the financial markets,” Cavarero noted. He added that the structural changes these programs create would continue for years, though “it takes time before those moneys actually percolate (through) the system … before you see them becoming reality.”

Cavarero identified nuclear power, energy infrastructure, biotech innovation, and defense as industries that “cannot be ignored by the market.” However, he cautioned that “at some point, we will need to deal with these debts.”

Defense stocks tell a different story

The S&P 500 index has climbed nearly 14% this year, outpacing Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index, which gained 9.5%. But the aerospace and defense index has jumped almost 68%, demonstrating how government priorities are lifting defense and industrial companies despite AI’s broader market dominance.

Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen, which manages $1.3 trillion in assets, expects stock gains to spread beyond U.S. technology companies to cyclical sectors, small-caps, and value stocks. “U.S. outperformance is not the only game in town this year, thanks to a weaker dollar,” she said.

Malik recommended investors maintain balanced portfolios with a tilt toward U.S. markets. He said investors shouldn’t concentrate exclusively on American assets while ignoring other opportunities, but they also shouldn’t take positions against the United States.

She also highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, utilities, and waste management, calling them resilient options that protect against inflation.

Both UBS and Nuveen emphasized active management strategies over passive index investing. Haefele suggested that investors should focus on active strategies instead of relying on overall market performance.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/investors-shift-from-ai-to-government-sector/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10343+0.48%
Union
U$0.006415+4.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.96%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+6.32%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235-1.26%
1
1$0.02276-23.36%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,246.61
$103,246.61$103,246.61

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,472.90
$3,472.90$3,472.90

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.48
$159.48$159.48

-0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4305
$2.4305$2.4305

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17577
$0.17577$0.17577

-0.21%