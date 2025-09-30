صرافیDEX+
Top Cryptos to Accumulate in Q4: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Overthrows Ripple (XRP) as the Best Pick

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 23:26
As the crypto market enters the fourth quarter of 2025, investors are cautious about which coins are likely to make the biggest gains before the bull cycle reaches its peak. BTC and ETH remain safe choices, but altcoins are vying for attention. Ripple (XRP) has been a reliable investment option for both institutional and individual investors for a considerable time. Yet, this quarter, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the most compelling asset to accumulate.

Ripple (XRP) Still Matters, But Growth Is Capped.

Ripple’s native token experienced a substantial pullback at the start of the business week. It tumbled to a two-week low of $2.78 before rebounding to $2.87 and slipping back to $2.81 as of press time.

XRP can spike back to $3.60 if it holds above the $2.71 level. Whales have taken advantage of the correction to scoop up 30 million tokens in the last 24 hours. Such accumulations reduce the circulating supply of XRP and could trigger a price spike.  XRP market cap is already enormous, and that scale limits its ability to deliver the 20x or 50x multiples traders crave during a bull run. Investors looking for the kind of exponential growth that defined Shiba Inu in 2021 or Pepe in 2023 are finding more upside elsewhere.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Rising Star of Q4

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a meme coin that is quickly gaining market buzz. The project’s colorful branding gets people’s attention, but its underlying appeal is its ambition. LILPEPE is developing an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain for meme coins, promising faster and cheaper launches, as well as protection from sniper bots. This innovative approach addresses real problems for retail traders, providing the project with a long-term foundation beyond mere hype. The presale numbers tell their own story. Now in Stage 13 at $0.0022 per token, LILPEPE has raised over $26.2 million and sold over 16 billion tokens. These figures put it among the most successful presales of 2025, and the pace of token sales suggests momentum is only accelerating.

Community Energy and Viral Growth

Every great meme coin relies on its community, and LILPEPE has wasted no time building one. Social media buzz is everywhere. Campaigns have only fueled the fire. The $777,000 giveaway, where ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens, has become a focal point of investor chatter. On top of that, the special promotion for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 has added urgency for new participants to get in early. Unlike many meme tokens, LILPEPE has also prioritized credibility. Its CertiK audit and CoinMarketCap listing set it apart from the pack, making it clear that this is not just another short lived trend.

How High Could LILPEPE Go?

Analysts are setting ambitious price targets. A short-term forecast places LILPEPE at $0.10 after major exchange listings, representing a 45x gain from the current presale price. Longer-term projections are even more staggering, with predictions ranging from $1 to $3 by 2026. A $1,000 presale investment at $0.0022 could potentially yield $45,000 if LILPEPE reaches $0.10.

Why LILPEPE Overthrows XRP in Q4

The comparison comes down to growth potential. XRP offers security and steady returns, but can no longer deliver the life-changing gains it once did. LILPEPE, on the other hand, is still new, with a low entrance price, a successful presale, viral ads, and a plan that connects meme culture to genuine blockchain infrastructure. As Q4 2025 approaches, investors ask themselves one question: do they desire stable growth or the possibility of making a substantial amount of money? For those choosing the latter, LILPEPE has become the clear favorite.

Conclusion 

Ripple (XRP) remains an important asset with real-world use cases, but its days as a wealth generator are behind it. In contrast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is at the perfect stage for accumulation, combining meme coin energy with infrastructure innovation and viral growth. With its presale price under $0.005, strong community backing, and forecasts that surpass XRP by a wide margin, LILPEPE has already overthrown Ripple as the top crypto to buy in Q4. For investors chasing 20x or even 50x returns, this could be the opportunity of the cycle.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

