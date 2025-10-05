صرافیDEX+
The post Top Altcoin To Invest Now Amid CME Group Plan For 24/7 Trading on Options and Crypto Futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News CME Group, the largest derivatives exchange globally, is preparing to extend trading hours for its cryptocurrency products, signaling an important shift for investors. The exchange has confirmed that by early 2026, subject to regulatory approval, Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options will be accessible 24/7. Additionally, CME will roll out options tied to Solana and XRP this month, underscoring the growing appetite for broader crypto products. This move positions CME closer to the round-the-clock rhythm of digital assets and sets the stage for investors looking for the top altcoin to invest now. XRP Options Entering CME Trading XRP has been gaining traction as CME introduces new options for the token starting October 13. The inclusion is coming at a time when demand for altcoins is increasing, and traditional exchanges are responding to investor calls for risk management tools. XRP's price has already been experiencing upward momentum, which CME's move could reinforce. Consequently, investors considering crypto investing are watching closely, as fresh options activity may influence crypto charts and trading strategies. Moreover, the addition of XRP on CME aligns with its ongoing expansion of supported crypto coins. Further, Solana has been part of the ongoing discussion around what crypto to buy now, and CME's listing of Solana options provides an additional layer of credibility. The token has already posted notable price increases, and broader futures activity could support further market growth. In addition, CME's engagement highlights how altcoins are being integrated into structured financial products, a trend often linked to changes in crypto prices today. Therefore, Solana investors are preparing for potential volatility while also weighing long-term opportunities through CME's structured offerings. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered Phase 6 of its presale, recording $16,850,000 raised and attracting 16,750 holders. The current price stands at $0.035,…

Top Altcoin To Invest Now Amid CME Group Plan For 24/7 Trading on Options and Crypto Futures

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 19:11
Crypto News

CME Group, the largest derivatives exchange globally, is preparing to extend trading hours for its cryptocurrency products, signaling an important shift for investors.

The exchange has confirmed that by early 2026, subject to regulatory approval, Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options will be accessible 24/7.

Additionally, CME will roll out options tied to Solana and XRP this month, underscoring the growing appetite for broader crypto products. This move positions CME closer to the round-the-clock rhythm of digital assets and sets the stage for investors looking for the top altcoin to invest now.

XRP Options Entering CME Trading

XRP has been gaining traction as CME introduces new options for the token starting October 13. The inclusion is coming at a time when demand for altcoins is increasing, and traditional exchanges are responding to investor calls for risk management tools.

XRP’s price has already been experiencing upward momentum, which CME’s move could reinforce. Consequently, investors considering crypto investing are watching closely, as fresh options activity may influence crypto charts and trading strategies. Moreover, the addition of XRP on CME aligns with its ongoing expansion of supported crypto coins.

Further, Solana has been part of the ongoing discussion around what crypto to buy now, and CME’s listing of Solana options provides an additional layer of credibility. The token has already posted notable price increases, and broader futures activity could support further market growth.

In addition, CME’s engagement highlights how altcoins are being integrated into structured financial products, a trend often linked to changes in crypto prices today. Therefore, Solana investors are preparing for potential volatility while also weighing long-term opportunities through CME’s structured offerings.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered Phase 6 of its presale, recording $16,850,000 raised and attracting 16,750 holders. The current price stands at $0.035, marking a 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is already 55% filled and is selling out quickly. Once completed, Phase 7 will raise the price by 14.3% to $0.04, before the final launch at $0.06. Investors buying at this stage are positioned for a 371% ROI post-launch.

Importantly, Mutuum Finance has confirmed the rollout of its lending and borrowing protocol. The roadmap highlights V1 on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, featuring liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will serve as the first assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. Furthermore, the protocol integrates overcollateralization safeguards, stable interest rate options, and liquidation mechanisms designed to maintain system balance.

Mutuum Finance has also advanced on security, completing its CertiK audit with a score of 90/100. Alongside this, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched in collaboration with CertiK, offering tiered rewards from critical to low-severity findings. This shows a strong focus on trust and user protection. Moreover, Mutuum has unveiled a leaderboard dashboard, rewarding the top 50 token holders with bonus tokens for maintaining their ranking.

Why Mutuum Finance Stands Out

Mutuum Finance is being recognized for its practical approach to DeFi lending. The protocol combines pooled liquidity for instant lending with peer-to-peer markets for custom terms. This dual setup gives flexibility for both standard borrowers and advanced users.

Moreover, with presale token gains already 3.5x above the starting price and features like Enhanced Collateral Efficiency, Mutuum Finance is shaping up as the top crypto to buy.

A Clear Path Ahead

CME Group’s 24/7 trading plan illustrates how crypto markets are becoming more entwined with traditional finance. XRP and Solana’s listings will draw attention, yet Mutuum Finance’s ongoing presale momentum, product development, and security milestones present it as the top altcoin to invest now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/top-altcoin-to-invest-now-amid-cme-group-plan-for-24-7-trading-on-options-and-crypto-futures/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
