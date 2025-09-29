صرافیDEX+
October has historically been “Uptober” for the crypto market. With Bitcoin recovering around $112K, here are the top 5 altcoins to consider this month.October has historically been “Uptober” for the crypto market. With Bitcoin recovering around $112K, here are the top 5 altcoins to consider this month.

Top 5 Altcoins to Buy in October 2025 – Is Uptober Back?

نویسنده: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/29 21:04
October has a reputation in crypto as Uptober—a month when digital assets often rebound strongly after September slowdowns. This year, the spotlight is once again on Bitcoin, which recently dropped from its highs near $120K down to a key support level of $110K. A brief fakeout even pushed BTC below support, but the market quickly recovered, with $BTC price now trading around $112,178.

BTCUSD_2025-09-29_16-01-13.png

Bitcoin price in USD over the past month - TradingView

If $Bitcoin maintains momentum and climbs higher, most altcoins are likely to follow. However, the rate of return will vary between projects. Let’s take a closer look at the Top 5 altcoins to buy in October 2025 and why they could outperform in Uptober.

Top 5 Altcoins to Buy in October 2025

1. Ethereum (ETH) – $4,107

$Ethereum remains the most important altcoin in the market, holding its place as the backbone of smart contracts and decentralized applications. With ETH trading around $4,107, it has shown resilience with a strong +3.48% 24h recovery.

  • Why Buy: Institutional adoption continues to grow, DeFi and staking remain strong use cases, and Ethereum upgrades are supporting scalability.
  • Outlook: If Bitcoin pushes higher, ETH could be among the first altcoins to retest the $4,500–$5,000 zone.

2. Solana (SOL) – $206.67

$Solana has established itself as a serious competitor in the blockchain ecosystem, known for speed and efficiency. Despite dropping almost 7% in the past week, SOL bounced strongly with a +4.12% move in the last 24h, trading at $206.67.

  • Why Buy: Solana remains the go-to chain for meme coins, NFTs, and new token launches, as we’ve seen with $TRUMP and $DOOD.
  • Outlook: If Uptober momentum builds, SOL could attempt to reclaim $230–$250 quickly.

3. Cardano (ADA) – $0.794

$Cardano has been consolidating near its support zone, trading around $0.79. While the price action has been uncertain, ADA remains one of the most actively followed altcoins with a dedicated community.

  • Why Buy: Strong fundamentals, focus on scalability and interoperability, and consistent development updates.
  • Outlook: A breakout above $0.85 could send ADA back toward $1.00, offering solid upside potential for Uptober.

4. Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $47.17

A newcomer among the top-ranked cryptos, $Hyperliquid has been making waves with its trading-focused ecosystem. Currently at $47.17, HYPE has posted an impressive +7.74% gain in the last 24h despite market uncertainty.

  • Why Buy: Strong demand from traders, growing ecosystem, and recent exchange listings are fueling momentum.
  • Outlook: If Uptober delivers, HYPE could see outsized returns compared to more established altcoins.

5. Chainlink (LINK) – $21.10

$Chainlink remains the leading oracle network powering decentralized finance by connecting smart contracts with real-world data. LINK trades around $21.10, up +3.10% in the past 24h.

  • Why Buy: With the rise of tokenized assets and cross-chain DeFi, demand for secure oracles is only growing.
  • Outlook: LINK could ride Uptober momentum back toward the $25–$30 range.
سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

