Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/02 01:18
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.06117-7.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001608-4.34%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004458+1.71%

This accumulation trend is setting the stage for what many analysts believe will be the biggest pump of 2025.  With the cryptocurrency market heating up, major players are focusing on specific meme coins with substantial upside potential. Here are the 4 top meme coins of 2025 that big investors are hoarding right now.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Meme Coin of 2025 Whales Are Hoarding

At the top of the list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a project that has already gained legendary status before its full launch. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain powered by $LILPEPE, this token delivers low fees, high speed, and pure meme appeal.  Unlike other Layer 2 solutions that focus only on scaling Ethereum, Little Pepe brings the meme culture into blockchain infrastructure itself, making it stand out as one of the top meme coins of 2025. The LILPEPE presale has been on fire, with stage 12 selling out earlier than projected after raising $25,475,000. Now in stage 13, the presale price has reached $0.0022, representing a 120% increase since the initial stage. Over 16.20 billion tokens have already been sold, and CoinMarketCap has listed the project, sending a clear signal that investors are taking it seriously. What makes Little Pepe unique is not just its meme branding but the strong backing from anonymous experts who have helped launch several successful meme coins in the past. To ensure safety and trust, the project has undergone a comprehensive audit by CertiK, achieving a high security score of 95.49%, which places it among the most secure meme tokens in DeFi. Whales are particularly interested in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) because of its double giveaway program, which rewards early presale buyers. From stages 12 to 17, top buyers can win ETH prizes, with the largest buyer receiving 5 ETH, the second-largest buyer receiving 3 ETH, the third-largest buyer receiving 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers each receiving 0.5 ETH.  Additionally, every holder is eligible for the $777k Giveaway, where 10 winners will receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each. With more than 71,000 entries recorded already, the excitement is spreading quickly. Given its roadmap, presale success, and whale accumulation, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioned as one of the top meme coins of 2025. Investors seeking exponential growth before the next cycle’s peak are closely watching LILPEPE.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): A Whale Favorite for the Next Pump

Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains one of the most closely watched meme tokens and has demonstrated resilience even during broader market downturns. It has held steady at around $0.0000097, with a market capitalization of $4 billion and daily trading volumes exceeding $400 million. Whale activity has intensified as the top 100 wallets continue to scoop up tokens during retail sell-offs, creating supply shocks that could drive future rallies, setting the stage for what many believe will be a Q4 price explosion as one of the top meme coins of 2025.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Whale Accumulation on the Rise

Another strong contender is Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), which recently surged 10.73% on September 18 as volumes spiked to $450 million and open interest jumped to $320 million. This move demonstrates that deep liquidity and institutional backing are in place. Whale holdings have risen by 3.2% over the past 30 days, showing steady conviction as one of the top meme coins of 2025, with chart strength and community support, PENGU has made the cut.

MemeCore (M): A Breakout Star with Whale Support

MemeCore (M) has been another primary focus for big wallets. Over the past month, it recorded a 460% surge, pushing its market cap to $2.5 billion and maintaining a price of $2.40. Despite market volatility, daily trading volumes remain steady at $24 million. Whales have aggressively accumulated, with on-chain data showing over 5% of the circulating supply bought in the past week alone. This makes MemeCore one of the fastest-rising meme coins in circulation, with institutional flows fueling momentum as one of the top meme coins of 2025.

Conclusion

The whale accumulation trend makes it clear: meme coins are gearing up for another massive cycle. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the best among the top meme coins of 2025. Alongside Pepe Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and MemeCore, it is part of the elite group of tokens whales are stacking before the biggest pump of 2025.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

