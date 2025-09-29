TON Strategy Company plans to use TON staking proceeds for a stock repurchase program

PANews reported on September 29th that BUSINESS WIRE reported that TON Strategy Company (NASDAQ: TONX) has pledged 82% of its Toncoin ($TON) reserves and expects to have substantially all of them staked by October 10th to generate returns. The company stated that it has repurchased 1,505,500 shares following the $250 million repurchase plan announced on September 12th. Assuming the current $TON price and yield remain constant, the full stake could generate approximately $24 million in annualized returns, which will be used for ongoing repurchases when TONX's share price significantly falls below its NAV. The company disclosed a TAV of $10.37 per share on September 26th, with $56.6 million in cash and a total share capital of approximately 61 million.