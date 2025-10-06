SCOR and TON Foundation launch sports-themed sticker packs on Telegram’s FUSE store, blending athlete collectibles with real gameplay utility. Digital Collectibles Meet Competitive Gaming SCOR, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has teamed up with the TON Foundation to launch a sports-themed sticker experience inside Telegram’s newly opened FUSE Sticker store. This collaboration marks an important […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-foundation-and-scor-introduce-web3-sports-stickers-with-real-gameplay-rewards/